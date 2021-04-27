Sports Results

Tuesday, April 27
Baseball
Filer 11, Jerome 2
Buhl 6, Wendell 0
Wood River 5, Minico 2 Game 1
Minico 8, Wood River 3 Game 1
Softball
Minico 11, Wood River 1 Game 1
Minico 15, Wood River 3 Game 2
Burley 9, Buhl 5 Game 1
Burley 8, Buhl 5 Game 2
Notus 10, Glenns Ferry 4
Golf
Wendell Trojans hosted a golf tournament at the Gooding Golf Course:
Boys Team Results: 1. Sun Valley Community School, 334
Girls Team Results: 1. Lighthouse Christian, 425
Boys Individuals: 1. Kyle Cohen, 79, Sun Valley Community School (won in a scorecard playoff); 2. Collin Holloway, 79, Lighthouse Christian; 3. Wilson Baker, 84, Sun Valley Community School
Girls Individuals:1. Ella DeJong 98, Lighthouse Christian; 2. Maddy Shetter, 104, Lighthouse Christian; 3. Midori Kelley, 110, Lighthouse Christian
Tennis
Jerome at Burley
Burley 11, Jerome 1
Boys singles:
1. Moritz Von Nitzsch (Burley), beat Michael Lloyd (Jerome) 6-4, 6-3
2. Dallen Larsen (Burley), beat Collin Magalogo (Jerome) 6-4, 6-3
3. Ryan Gerratt (Burley), beat Colton Anderson (Jerome) -1, 6-0
Boys doubles
1. Alec Alcocer and Paxton Lynch (Burley), beat Porter Prescott and Isaiah Steele (Jerome) 6-3, 6-2
2. Isaac Farfan and James Squire (Burley), beat Jaybyn Rands and Gabe Smith (Jerome) 6-2, 6-4
Girls singles
1. Sadie Cook (Burley), beat Natalia Licano (Jerome) 6-3, 6-2
2. Katri Beck (Burley), beat Gabriela Lopez (Jerome) 6-4, 6-1
3. Miriam Villa (Jerome), beat Grace Miller (Burley) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5
Girls doubles
1. Clara Gerratt and Sylvia Heiner (Burley), beat Hallie Ellis (Jerome) 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4
2. Terin Gerrard and Andi Bulkeley (Burley), beat Leah Housten and Allison Bakes (Jerome) 6-2, 6-1
Mixed doubles
1. Adam Kloepfer and Christina Cook (Burley), beat Blake Poulsen and Kaydence Poulsen (Jerome) 6-0, 6-1
2. Wesley Lind and Anna Linzy (Burley), beat Ariela Morfin and Tyler Lamm (Jerome) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2
Mountain Home at Twin Falls
Twin Falls 12 Mountain Home 0
Singles:
Boys
1. Noah Pitts TF beat Korbin Peterson Mountain Home 6-1, 6-1
2. Noah Cox TF beat Gareth Brantley Mountain Home 6-2 6-0
3. Stephen Condor TF beat Leon Fishback Mountain Home 6-0 6-1
Girls
1. Isabel Jacobson TF beat Alexis Overfield Mountain Home 6-0 6-0
2. Emma Cox TF beats Elita Burnett Mountain Home 6-2 6-1
3. Mazie Walter TF beats Abigail Pederson Mountain Home 6-3 6-0
Doubles:
Boys
1. Kyler Western/Raleigh Brittain TF beat Griffin Stiegelmeier/Michael Agger MH 6-0 6-0
2. Colton Ward/Garen Sorenson TF beat Paul Sharp/Aaron Bennett Agner MH 6-0 6-2
Girls
1. Kaitlyn Lambert/Kendadee Egbert TF beat Crace Reaume/Stephanie Schwitters MH 7-5 6-4
2. Abby Burch/Paris Lloyd TF beat Omaya Simler/Lyndz HIggins MH 6-0 6-0
Mixed
1. Isabel Manning/Josh Mix TF beat Ashley Zakrzewski/Kent Clark MH 6- 0 6-0
2. Shebly Traveller/Evan Hymas TF Default win over Mountain Home 2-0 2-0
Canyon Ridge at Wood River
Wood River 8, Canyon Ridge 4
Singles:
No. 1—Gus Sabina, Wood River def. Jack Jensen, Canyon Ridge, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2—Diosh Uraun, Canyon Ridge def. Trent Baker, Wood River, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
No. 3—Cody Mckinnon, Wood River def. Tanner Stevens, Canyon Ridge 6-1 , 7-5 , -;
No. 1—Meg Keating, Wood River def. Afton Beard, Canyon Ridge, 6-2 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2—Maddox Nickum, Wood River def. Maycee Knowlton, Canyon Ridge, 6-4 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3—Tayla Stevens, Canyon Ridge def. Meave Coffelt, Wood River, 4-6 , 7-6 (7), 10-5 ;
Doubles:
No. 1—Jake Simon—John Chen, Wood River def. Jackson Greene,—Braden Martin, Canyon Ridge 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
No. 2—Garin Beste,—Simon Weekes, Wood River def. Max Bradbury,—Ayden Hutchinson, Canyon Ridge, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
No. 1—Madeleine Roberts,—Frances Roberts, Canyon Ridge def .Jessica Popke,—Tatnall Watts, Wood River, 6-2 , 6-4 , -;
No. 2—Sofia Calcagno,—Tenney Barrow, Wood River def. Phoebe Bates, Sariah Standlee, Canyon Ridge 5-7 , 6-0 , 10-8 ;
No. 1—Asher Alexander,—Megan Peacock, Canyon Ridge def. Zach Sabina- Britta Heaphy, Wood River, 6-1 , 3-6 , 6-4 ;
No. 2—Daniel Ziesing,—Elizabeth Clayton, Wood River def. Hunter Barlow- Camryn Humble, Canyon Ridge, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;
Monday, April 26
Tennis
Canyon Ridge 8, Minico 4
Singles:
1. Jack Jensen, Canyon Ridge def. Dylan Larsen, Minico, 7-6 , 6-3 , -;
2.Diosh Uraun, Canyon Ridge def. Cash Cofer, Minico, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
3.Tanner Stevens Canyon Ridge def. Tanner Lewis, Minico, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;
1.Afton Beard, Canyon Ridge def. Nayeli Dominguez, Minico, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;
2. Maycee Knowlton, Canyon Ridge def. Edie Payton, Minico, 6-2 , 6-0 , -;
3.Tayla Stevens, Canyon Ridge def. Ericka Abrego, Minico, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
Doubles:
1. Mekhi Mitchell,—Mason Wilkins, Minico def. Braden Martin—Jackson Greene, Canyon Ridge, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
2. Easton Arthur—Dylan McKenzie, Minico def. Ayden Hutchinson,—Joseph Maxwell Bradbury, Canyon Ridge, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
1. Frances Roberts- Madeleine Roberts, Canyon Ridge def. Triniti Peralez,- Shari Tanner, Minico, 2-6 , 6-1 , 7-5 ;
2. Kaybree Higens—Elaina Heath, Minico def. Audrey Pryde—Camryn Humble, Canyon Ridge, 6-1 , 6-3 , -;
1. Asher Alexander—Megan Peacock, Canyon Ridge def. Joseph Link—Brightyn Hartley, Minico, 6-3 , 7-6 , -;
2. Micah Whitesides,—Jaden Robinson, Minico def. Ashton Hoge,—Yaretzi Regalado, Canyon Ridge, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;