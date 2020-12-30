Sports Results

The two teams were tied 18-18 at the half and Idaho Falls led after three quarters, 32-30. With 1:02 remaining and the Spartans trailing 37-34, sophomore Halyee Stroud made two free throws, score 37-36. For most of the last minute, the ball traded back and forth, going end-to-end with a couple of timeouts by the Tigers until the final Spartan’s timeout. Latta was the Spartans scoring leader with 12 points and Stroud had eight. Minico hosts Blackfoot on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Mountain Home 54, Columbia 38

MOUNTAIN HOME — The Tigers held a 10-point lead at the half over the Wildcats, 19-9 but Columbia closed the gap to only two points, 28-26 after three quarters. The Tigers put good pressure on the Wildcat guards causing turnovers and solid inside play by Mountain Home and extended the lead in the fourth period at one time to 19 points. Junior Sadie Drake led the scoring for Mountain Home with 21 points and sophomore Madilynn Keener tossed in 12. Mountain Home is at Minico on Wednesday.

West Side 61, Declo 54