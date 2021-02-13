Sports Results

Saturday, Feb. 13
Boys Basketball 1ADI District Tournament
Murtaugh 39, Shoshone 33: SHOSHONE – No. 5 Murtaugh will play at No. 1 Oakley on Tuesday, 7 p.m. after defeating No. 4 Shoshone in the opening game of the 1ADI boys district tournament. Senior Gabriel Myers was the top scorer for the game with 15 points for the Indians and senior Tristin Schroeder had 10. Senior Chris Grunig led the Red Devils with 13 points and freshman JR Benites had nine. Shoshone will play Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
Glenns Ferry 51, Lighthouse Christian 48: TWIN FALLS – No. 6 Glenns Ferry certainly has No. 3 Lighthouse Christians number after beating the Lions twice this week both times in overtime. Tonight in the opening game of the 1ADI boys district tournament, sophomore Adrian Gutierrez hit the winning basket with 13 seconds remaining in the overtime giving the Pilots the win. Gutierrez finished with 10 points and senior Ty Crane led all players with 23 points. For Lighthouse Christian freshman Jack DeJong tossed in 20 points and freshman Sam Rogers had 15. Glenns Ferry will play at No. 2 Raft River on Tuesday, 7 p.m. and Lighthouse Christian will play Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
4A District Tournament
Mountain Home 56, Minico 50: MOUNTAIN HOME – In the final game of the 4A District Tournament, with the winner headed to the state tournament, No. 2 Mountain Home held the 24-22 lead at the half over No. 3 Minico. Junior Emily Harper had 13 first half points scoring on the inside for the Tigers and Minico freshman Carlie Latta scoring 13 points from the outside. The two teams traded leads in the third quarter and finished at 42-40, Mountain Home. The Tigers held the largest lead at eight-points, 53-45 in the fourth and the Spartans closed to 53-50. That was as close as the Spartans would get as the Tigers took the win and the trip to the 4A Girls State at Mountain View High School in Meridian on Thursday at 12 p.m. against Century. Junior Reece Floyd led the Tigers with 20 points, Harper had 16 and sophomore Madi Keener tossed in 12. Latta took game-high honors with 21 points and freshman Kendalyn Anderson scored 13 for the Spartans. Minico ended the season at 12-14.
3A State Play-In Game
Snake River 71, Kimberly 44: POCATELLO – Snake River had beaten Kimberly twice in the regular season and added a third time in the 3A state play-in game at Pocatello High School. The Panthers held a 20-point lead at the half, 43-23 and were still leading after three quarters, 52-31. Snake River outscored Kimberly 19-13 in the final period to seal the win. Sophomore Mekell Wright finished with 13 points and senior Abby Miller had nine for the Bulldogs. Senior Josee Steadman scored almost half of Snake River’s total points with 34 including six 3-pointers and freshman Ryle Edlefsen had 17. Kimberly finished the season at 10-11.
1ADII State Play-In Game
Richfield 40, Garden Valley 33: WIN FALLS – The Wolverines were up 21-18 over the Tigers at the half in the 1ADII state play-in game at Twin Falls High School. Richfield turned the game around in the second half, out-scoring Garden Valley 19-15 winning the trip to Girls State at Nampa High School where they will play Kendrick on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The last trip for Richfield to the state tournament was in 2016 when they defended their state title of 2015 defeating Dietrich for the repeat title. Junior Victoria Truman led the Tigers in scoring with 12 points followed by senior Serena Kent with nine and junior Mackenzie Riley had eight. Garden Valley scoring leaders were Gracie Castillo with 13 points and Grace Thompson with 11.
“We basically talked about keeping the pressure on them and pushing the tempo and we did just that,” said Richfield coach Buck Hendren.
1ADI State Play-In Game
Murtaugh 59, Notus 33: TWIN FALLS – The Red Devils led 29-20 at the half in the 1ADI state play-in game at Twin Falls High School and went on for the win against the Pirates and are state bound for the first time since 2003. With the victory, Murtaugh will play on Wednesday at the 1ADI State Tournament against Lapwai at 7 p.m. at Columbia High School in Nampa. Junior Addie Stoker scored 12 points, freshman Addison Stanger followed with 10 and junior Kynzlee Jensen had nine.