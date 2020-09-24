Sports Roundup

Twin Falls 1, Canyon Ridge 1

TWIN FALLS – The Bruins and Riverhawks finished in a 1-1 tie in a hard fought game. Senior Elisabeth Plouy scored for Twin Falls in the first half on a free kick and senior Kimberly Castillo Zamora scored the tying goal for Canyon Ridge in the second half. Canyon Ridge hosts Hillcrest and Twin Falls hosts Jerome on Tuesday.

Volleyball

Lighthouse Christian 3, Oakley 0

TWIN FALLS –Senior Kynlee Thornton led the Lions with 14 kills followed by freshman Ella DeJong with seven. Freshman Maddy Shelter and senior Ellie Boland combined to dish out 29 assists. Senior Lauren Gomez led the defense with nine digs and senior Ellie Jones had eight. Oakley is at Shoshone and Lighthouse Christian hosts Murtaugh on Tuesday.

Filer 3, Buhl 0