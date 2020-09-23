Sports Roundup

BUHL The Trojans beat the host Indians behind two goals by Yoselin Acevedo on assists by sophomore Mia Lizarraga and senior Liz Alvarado. Buhl and Wendell travel to American Falls to play American Falls and Malad on Saturday.

Gooding 2, Bliss 1

BLISS - The Senators defeated the host Bears. The Bliss girls played well and had opportunities to score but failed to connect with the back of the goal. Bliss hosts Sun Valley Community School on Friday and Gooding is at Kimberly on Monday.

Kimberly 7, Filer 2

FILER - The Wildcats hosted the Bulldogs with Kimberly getting the win. The score at half was 4-1. Kimberly junior Madison Smith scored five goals, freshman Ellie Statsny and junior Bella Osterman each had single goals. Osterman finished with four assists and Statsny had one. For the Wildcats, freshman Ella White and senior Anna White had the two goals. Filer hosts Burley on Friday and Kimberly hosts Gooding on Monday.

Canyon Ridge 6, Mountain Home 0

Volleyball

Murtaugh 3, Shoshone 1