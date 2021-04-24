Sports Results

Twin Falls had 13 hits in the game. Jace Mahlke was 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a triple, Tai Walker 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Luke Moon 2-for-3 including a double with one RBI, and Tyler Horner 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Trevyn Hadley and Braden Hess had the two Preston hits.

In game two, Luke Moon earned the win for Twin Falls in three innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out three and walking one. Horner threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

The Bruins outhit the Indians 17-2 in the five inning game and were led by Walker 4-for-4 with two RBIs including a double and triple, Horner 3-for-4 with five RBIs with two doubles and a homerun, Mahlke 2-for-3 with one RBI and a double and triple, Ben Tarchione 2-for-3 with one RBI and Leiser 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

Softball

Twin Falls 8, Preston 5 Game 1

Twin Falls 12, Preston 2 Game 2

PRESTON – Both Preston and Twin Falls each had nine hits in game one won by the Bruins. The Bruins started Kindal Holcomb who pitched two plus innings and surrendered four runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks and gave up a homerun.