Sports Roundup

Wednesday, Sept 23
Boys Soccer
Declo at Sun Valley Community School, canceled
Wendell 5, Buhl 1
BUHL – Sophomores Diego Torres scored three goals for a hat trick and Santiago Hurtado added two in the Trojans road win over the Indians. Wendell is at Declo on Monday and Buhl will host American Falls, Malad and Filer on Saturday.
Kimberly 3, Filer 1
FILER - Filer junior Martin Perez scored the lone Wildcats goal in the home loss to Kimberly. Filer will play American Falls and Snake River on Saturday at Buhl and Kimberly hosts Gooding on Monday.
Gooding 8, Bliss 0
BLISS – The visiting Senator took the road win over the Bears. "Both teams played hard and competed well. But Gooding was efficient with their shots on goal and created numerous scoring opportunities,” said Bliss coach Brent BjornnBliss hosts Sun Valley Community School on Friday and Gooding is at Kimberly on Monday.
Canyon Ridge 9, Mountain Home 0
Girls Soccer
Declo at Sun Valley Community School, canceled
Wendell 2, Buhl 0
BUHL The Trojans beat the host Indians behind two goals by Yoselin Acevedo on assists by sophomore Mia Lizarraga and senior Liz Alvarado. Buhl and Wendell travel to American Falls to play American Falls and Malad on Saturday.
Gooding 2, Bliss 1
BLISS - The Senators defeated the host Bears. The Bliss girls played well and had opportunities to score but failed to connect with the back of the goal. Bliss hosts Sun Valley Community School on Friday and Gooding is at Kimberly on Monday.
Kimberly 7, Filer 2
FILER - The Wildcats hosted the Bulldogs with Kimberly getting the win. The score at half was 4-1. Kimberly junior Madison Smith scored five goals, freshman Ellie Statsny and junior Bella Osterman each had single goals. Osterman finished with four assists and Statsny had one. For the Wildcats, freshman Ella White and senior Anna White had the two goals. Filer hosts Burley on Friday and Kimberly hosts Gooding on Monday.
Canyon Ridge 6, Mountain Home 0
Volleyball
Murtaugh 3, Shoshone 1
SHOSHONE – The visiting Red Devils defeated the Indians, 25-18, 25-10, 24-26, 25-17. Shoshone senior Megan Wallace finished with five kills and junior Suzie Juarez had three blocks. Murtaugh hosts Raft River on Thursday and Shoshone hosts Oakley on Tuesday.
Kimberly 3, Gooding 1
GOODING – The Bulldogs defeated the host Senators in a Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference match, 23-25, 25-18, 29-27, 25-14. No details available. Kimberly travels to Parma on Saturday for quad match with Homedale/Parma/Buhl. Gooding hosts Wendell on Monday.
Other scores from around the Magic Valley:
Burley 3, Mountain Home 0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-18)
Hagerman 3, Hansen 2
Sugar-Salem 3, Filer 0
