Sports Results

Twin Falls, 59, Kimberly 29

TWIN FALLS – Twin Falls senior Mason Swafford was the leading scorer for the game in the Bruins win over the Bulldogs with 18 points and senior Nic Swensen added 13. Kimberly junior Dylan Hollist had eight points. Kimberly is at Gooding on Tuesday and Twin Falls will play in the Preston Tournament Dec. 17-19.

Valley 69, Soda Springs 61

HAZELTON - Valley sophomore Kyle Christensen led the Vikings with 25 points and junior Omar Campos tossed in 13 in the Vikings home win over the Cardinals. Valley is at Glenns Ferry on Wednesday

“We got down early. Soda Springs shot well in the first quarter,” said Valley coach Brian Hardy. “Our guys didn’t get down and kept playing hard. It took everyone to pull off the win against a really good team.”

Raft River 45, Liberty Charter 40

Meridian – The Trojans were led by senior Ryan Spaeth with 16 points and junior Seth Tracy with 10 in the win over the Patriots. Raft River hosts Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.

Snake River 52, Buhl 39