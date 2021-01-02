Sports Results

Saturday, Jan. 2
Boys Basketball
Snake River 57, Filer 27
BLACKFOOT – After holding a 24-10 lead at the half, the Panthers added 33 points in the second half and held Filer to only 17 in the home win over the Wildcats. Junior Joel Perez led Filer with eight points. Filer is scheduled to play at Wood River on Tuesday.
Dietrich 70, Rockland 53
DIETRICH – Dietrich senior Brady Power led the Blue Devils with 21 points, sophomore Cody Power followed with 20 and junior Jett Shaw finished with 13 points in the home win over the Bulldogs. Senior Rhys Dill pulled down a team-high 17 boards. Rockland senior Braden Permann was the top scorer for the game with 28 points. Dietrich (5-2) hosts Glenns Ferry on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Blackfoot 60, Minico 44
RUPERT – The Spartans trailed the Broncos 33-24 at the half and were outscored 27-20 in the second half in the loss to Blackfoot. Freshman Carlie Latta had 13 points for the Spartans. Minico hosts Mountain Home on Wednesday.
Jerome 66, Nampa 49
JEROME – Jerome had five players in double figures in the Tigers win over the Bulldogs. Jerome was led by senior Alexis White with 15 points followed by senior Hannah Schvaneveldt with 13, junior Taylor Toral and senior Addy Wells each added 12 and junior Emma Ringling had 10. Jerome is at Twin falls on Wednesday.