Sports Results

Boys Basketball

JEROME — The No. 1 Jerome Tigers were the Great Basin 7 league champions and added the 4A district tournament championship with the win over the No. 3 Burley Bobcats. Junior Gavin Capps led the Tigers with 12 points and senior Alfredo Ortiz and junior Michael Lloyd each added nine points and sophomore Scott Cook had eight. Burley senior Conner Judd finished with nine points and junior Stockton Page and junior Adam Kloepfer each had eight. Jerome finished 20-2 on the season and will play Middleton on Thursday, March 4 at 7 p.m. at the 4A Boys State Tournament at Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian. No. 3 Burley will host No. 4 Twin Falls on Saturday at 7 p.m. for second place and a trip to state on the line.