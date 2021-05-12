Sports Results

Wednesday, May 12
Softball
SCIC District Tournament
Filer 7, Gooding 6
GOODING — The Senators drew first blood in the championship game of the SCIC District Tournament, scoring a run in the home half of the first inning. With no hesitation, Filer put a run on the board in the top of the second inning. Gooding added a run in the bottom of the second and Filer followed suit with a run in the top of the third with the big hit being a run-scoring double by Gracie Brooks following a single by Sami Taylor. Gooding took the 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third on a home run by Jamie Carter. Gooding added a run in the bottom of the fifth on a one-out triple by Alx Roe who scored on a Filer error. The Wildcats scored their third run in the top of the six on a Gooding error. Gooding held the 4-3 lead into the seventh inning. Filer used three Senator errors and a pair of singles to go ahead 7-4. In the bottom of the seventh, Gooding’s last inning rally began with a leadoff single by Roe followed by a run-scoring double by Jamie Carter. Morgan Durham hit another double driving in Carter for the last Senator run as the Wildcats captured the District Champion Title.
Filer starting pitcher Sami Taylor threw four innings giving up three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks and one home run. McCarty Stoddard came in the fifth inning and allowed three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks and got the win. Losing Gooding pitcher Maelyn Durham pitched seven innings surrendering seven runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. Stoddard was 2-for-4 in leading Filer at the plate, Gracie Brooks had a double with one RBI and Niah Mason and Kamrin Barnes each had a hit and one RBI. Jamie Carter led Gooding going 3-for-4 including a home run and three RBIs and Roe was 2-for 3 with a triple.
Filer will open the 3A State Softball Tournament on Friday, May 21 at 11 a.m. at Timberline High School. The Senators go to Pocatello for a State Play-In Game on Saturday, May 15 at OK Ward Field at 1 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11
Baseball
GBG District Tournament
Twin Falls 5, Minico 3
TWIN FALLS — Calvry Leiser started for Twin Falls in the championship game of the GBG District Tournament won by the Bruins. Leiser allowed two hits and three runs over four innings, striking out one. Otho Savage followed and lasted one and one-third innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out one and walking zero. Luke Moon threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen and Savage recorded the last four outs to earn the save. Traver Miller took the loss for Minico in four innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out three. Savage led the Bruins at the plate going 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Tyler Horner was 2-for-3 including a double with one RBI. For the Spartans, Tazyn Twiss, Kannon Schow and Stockton Chandler had hits.
Minico hosts Canyon Ridge on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Twin Falls will play Bonneville at 7 p.m. at Skip Walker Field at the College of Southern Idaho at the 4A State Baseball Tournament.
Canyon Ridge 4, Burley 3
TWIN FALLS — Steven Garrett-LaGrone earned the victory on the mound for Canyon Ridge in the GBG District Tournament loser-out win over the Bobcats. Garrett-LaGrone surrendered three runs on three hits over four and a third innings, striking out seven. Kolten Price threw two and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen. Bronson Brookings took the loss for Burley surrendering four runs on six hits over six innings, striking out three and walking one. John Tolk had three RBIs for the Riverhawks with a triple and Luke Hudelson, Alex Alcala, Cole Rosas, Rennick Moore, and Garrett-LaGrone each had a hit. For Burley, Jace Robinson, Brookings, and Payton Beck each had a hit. Canyon Ridge is at Minico on Thursday at 5 p.m.
SCIC District Tournament
Filer 6, Buhl 1
FILER — The Wildcats scored two runs in the second inning. It would be all the runs Filer would need in the SCIC District Tournament loser-out game win over Buhl. The Indians scored their run in the fourth inning and Filer added four more in the fifth. Logan Lockwood led off on the mound for Filer and lasted five and two-thirds innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out nine. Chase Rose followed for one and a third innings. Jayme Ramos started for Buhl and allowed ten hits and six runs over five innings, striking out two. Ethan Roland threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. The Wildcats outhit the Indians 11-3 with Jaimen Swainston leading Filer with three hits including a double and Dominic Pierce was 2-for-4. For Buhl, Kade Orr, Kaden Homan and Damian Craner each had a hit. Filer will play in a state play-in game on Saturday at Pocatello at 1 p.m.
Softball
GBG District Tournament
Twin Falls 11, Jerome 1
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins outhit the Tigers 14-2 in the championship game of the GBG District Tournament to claim the district title. Aubrey Fuchs led Twin Falls going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a home run, Casie McKechnie was 2-for-4 including a double, home run and three RBIs, Sydney McMurdie 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs and Brinley Iverson 2-for-4. Hannah Holcomb picked up her 14th win striking out nine with two hits with no walks and one earned run. Jada Bos started for Jerome and went five innings, allowing ten runs on 11 hits, striking out six and walking zero. Mady Arellano threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen. For Jerome at the plate, Autumn Allen and Lilianne Babcock each had a triple. Jerome will host Minico on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Minico 16, Mountain Home 8
MOUNTAIN HOME — Hana Pfeiffer was 4-for-5 with three RBIs in the Spartans GBG District Tournament loser-out win over the Tigers. Pfeiffer doubled in the first, doubled in the second, singled in the fifth, and singled in the seventh. Amber Wickel 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs and Makinnlie Wickel 4-for-5 including a home run with four RBIs also had a good game for Minico at the plate. Amber Wickel got the win surrendering eight runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out 18. For Mountain Home, Regan McDaniel took the loss lasting seven innings, allowing 24 hits and 16 runs while striking out 12 and walking one. Reece Floyd led the Tigers with three hits in four at bats with a double and two triples. Minico is at Jerome on Thursday at 4 p.m. with the winner to state.
SCIC District Tournament
Filer 16, Buhl 7
GOODING — Buhl jumped out to the 6-0 lead after two innings and Filer took the 10-6 lead after four innings and held the lead the remainder of the game in the SCIC District Tournament loser-out win over the Indians. Sami Taylor earned the win for the Wildcats allowing four hits and two runs over six innings, striking out 10. McCarty Stoddard started the game for Filer and lasted one inning, allowing five hits and five runs while striking out two. Trinity Tvrdy took the loss for Buhl giving up ten hits and 16 runs over seven innings, striking out three. Stoddard led Filer going 3-for-5 including a triple with one RBI Grace Brooks and Nikaela Higley had two hits, each with a double. Tvrdy and Justine Payne each had two hits for Buhl. Filer finished with 16 runs on 10 hits and four errors Buhl scored seven runs on nine hits with 12 errors.
Filer 12, Gooding 7
GOODING — No. 2 Filer held the 11-2 lead after five innings over No. 1 Gooding. The Senators put five on the board in the sixth inning but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats took the win forcing a 5 p.m. game on Wednesday for the District Title at Gooding. Sami Taylor took the win in five innings and two-thirds innings allowing seven hits and seven runs while striking out three. McCarty Stoddard threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen. Maelyn Durham took the loss for Gooding giving up eight hits and ten runs over two innings, striking out three and walking one. Alx Roe came in for five innings and allowed four hits, two runs with two walks. Nikaela Higley, Taylor, and Stoddard (two doubles) each collected two hits for the Wildcats. Morgan Durham and Kiera Patterson each had two hits for the Senators.