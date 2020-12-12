Sports Results

Saturday, Dec. 12
Boys Basketball
Jerome 61, Ridgevue 48
NAMPA – Jerome had three players in double figures in the win over Ridgevue. Junior Michael Lloyd was the top scorer for the Tigers with 23 points followed by junior Gavin Capps with 15 and sophomore Scott Cook had 10. Jerome (4-1, 1-0) is at Burley on Tuesday.
North Gem 85, Dietrich 82
DIETRICH – After Dietrich held the one-point lead at half time, 41-40, the Cowboys outscored the Blue Devils in the second half 44-41 to win the game. Dietrich had four players in double figures with senior Brady Power pacing the scoring with 39 points. Junior Jett Shaw tallied 20 points, sophomore Cody Power and senior Rhys Dill each finished with 10. North Gem standout, James Bodily had 24 points for the Cowboys. Dietrich is at Murtaugh on Friday.
“We put on a heck of a rush in the last five minutes when we were down 10 points,” said Dietrich coach Wayne Dill. “They really shot the lights out. They had high percentage shots and they made them.”
Glenns Ferry 52, Wilder 43
WILDER - Glenns Ferry was led by 20 points from senior Ty Crane in the win over Wilder at the Rolly Lincoln Tournament. Glenns Ferry hosts Valley on Wednesday.
Twin Falls, 59, Kimberly 29
TWIN FALLS – Twin Falls senior Mason Swafford was the leading scorer for the game in the Bruins win over the Bulldogs with 18 points and senior Nic Swensen added 13. Kimberly junior Dylan Hollist had eight points. Kimberly is at Gooding on Tuesday and Twin Falls will play in the Preston Tournament Dec. 17-19.
Valley 69, Soda Springs 61
HAZELTON - Valley sophomore Kyle Christensen led the Vikings with 25 points and junior Omar Campos tossed in 13 in the Vikings home win over the Cardinals. Valley is at Glenns Ferry on Wednesday
“We got down early. Soda Springs shot well in the first quarter,” said Valley coach Brian Hardy. “Our guys didn’t get down and kept playing hard. It took everyone to pull off the win against a really good team.”
Raft River 45, Liberty Charter 40
Meridian – The Trojans were led by senior Ryan Spaeth with 16 points and junior Seth Tracy with 10 in the win over the Patriots. Raft River hosts Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.
Snake River 52, Buhl 39
BLACKFOOT – Buhl held the lead at halftime, 20-19. Snake River scored 17 points in the third and the Indians only eight to go ahead and the Panthers finished off the Indians with a 16-11 fourth quarter for the win. Buhl senior Eli Azevedo finished with 13 points and nine rebounds and junior Ryne Kelly had 10 points. Snake River was led by Mitch Lindsay with a game-high 18 points. Buhl (1-4) hosts Marsh Valley on Tuesday.
Garden Valley 84, Lighthouse Christian 62
TWIN FALLS - Junior Clay Silva had 22 points, senior Collin Holloway tossed in 15 and freshman Sam Rogers had 11 in the Lions home loss to the Wolverines. Lighthouse Christian is at Raft River on Tuesday.
“Garden Valley came out with hot shooting and it seemed to continue into the second half,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Mike Brown.
Camas County 46, Shoshone 42
SHOSHONE – Shoshone senior Gabriel Myers finished with a game-high 29 points in the loss to Camas County. Junior Breken Clarke was the leading scorer for the Mushers with 23 points and eight rebounds, junior Dawson Kramer finished with a double-double, 12 points and 10 rebounds and freshman Tristen Smith had seven steals. Camas County hosts Victory Charter on Tuesday and Shoshone is at Wendell on Wednesday.
Mountain Home 35, Caldwell 27
CALDWELL - Mountain Home junior Brandon Bethel had 15 points, four steals and three assists in leading the Tigers over the Cougars and junior CJ Mann added 10 points and two steals. Mountain Home hosts Kimberly on Friday.
Friday, Dec. 11
Boys Basketball
Parma 46, Filer 33
Girls Basketball
Burley 51, Filer 42
BURLEY – The Wildcats gave the host Bobcats a tough nonconference test that Burley ended up winning. Burley held a 28-18 half time lead and were up 34-29 after three quarters. The two teams combined for 30 points in the final quarter. Burley sophomore Amari Whiting paced the Bobcats offense with 27 points with senior Kelsi Pope tossing in 15 points. For Filer, senior Ella Fischer downed 17. Burley hosts Twin Falls on Wednesday and Filer hosts Gooding on Thursday.
Idaho City 49, Glenns Ferry 24
WILDER – Glenns Ferry sophomore Paige Dickson and freshman Brodee Wootan each had six points in the loss to Idaho City at the Rolly Lincoln Tournament. The Wildcats were led by Ruth Heffington and Abagail Watson each with 10 points. Glenns Ferry hosts Oakley on Tuesday.
Lighthouse Christian 65, Garden Valley 55
TWIN FALLS - Senior Kynlee Thornton sparked the Lions with 26 points in the home win over the Wolverines. Senior Lauren Gomez was also in double figures with 17 and sophomore Jordan Wolverton had 10. Garden Valley was led by G. Castillo with 18 and K. Wentz with 20. Lighthouse Christian (5-2) hosts Shoshone on Tuesday.
Minico 50, Caldwell 35
RUPERT – Minico freshman Carlie Latta posted 15 points and freshman Kendalyn Anderson added 10 in the Spartans home win over the Cougars. Minico (3-4, 2-2 GBC) is at Bonneville on Wednesday.
All-Conference Swimming
Swimmer of the Year
Boys: Jerome – Tyler Pittock and Kimberly – Asher Brown
Girls: Minico – Asha Thomson
Coaches of the Year
Mountain Home – Jeff Tibbitts and Minico - Jess Thomson
All-Conference 1st Team
Boys: Kimberly - Asher Brown – Breaststroke, Freestyle
Jerome - Tylar Pittock – Individual Medley, Freestyle
Burley - Jackson Rasmussen – Freestyle
Declo - Austin Knowles – Freestyle, Fly
Twin Falls - Patrick Obst – Freestyle, Distance
Twin Falls – Parker Case – Fly, Backstroke
Girls: Minico – Asha Thomson – Individual Medley, Freestyle
Twin Falls – Julia Miller – Freestyle, Distance
Burley – Jacobie Peterson – Fly, Backstroke
Burley – Abbi Gibby – Freestyle, Breaststroke
Twin Falls – Lily Cluff – Individual Medley, Backstroke
Mountain Home – Hannah Brown – Individual Medley, Freestyle
All-Conference 2nd Team
Boys: Wood River – Ethan Hansen – Individual Medley, Freestly
Canyon Ridge – Carter Dixon – Freestyle, Distance
Twin Falls – Carson Reis – Individual Medley, Backstroke
Minico – Matthew Miller – Freestyle
Oakley – Ben Jones – Individual Medley, Backstroke
Jerome – Cordell Barrus – Freestyle, Breaststroke
Girls: Wood River – Dana Kriesien – Freestyle, Distance
Canyon Ridge – Tylee Heider – Freestyle, Backstroke
Kimberly – Jaycee Lund – Freestyle, Backstroke
Gooding – Jolie Davis – Freestyle
Minico – Gabby Thomson – Fly, Breaststroke
Jerome – Jennifer Barrus – Individual Medley, Freestyle
Honorable Mention
Boys: Kimberly – Connor Greenhalgh – Breaststroke
Twin Falls – Ethan Cluff – Freestyle
Minico – Jafeth Bendele – Freestyle
Girls: Minico – Naveah Villalobos – Freestyle
Burley – Addie Hemsley – Freestyle
Declo – Brytten Webb – Freestyle
