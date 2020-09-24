Sports Roundup

Thursday, Sept 24
Football
Declo 32, Gooding 12
GOODING – Big win for the Hornets in defeating the host Senators. No details were available. Gooding is at Buhl on Thursday and Declo hosts Valley on Friday.
Boys Soccer
Canyon Ridge 10, Twin Falls 2
TWIN FALLS - The Riverhawks posted the conference road win over their cross-town rival Bruins. Seven different players scored for Canyon Ridge. Senior Alimasi Jamari led the scoring with four goals and two assists, senior Michael DeLaTorre had one goal and two assists, junior Denis Malanda two goals and one assist, junior Nischal Magar a single goal, junior Bachar Djouma one goal and sophomore Alex DeLaTorre one goal. Canyon Ridge (10-1) is at Hillcrest and Twin Falls is at Jerome on Tuesday.
Jerome 2, Burley 1
BURLEY – The Tigers won on the road beating the Bobcats. No details were available. Burley hosts Century and Jerome hosts Wood River on Saturday.
Girls Soccer
Burley 1, Jerome 1
JEROME - Burley and Jerome battled to a tie. No results were available. Burley hosts Century and Jerome hosts Wood River on Saturday.
Twin Falls 1, Canyon Ridge 1
TWIN FALLS – The Bruins and Riverhawks finished in a 1-1 tie in a hard fought game. Senior Elisabeth Plouy scored for Twin Falls in the first half on a free kick and senior Kimberly Castillo Zamora scored the tying goal for Canyon Ridge in the second half. Canyon Ridge hosts Hillcrest and Twin Falls hosts Jerome on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Lighthouse Christian 3, Oakley 0
TWIN FALLS –Senior Kynlee Thornton led the Lions with 14 kills followed by freshman Ella DeJong with seven. Freshman Maddy Shelter and senior Ellie Boland combined to dish out 29 assists. Senior Lauren Gomez led the defense with nine digs and senior Ellie Jones had eight. Oakley is at Shoshone and Lighthouse Christian hosts Murtaugh on Tuesday.
Filer 3, Buhl 0
BUHL – The Wildcats won the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference road game against the Indians, 25-18, 25-16, 25-18. Junior Alexis Monson led Filer with eight kills, eight assists and five blocks. Sophomore Gracie Brooks and senior McCarty Stoddard followed with four kills. Brooks had four aces and Monson and senior Taylor Zamora each had two. Freshman Allie Bishop had three blocks and Zamora finished with eight digs. Filer is at Minico with Twin Falls on Thursday.
Burley 3, Jerome 0
BURLEY –The host Bobcats remained unbeaten after sweeping the Tigers, 25-17, 25-11, 25-11 in the Great Basin 7 Conference match+. Burley junior Bryn Seely had three aces and five kills and junior Sydney Searle had eight kills and 12 digs. Junior Lynsez Searle finished with seven kills followed by senior Natalie Hepworth with six kills and two blocks. Burley is at Hillcrest Invite and Jerome at Idaho Falls Invite this Friday and Saturday.
Murtaugh 3, Raft River 0
MURTAUGH- The Red Devils collected the win over the Trojans, 25-8, 25-14, 25-14. No details were available. Murtaugh hosts Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.
Declo 3, Wendell 0
WENDELL – The Hornets picked up a Canyon Conference road win over the Trojans, 25-8, 25-12, 25-19. No details were available. Wendell is at Buhl and Declo hosts Kimberly on Tuesday.
Twin Falls 3, Canyon Ridge 1
TWIN FALLS – No details available in the Bruins win over the Riverhawks.
Canyon Ridge is at Wood River and Twin Falls at Minico on Thursday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!