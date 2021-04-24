Sports Results

Saturday, April 24
Baseball
Canyon Ridge 3, Burley 2
TWIN FALLS – Burley combined three walks, a fielder’s choice and a Canyon Ridge error to score two runs in the top of the second inning. The Riverhawks took the lead 3-2 with three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
After scoring a run on a sacrifice fly by Rennick Moore, Luke Hudelson hit a two-out double driving in two runs for the win. Canyon Ridge pitcher Ian Hughes got the win in seven innings allowing two runs or two hits with 11 strikeouts. Losing Burley pitcher Bronson Brookins allowed five hits and three runs in six innings with three strikeouts and one walk.
Hudelson was 2-for-3 including a double with two RBIs for the Riverhawks and Jace Robinson and Josiah Robins each had a hit for the Bobcats.
Twin Falls 12, Preston 0 Game 1
Twin Falls 14, Preston 0 Game 2
TWIN FALLS - Calvry Leiser led things off on the mound for Twin Falls and tossed a one-hitter along with winning pitcher Ayden Coats (two innings) and Wyatt Solosabal (one inning) in the five inning game. Leiser worked two innings, striking out three and walking one in the game one win over Preston.
Twin Falls had 13 hits in the game. Jace Mahlke was 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a triple, Tai Walker 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Luke Moon 2-for-3 including a double with one RBI, and Tyler Horner 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Trevyn Hadley and Braden Hess had the two Preston hits.
In game two, Luke Moon earned the win for Twin Falls in three innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out three and walking one. Horner threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
The Bruins outhit the Indians 17-2 in the five inning game and were led by Walker 4-for-4 with two RBIs including a double and triple, Horner 3-for-4 with five RBIs with two doubles and a homerun, Mahlke 2-for-3 with one RBI and a double and triple, Ben Tarchione 2-for-3 with one RBI and Leiser 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Softball
Twin Falls 8, Preston 5 Game 1
Twin Falls 12, Preston 2 Game 2
PRESTON – Both Preston and Twin Falls each had nine hits in game one won by the Bruins. The Bruins started Kindal Holcomb who pitched two plus innings and surrendered four runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks and gave up a homerun.
Sydney McMurdie followed and threw one plus innings and allowed three hits on one run with one strikeout and one walk. Hannah Holcomb got the win in three innings allowing no runs on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Brinley Solosabal was 2-for-3 and McMurdie 2-for-4 with an RBI were the batting leaders for the Bruins. Sydney Jund had three RBIs, Casie McKechnie and Brinley Iverson each had two RBIs.
In game two, Twin Falls pitcher Hannah Holcomb pitched five innings and gave up two runs on two hits with six strikeouts and two walks for the win. The Bruins outhit the Indians, 14-2. At the plate, Reagan Rex was 2-for-4 including a double and a homerun with two RBIs, Jund 2-for-3 including a homerun with two RBIs, McKechnie 3-for-4 with one RBI and a homerun, Aubrey Fuchs 2-for-2 with one RBI and Solosabal 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a triple.
Friday, April 23
Baseball
Rockland 24, Glenns Ferry 21
Softball
Correction on Results From Friday Night
Canyon Ridge 12, Burley 6 Game 1
Canyon Ridge 8, Burley 7 Game 2
TWIN FALLS – Kennedy Detweiler led the Riverhawks going 3-for-4 including a double with four RBIs and Kennedy Bulkley was also 3-for-4 with one RBI in the win of game one over the Bobcats. Alexia Pfister (2-for-4, double, three RBIs), Bailey Sligar (2-for-3, double, two RBIs and Elsie Summerfield (2-for-3).
Sliger was the winning pitcher in seven innings allowing six runs on nine hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks. Talea Choffin started for Burley and went two innings allowing six runs on nine hits with two strikeouts. Kaymbri Beck took the loss in four innings allowing six runs on seven hits and one strikeout. Beck led the Bobcats with two hits in four at bats including a double and RBI.
in game two, the Bobcats trailed the Riverhawks 7-1 after five innings and fought back with four runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to tie the game at 7-7 only to see Canyon Ridge score the tie breaker in the home half of the seventh for the win.
Sliger got her second win of the day throwing three innings giving up two hits and one run with one strikeout and three walks. Mackenzie Wilder and Tylee Heider followed. Jaycee Massie and Sliger were both 3-for-5 and Sydney Snyder was 2-for-5 for the Riverhawks. Choffin started for Burley and took the loss allowing nine hits and five runs in three innings.
Beck and Jaylee Harris also got some work in. For the Bobcats, Madison Waters, Noa Thurston, Beck, Lacee Power, Makenna Wells, and Rachel Nebeker each had a hit. Nebeker had a homerun and four RBIs and Waters had a double and two RBIs.
Tennis
Sugar-Salem at Twin Falls
Twin Falls Boys 6 Sugar Salem 0
Twin Falls Girls 4 Sugar Salem 2
Singles
Boys
#1 Noah Pitts Twin Falls beats Broc Espin Sugar Salem 6-2 6-2
#2 Noah Cox Twin Falls beat Tanner Dupree Sugar Salem 5-2 6-2
#3 Brett McQueen Twin Falls beat Preston Beasley Sugar Salem 6-0 6-4
Girls
#1 Isabel Jacobs Twin Falls beat Alyssa Owens Sugar Salem 6-2 6-1
#2 Kailyn Lambert Twin Falls loses to Ana Baurier Sugar Salem 0-6 1-6
#3 Mazie Walter Twin Falls beat Maiah Willis Sugar Salem 6-1 6-2
Doubles
Boys
#1 Kurtis Christensen/Kyler Western Twin Falls beat Same Peterson/Spencer Blaser Sugar Salem 6-3 7-5
#2 Alex Coates/Carson Broadbent Twin Falls beat Koy Sanderson/Braden Guymon Sugar Salem 6-4 6-2
Doubles
Girls
#1 Kenadee Egbert/Shelby Traveller Twin Falls beat Gali Garcia Ariagna Perez Sugar Salem 6-3 7-5
#2 Abby Burch/Paris Lloyd Twin Falls loses to Ellie Puzey/Whitney Blaser Sugar Salem 4-6 5-7
Doubles
Mixed
#1 Isabel Manning/Josh Mix Twin Falls beat Richard Niederer/Corrine Flaig Sugar Salem 6-0 6-4
#2 LIbby Traveller/Mason Ward Twin Falls beat Kade Taylor/Heather Owns Sugar Salem 6-1 3-6 7-6 (5)