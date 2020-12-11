Sports Results

Friday, Dec. 11
Boys Basketball
Glenns Ferry 34, Greenleaf 23 WILDER—Senior Ty Crane had 16 points in the Pilots win over the Grizzlies in the Rolly Lincoln Tournament. Glenns Ferry will play at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Hansen 52,
Murtaugh 36 MURTAUGH – Hansen junior Tom Gibson was the leading scorer of the game with 17 points and senior Jonathan Camarillo finished with a double-double, 12 points and 13 boards in the Huskies win over the Red Devils. Murtaugh seniors Hunter Andersen had 15 points, Ty Stanger had 13 and Wesley Stanger pulled down 11 rebounds. Hansen plays at Richfield and Murtaugh is at Oakley on Wednesday.
Gooding 60,
Shoshone 32 SHOSHONE – The Senators defeated the hosts Indians behind 24 points by senior Gavin Martin. Shoshone was led by senior Gabriel Myers with 11 points. Shoshone hosts Camas County on Saturday and Gooding hosts Kimberly on Tuesday.
Green Canyon 43, Minico 39 RUPERT—Green Canyons defeat the Spartans despite 17 points and seven rebounds by sophomore Brevin Trenkle. Junior Klayton Wilson had six points and senior Coltin Manning added four points and seven assists for Minico. Minico hosts Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.
Buhl 64, Fruitland 58 BUHL—Senior Edgar Hernandez led the Indians over the Grizzlies with a team high 16 points. Senior Joe Armitage added 14 points, senior Dexter Jaynes had 10 points and eight boards and senior Eli Azevedo had nine points and nine rebounds. Fruitland was the led by the leading scorer of the night, Hyrum Lindsey with 22 points and 11 rebounds and Nolan Bower had 16 points and 13 rebounds. Buhl is at Snake River on Saturday.
Soda Springs 59,
Declo 52 DECLO – The Cardinals defeated the host Hornets as Hayden McWilliams finished with 23 points and Brittan Bergholm had 19 for Soda Springs. Senior Tyler Olsen led Declo with 19 points and and senior Sam Nebeker tallied 14. Declo is at Oakley on Friday.
Emmett 57,
Canyon Ridge 49 EMMETT—Senior Brody Osen and senior Kolton Price each had 11 points and senior Ryker Holtzen added 10 in the Riverhawks loss to the Huskies. Canyon Ridge is at Minico on Tuesday.
Wendell 69,
New Plymouth 64 WENDELL – Wendell improved to 4-0 with the win over the Pilgrims. Senior Zane Kelsey led the Trojans with 19 points and junior Aden Bunn matched his 12 points with 12 rebounds. Wendell hosts Shoshone on Wednesday.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Dietrich 55,
Raft River 37DIETRICH – Dietrich senior Rhys Dill finished with a double-double, 13 points and 11 rebounds and senior Brady Power tossed in a team-high 19 points in the Blue Devils win over the Trojans. Junior Seth Tracy led the Trojans with 13 points. Dietrich hosts North Gem and Raft River plays Liberty Charter @ Mountain View at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
North Gem 60,
Camas County 49FAIRFIELD – Camas County junior Dawson Kramer had 16 points and nine rebounds and freshman Trevor Tews posted 15 points and nine rebounds in the Mushers loss to the Cowboys. Freshman Tristen Smith had nine points and junior Breken Clarke, seven points and four steals. Camas County is at Shoshone on Saturday.
Girls Basketball
Twin Falls 54,
Minico 37 TWIN FALLS—Twin Falls junior Reagan Rex led the Bruins with 15 points, Chowder Bailey followed with 12 and senior Brinley Iverson had 10 points and nine rebounds in the Great Basin Conference home win over Minico. Freshman Carlie Latta posted a game-high 22 points for the Spartans. Minico hosts Caldwell on Saturday and Twin Falls (2-4, 1-2) is at Burley on Wednesday.
Greenleaf 47,
Glenns Ferry 29WILDER – The Grizzlies defeated the Pilots at the Rolly Lincoln Tournament. Sophomore Emily Juarez led Glenns Ferry with 12 points. The Pilots play at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Raft River 37,
Wendell 32 MALTA – Raft River held a 28-10 lead at the half and Wendell outscored Raft River 22- 9 in the second half but came up short in the win column. Senior Julianna Pope and sophomore Madi Myers led the Trojans scoring with 10 points each and senior Braylee Heaton and sophomore Livy Smith each had nine for the Trojans. Wendell hosts Buhl and Raft River (7-0, 2-0 SRC) is at Murtaugh on Tuesday.
Jerome 58,
Kimberly 45 KIMBERLY – The Tigers had three players in double figures in the road nonconference win over the Bulldogs. Jerome senior Hannah Schvaneveldt led the game scoring with 12 points, senior Addy Wells followed with 11 and senior Alexis White had 10. Kimberly sophomore Mekell Wright had a team-high 11 points and junior Shelby Moeller added nine. Kimberly is at Buhl on Wednesday and Jerome will play in Jerry Callen Memorial Girls tournament in Jerome next weekend.
Murtaugh 59,
Hansen 24 MURTAUGH—The Red Devils were led by junior Addie Stoker with 14 points and freshman Addison Stanger had 10 in the Murtaugh win over Hansen. Murtaugh hosts Raft River on Tuesday and Hansen hosts Twin Falls Christian Academy on Thursday.
Mountain Home 54, Canyon Ridge 26 TWIN FALLS – Mountain Home led 24-23 at the half and held the Riverhawks scoreless in the third quarter with their defense allowing only three points in the second half. The Riverhawks scored their first points of the second half with five minutes left in the Great Basin Conference Game won by the Tigers. Mountain Home was led by the leading scorer of the game, junior Sadie Drake with 21 points and junior Emily Harper added 14. Canyon Ridge junior Logan Roberts led the Riverhawks with eight points. Canyon Ridge is at Emmett on Monday and Mountain Home will play in Jerry Callen Memorial Girls tournament in Jerome next weekend.
Grace 44, Oakley 30 GRACE – Oakley sophomore Kylan Jones had 13 points and senior Lyzan Gillette had seven in the Hornets loss on the road to the Grizzlies. Oakley is at Glenns Ferry on Tuesday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!