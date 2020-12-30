Sports Results

Wednesday, Dec. 30
Boys Basketball
Doug Andrus Holiday Tournament at Idaho Falls. Skyline, Rigby, Hillcrest High Schools
Hillcrest 52, Mountain Home 28
IDAHO FALLS — The Knights never gave-up the lead and the Tigers had some issues with their offense in the Mountain Home loss to Hillcrest at Skyline High School. Senior Hyrum Wright led the Tigers with 10 points and junior Brandon Bethel finished with eight. Mountain Home hosts Burley on Tuesday.
Rigby 73, Burley 44
RIGBY – Bobcats senior Jarrett Orthman had 20 points in the loss to the Trojans at Rigby High School.
Girls Basketball
Minico 38, Idaho Falls 37
RUPERT — Trailing 37-36 with 11 seconds remaining in regulation, the Spartans took their last timeout with coach Anna Bateman setting up what they hoped would be the game-winning play. Minico inbounded the ball to freshman Carlie Latta, who made a quick pass to senior Triniti Peralez cutting to the basket for a right-handed layup and the win. Right play, perfect timing.
“Exactly how we wrote it up,” said Bateman.
The two teams were tied 18-18 at the half and Idaho Falls led after three quarters, 32-30. With 1:02 remaining and the Spartans trailing 37-34, sophomore Halyee Stroud made two free throws, score 37-36. For most of the last minute, the ball traded back and forth, going end-to-end with a couple of timeouts by the Tigers until the final Spartan’s timeout. Latta was the Spartans scoring leader with 12 points and Stroud had eight. Minico hosts Blackfoot on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Mountain Home 54, Columbia 38
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Tigers held a 10-point lead at the half over the Wildcats, 19-9 but Columbia closed the gap to only two points, 28-26 after three quarters. The Tigers put good pressure on the Wildcat guards causing turnovers and solid inside play by Mountain Home and extended the lead in the fourth period at one time to 19 points. Junior Sadie Drake led the scoring for Mountain Home with 21 points and sophomore Madilynn Keener tossed in 12. Mountain Home is at Minico on Wednesday.
West Side 61, Declo 54
DECLO — Declo sophomore Katelynn Koyle was the top scorer for the Hornets with 14 points and juniors Macie Larsen and Kadance Spencer each added 10 points in the home loss to the Pirates. The Hornets trailed by a single point at the half, 26-25 and were outscored 35-29 in the second half. Kajsia Fuller led West Side with a game-high 22 points and Sienna Fuller followed with 20. Declo is at American Falls on Monday.
Thunder Ridge Tournament at Idaho Falls
CDA 57, Burley 43
IDAHO FALLS — The Burley Bobcats faced some tough competition in the CDA Panthers from Coeur d’Alene in the championship game of the Thunder Ridge Tournament. The Bobcats trailed 25-16 at the half and 40-29 after three quarters. Burley sophomore Amari Whiting was double-teamed the entire game but still managed 22 points in the loss and made 13-of-14 at the charity line. Senior Kelsi Pope tossed in eight points for Burley. Madi Symons led the Panthers with 19 points and Emma Whiteman followed with 17. The Bobcats are off until Saturday, January 9, when they travel to Filer.
“Actually #55 (Skylar Burke with three points) was their next best behind Symons, so we did a good job on her but couldn’t match up with their big girl, Symons,” said Burley coach Amber Whiting.