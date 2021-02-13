Sports Results

Mountain Home 56, Minico 50: MOUNTAIN HOME – In the final game of the 4A District Tournament, with the winner headed to the state tournament, No. 2 Mountain Home held the 24-22 lead at the half over No. 3 Minico. Junior Emily Harper had 13 first half points scoring on the inside for the Tigers and Minico freshman Carlie Latta scoring 13 points from the outside. The two teams traded leads in the third quarter and finished at 42-40, Mountain Home. The Tigers held the largest lead at eight-points, 53-45 in the fourth and the Spartans closed to 53-50. That was as close as the Spartans would get as the Tigers took the win and the trip to the 4A Girls State at Mountain View High School in Meridian on Thursday at 12 p.m. against Century. Junior Reece Floyd led the Tigers with 20 points, Harper had 16 and sophomore Madi Keener tossed in 12. Latta took game-high honors with 21 points and freshman Kendalyn Anderson scored 13 for the Spartans. Minico ended the season at 12-14.