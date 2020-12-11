Sports Results

Mountain Home 54, Canyon Ridge 26 TWIN FALLS – Mountain Home led 24-23 at the half and held the Riverhawks scoreless in the third quarter with their defense allowing only three points in the second half. The Riverhawks scored their first points of the second half with five minutes left in the Great Basin Conference Game won by the Tigers. Mountain Home was led by the leading scorer of the game, junior Sadie Drake with 21 points and junior Emily Harper added 14. Canyon Ridge junior Logan Roberts led the Riverhawks with eight points. Canyon Ridge is at Emmett on Monday and Mountain Home will play in Jerry Callen Memorial Girls tournament in Jerome next weekend.