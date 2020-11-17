Sports Results

Tuesday, Nov. 17
Girls Basketball
Century 52, Burley 49 3 OT
POCATELLO — The Bobcats lost to the Diamondbacks in three overtimes. Burley was led in scoring by Amari Whiting with 26 points and Kelsie Pope added 18. Burley is at Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.
Murtaugh 56, Richfield 31
MURTAUGH — Murtaugh junior Addie Stoker had 12 points in the Red Devils win over the Tigers. Richfield senior Serena Kent had 11. Murtaugh is at Hansen and Richfield hosts Lighthouse Christian on Thursday.
Castleford 48, Twin Falls Christian Academy 13
TWIN FALLS — Castleford senior Aubrey Mahannah led all players with 23 points and senior Zailee Poulson followed with 11 in the Wolves win over the Warriors. Junior Grace Bolyard led the TFCA with 10 points. Twin Falls Christian Academy plays at Richfield and Castleford hosts Rimrock on Dec 1.
Valley 38, Dietrich 33
DIETRICH — The Vikings were led by seniors Bailey Stephens with 11 points and Makenna Kohtz with 10 points in the road win over the Blue Devils.
“We were doing a much better job of not turning the ball over too many times,” Dietrich coach Rick Astle said.
Dietrich is on the road at Glenns Ferry and Valley is at Raft River on Thursday.
Cole Valley Christian 67, Mountain Home 47
MOUNTAIN HOME — Mountain Home sophomore Madilynn Keener had 21 points in the loss to the Chargers. Mountain Home hosts Fruitland on Thursday.
Raft River 49, Declo 39
DECLO — The Trojans top scorers were sophomore Caroline Schumann with 12 points and senior Braylee Heaton with 10 in the win over the Hornets. Junior Katie Bott scored a team-high 11 points for Declo. Raft River hosts Valley and Declo hosts American Falls on Thursday.
“They beat us in the transition game,” said Declo assistant coach Justin Silcock.
Gooding 39, Wendell 36
GOODING — The Senators were led by junior Alx Roe with 17 points and senior Julianna Pope had 11 points for the Trojans. Wendell hosts Shoshone on Thursday.
Highland 54, Minico 45
