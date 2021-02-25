Sports Results

Boys Basketball
4A District Tournament
Jerome 45, Burley 29 Championship Game
JEROME — The No. 1 Jerome Tigers were the Great Basin 7 league champions and added the 4A district tournament championship with the win over the No. 3 Burley Bobcats. Junior Gavin Capps led the Tigers with 12 points and senior Alfredo Ortiz and junior Michael Lloyd each added nine points and sophomore Scott Cook had eight. Burley senior Conner Judd finished with nine points and junior Stockton Page and junior Adam Kloepfer each had eight. Jerome finished 20-2 on the season and will play Middleton on Thursday, March 4 at 7 p.m. at the 4A Boys State Tournament at Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian. No. 3 Burley will host No. 4 Twin Falls on Saturday at 7 p.m. for second place and a trip to state on the line.
Twin Falls 44, Minico 41
RUPERT — The Bruins trailed after each quarter in the 4A district tournament loser-out game but out-scored the Spartans in the fourth quarter, 17-12 for the win. Senior Nic Swensen led Twin Falls with 14 points and senior Mason Swafford and sophomore Zach Ball each added 11. Sophomore Brevin Trenkle scored 14 points and junior Klayton Wilson had 11 for Minico. No. 4 Twin Falls is at No. 3 Burley on Saturday at 7 p.m.
2A District Tournament
Wendell 47, Valley 44 Championship Game
WENDELL — The No. 2 Wendell Trojans defeated the No. 1 Valley Vikings in the championship game of the 2A district tournament. Junior Zade Swainston was the top scorer for the Trojans with 14 points and five boards and senior Isaac Slade added nine points and 10 rebounds. Valley was led by junior Omar Campos with 15 points and sophomore Kyle Christensen had 10. Wendell will play at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 4 at Eagle High School in the 2A Boys State Tournament.
“They led almost the whole game. They had a big run before the half to go up 29-17. We fought back to within two but couldn’t get the win,” said Valley coach Brian Hardy.
1ADI District Tournament
Murtaugh 55, Raft River 52
MALTA — Senior Wes Stanger led the Red Devils with 17 points, senior Chris Grunig added 12 and senior Ty Stanger had 10 in the No. 5 Murtaugh 1ADI district tournament runner-up win over No. 2 Raft River in overtime. Junior Seth Tracy hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer tying the score at 46-46 at the end of regulation sending the game into overtime. Tracy led the Trojans with 11 points and had nine rebounds. Murtaugh goes on to state play-in game against North Star Charter on Saturday in Jerome at 1 p.m.
1ADII
Carey 72, Richfield 59
RICHFIELD — Carey senior Hunter Smith led the Panthers with 21 points, senior Dallin Parke finished with 20 and junior Chase Bennion had 11 in the 1ADII district tournament second-place win by Carey. For Richfield, sophomore Carsn Perkes and sophomore Luke Dalton each had 20 points and sophomore Clay Kent had 10. Carey will open the 1ADII state tournament at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3 at Caldwell High School against Garden Valley. Richfield to state play-in game on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Jerome.