Sports Results

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Girls Basketball

Century 52, Burley 49 3 OT

POCATELLO — The Bobcats lost to the Diamondbacks in three overtimes. Burley was led in scoring by Amari Whiting with 26 points and Kelsie Pope added 18. Burley is at Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.

Murtaugh 56, Richfield 31

MURTAUGH — Murtaugh junior Addie Stoker had 12 points in the Red Devils win over the Tigers. Richfield senior Serena Kent had 11. Murtaugh is at Hansen and Richfield hosts Lighthouse Christian on Thursday.

Castleford 48, Twin Falls Christian Academy 13

TWIN FALLS — Castleford senior Aubrey Mahannah led all players with 23 points and senior Zailee Poulson followed with 11 in the Wolves win over the Warriors. Junior Grace Bolyard led the TFCA with 10 points. Twin Falls Christian Academy plays at Richfield and Castleford hosts Rimrock on Dec 1.

Valley 38, Dietrich 33

DIETRICH — The Vikings were led by seniors Bailey Stephens with 11 points and Makenna Kohtz with 10 points in the road win over the Blue Devils.