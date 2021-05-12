Sports Results

Wednesday, May 12

Softball

GOODING — The Senators drew first blood in the championship game of the SCIC District Tournament, scoring a run in the home half of the first inning. With no hesitation, Filer put a run on the board in the top of the second inning. Gooding added a run in the bottom of the second and Filer followed suit with a run in the top of the third with the big hit being a run-scoring double by Gracie Brooks following a single by Sami Taylor. Gooding took the 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third on a home run by Jamie Carter. Gooding added a run in the bottom of the fifth on a one-out triple by Alx Roe who scored on a Filer error. The Wildcats scored their third run in the top of the six on a Gooding error. Gooding held the 4-3 lead into the seventh inning. Filer used three Senator errors and a pair of singles to go ahead 7-4. In the bottom of the seventh, Gooding’s last inning rally began with a leadoff single by Roe followed by a run-scoring double by Jamie Carter. Morgan Durham hit another double driving in Carter for the last Senator run as the Wildcats captured the District Champion Title.