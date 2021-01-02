Sports Results

Saturday, Jan. 2

Boys Basketball

Snake River 57, Filer 27

BLACKFOOT – After holding a 24-10 lead at the half, the Panthers added 33 points in the second half and held Filer to only 17 in the home win over the Wildcats. Junior Joel Perez led Filer with eight points. Filer is scheduled to play at Wood River on Tuesday.

Dietrich 70, Rockland 53

DIETRICH – Dietrich senior Brady Power led the Blue Devils with 21 points, sophomore Cody Power followed with 20 and junior Jett Shaw finished with 13 points in the home win over the Bulldogs. Senior Rhys Dill pulled down a team-high 17 boards. Rockland senior Braden Permann was the top scorer for the game with 28 points. Dietrich (5-2) hosts Glenns Ferry on Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

Blackfoot 60, Minico 44

RUPERT – The Spartans trailed the Broncos 33-24 at the half and were outscored 27-20 in the second half in the loss to Blackfoot. Freshman Carlie Latta had 13 points for the Spartans. Minico hosts Mountain Home on Wednesday.

Jerome 66, Nampa 49