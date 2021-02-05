Sports Results

Mountain Home 61, Canyon Ridge 48: MOUNTAIN HOME – No. 2 Mountain Home held a 32-18 lead at the half over No. 6 Canyon Ridge in the semifinal of the Great Basin 7 district tournament with sophomore Madi Keener scoring 19 first half points including five 3-pointers. Keener finished with 34 points and junior Reece Floyd had 11 in the Tiger win. For Canyon Ridge, junior Jordan Roberts and sophomore Lilly Teske each finished with 14 points and senior Dorcas Lupumba, 12 points and 15 rebounds. Mountain Home will play at Burley on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the championship game. Canyon Ridge will host Minico on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a loser-out game.

Minico 48, Twin Falls 33: RUPERT—No. 3 Minico eliminated No. 5 Twin Falls from the Great Basin 7 district tournament behind 25 points by freshman Carlie Latta. The Bruins were led by senior Abby Stokes with eight points and senior Brinley Iverson with seven rebounds. Minico will play at Canyon Ridge on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a loser-out game

1ADII Girls District Tournament – Shoshone