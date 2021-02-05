Sports Results

Friday, Feb. 5
Boys Basketball
Wendell 62, Declo 45: WENDELL – Senior Zane Kelsey finished with 23 points, senior Joe DeMasters added 12 and junior Zade Swainston had five assists, five points and five boards in the Canyon Conference win by Wendell. Declo senior Sam Nebeker had 23 points. Declo hosts Malad on Saturday and Wendell hosts Castleford on Monday.
Gooding 49, Buhl 35: GOODING – Gooding junior Colston Loveland was the leading scorer for the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win by the Senators with 16 points, senior Gavin Martin added 13 and senior Owen Rogers had 11. For Buhl, freshman Kyler Kelly had 12 points. Gooding is at Dietrich and Buhl hosts Wendell on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
4A District Tournament
Burley 47, Jerome 39: BURLEY—No. 4 Jerome put a scare in No. 1 Burley in the semifinals of the Great Basin 7 district tournament but the Bobcats, behind 14 points in the fourth quarter by sophomore Amari Whiting, pulled out the win. Whiting finished with a game-high 26 points and senior Kelsi Pope had 11. Junior Emma Ringling and senior Addy Wells each finished with nine points for Jerome. Burley hosts No. 2 Mountain Home on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the championship game. Jerome will play on Thursday in a loser-out game.
Mountain Home 61, Canyon Ridge 48: MOUNTAIN HOME – No. 2 Mountain Home held a 32-18 lead at the half over No. 6 Canyon Ridge in the semifinal of the Great Basin 7 district tournament with sophomore Madi Keener scoring 19 first half points including five 3-pointers. Keener finished with 34 points and junior Reece Floyd had 11 in the Tiger win. For Canyon Ridge, junior Jordan Roberts and sophomore Lilly Teske each finished with 14 points and senior Dorcas Lupumba, 12 points and 15 rebounds. Mountain Home will play at Burley on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the championship game. Canyon Ridge will host Minico on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a loser-out game.
Minico 48, Twin Falls 33: RUPERT—No. 3 Minico eliminated No. 5 Twin Falls from the Great Basin 7 district tournament behind 25 points by freshman Carlie Latta. The Bruins were led by senior Abby Stokes with eight points and senior Brinley Iverson with seven rebounds. Minico will play at Canyon Ridge on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a loser-out game
1ADII Girls District Tournament – Shoshone
Dietrich 44, Castleford 37: SHOSHONE—No. 4 Dietrich held a 23-12 lead at half over No. 5 Castleford in the opening game of the 1ADII girls district tournament as the Blue Devils took the win over the Wolves. Sophomore Hailey Astle led Dietrich with 15 points followed by junior Layla Von Berndt and sophomore Abby Hendricks each with 12. For Castleford, senior Aubrey Mahannah finished with 12 points. Dietrich will play No. 1 Carey on Saturday at 6 p.m. Castleford will play either Camas County/Richfield on Monday in a loser-out game at 6 p.m.
Richfield 48, Hansen 30: SHOSHONE—No. 3 Richfield had 10 players score in the opening game of the 1ADII girls district tournament in the win over No. 6 Hansen. Freshman Kasey Hendren led the Tigers with nine points and sophomore Maddy Jones had eight. For the Huskies, sophomore Gracie Torrero had eight points. Richfield will play Camas County on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Hansen will play either Carey/Dietrich on Monday in a loser-out game at 7:30 p.m.
1ADI District Tournament
Raft River 61, Shoshone 32: MALTA—No. 5 Shoshone was eliminated from the 1ADI district tournament by No. 3 Raft River. Senior Braylee Heaton led the Trojans with 18 points and sophomore Logan Jones added 10. Shoshone senior Tysha Cooper led the Indians with 13 points. Raft River will host Oakley on Monday at 7 p.m. in a loser out game.
Oakley 42, Glenns Ferry 13: SHOSHONE—No. 4 Oakley defeated No. 6 Glenns Ferry in the loser-out game of the 1ADI district tournament. Senior Lyzan Gillette led the Hornets with 14 points, sophomore Kylan Jones followed with 11, sophomore Falon Bedke pulled down 10 rebounds and sophomore Bentley Cranney had seven boards. For the Pilots, freshman Brodee Wootan had a team-high five points. Oakley will play at Raft River on Monday at 7 p.m. in a loser-out game.