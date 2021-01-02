 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Results
0 comments

Sports Results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, Jan. 2

Boys Basketball

Snake River 57, Filer 27

BLACKFOOT – After holding a 24-10 lead at the half, the Panthers added 33 points in the second half and held Filer to only 17 in the home win over the Wildcats. Junior Joel Perez led Filer with eight points. Filer is scheduled to play at Wood River on Tuesday.

Dietrich 70, Rockland 53

DIETRICH – Dietrich senior Brady Power led the Blue Devils with 21 points, sophomore Cody Power followed with 20 and junior Jett Shaw finished with 13 points in the home win over the Bulldogs. Senior Rhys Dill pulled down a team-high 17 boards. Rockland senior Braden Permann was the top scorer for the game with 28 points. Dietrich (5-2) hosts Glenns Ferry on Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

Blackfoot 60, Minico 44

RUPERT – The Spartans trailed the Broncos 33-24 at the half and were outscored 27-20 in the second half in the loss to Blackfoot. Freshman Carlie Latta had 13 points for the Spartans. Minico hosts Mountain Home on Wednesday.

Jerome 66, Nampa 49

JEROME – Jerome had five players in double figures in the Tigers win over the Bulldogs. Jerome was led by senior Alexis White with 15 points followed by senior Hannah Schvaneveldt with 13, junior Taylor Toral and senior Addy Wells each added 12 and junior Emma Ringling had 10. Jerome is at Twin falls on Wednesday.

Snake River 61, Filer 48

BLACKFOOT – Filer junior Alexis Monson scored 21 points and senior Kathleen Hale tossed in 11 in the Wildcats road loss to the Panthers. Filer hosts Century on Wednesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News