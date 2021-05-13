Sports Results

Thursday, May 13
Baseball
GBG District Tournament
Canyon Ridge 3, Minico 2
RUPERT — The Riverhawks and Spartans came into the game knowing the winner was going to the 4A state baseball tournament. It will be Canyon Ridge making the short trip to Skip Walker Field on Thursday, May 20, at 1 p.m. after defeating Minico. No details were available.
1A District 3 Baseball Tournament
Glenns Ferry 8, Horseshoe Bend 4
GLENNS FERRY — No. 2 Glenns Ferry jumped on No. 3 Horseshoe Bend early with six runs in the first inning combining an error, three walks and four singles. The Mustangs scored single runs in the second and third innings and the Pilots added one run in the fourth with Glenns Ferry taking the 7-2 lead. Horseshoe Bend closed the gap to 7-4 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and the Pilots got one run back in the top of the sixth. Nick Hernandez pitched five and two-thirds innings giving up four runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and five walks. Parker Martinez came into game in the sixth inning and recorded three strikeouts. Wyatt Castagneto led the Pilots going 2-for-5 with one RBI and Taren Cook had two RBIs. Glenns Ferry will host North Star on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the championship game.
Softball
GBG District Tournament
Minico 13, Jerome 11
JEROME — With a trip to the 4A state softball tournament on the line, Minico traveled to Jerome in the last chance for the Spartans or Tigers to grab the final spot from the District IV. The Tigers had Maddy Arelano on the mound and the junior got off to a rough start dishing up a home run to the Minico leadoff batter and Spartan pitcher, Amber Wickel. McKinlie Wickel hit a two-out single and Averie Page drove in pinch runner, Zoie Maughan with a double for the second Spartan run and Page scored on a single by Kendra Van Leuven giving Minico the 3-0 lead after the top of the first inning. The Tigers got on the board in the bottom of the third. A walk to begin the inning to Courtney Dixon and a two-out error on a ground ball hit by Lexi Ramsey scored Dixon. A triple by Danielle Leal scored Ramsey for the second Jerome run. Minico added a single run in the top of the fourth with a single by Maisie Neilson and a double by Blyth Anderson. The Tigers put four across the plate combining a single and four doubles (Arelano, Ramsey, Jada Bos and Autumn Allen) to take the 6-4 lead. Another single run in the fifth by Minico brought the Spartans within a run. With Jerome ahead, 6-5 in the top of the seventh, Minico tied the score and took the lead 7-6 without a hit but with three Tiger errors. Home half of the seventh inning, Leal gets a single and steals second and goes to third on a passed ball and scores on a ground out tying score at 7-7. The Spartans broke the game open with six runs in the top of the eight inning taking the 13-7 lead but despite trailing by six runs, the Tigers still had three outs in the bottom of the eighth. Jerome stayed in the game until the last out scoring four runs on a pair of singles, an error, two doubles and just came up short in the end.
Amber Wickel threw eight innings for the Spartans allowing 10 runs on 11 hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk. Losing Jerome pitcher Maddy Arelano surrendered 11 runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and six walks in seven innings. Jada Bos threw one inning in relief giving up one run on one hit with two strikeouts. Averie Page led Minico going 5-for-5 including a double with two RBIs, Kendra Van Leuven, Maisie Neilson, Lexi Hutchison, and Blyth Anderson each had two hits. For Jerome, Danielle Leal was 3-for-5 with a double and triple, two stolen bases and two RBIs, Lexi Ramsey 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs, Jada Bos 2-for-4 including a double and two RBIs and Arelano 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI.
Minico will play Friday, May 21 at 9 a.m. at Skyview Park in Nampa.
Tennis
2021 Idaho High School Tennis 4A State Championships
Boise Racquet Club, May 21-22
Team and Individual Qualifiers
Boys District Title: Twin Falls
Girls District Title: Twin Falls
Girls Singles
1. Jacobs - Twin Falls
2. Cook - Burley
3. Nickum - Wood River
4. Keating - Wood River
Girls Doubles
1. Weekes/Popke – Wood River
2. Roberts/Roberts – Canyon River
3. Traveller/Egbert - Twin Falls
4. Peralez/Tanner - Minico
Boys Singles
1. Sabina - Wood River
2. Von - Burley
3. Cox - Twin Falls
4. Pitts - Twin Falls
Boys Doubles
1. Western/Christensen - Twin Falls
2. Chen/Simon - Wood River
3. Beste/Weekes - Wood River
4. Broadbent/Coats - Twin Falls
Mixed Doubles
1. Mix/Manning - Twin Falls
2. Alexander/Peacock - Canyon River
3. Hartley/Link - Minico
4. Sabina/Heaphy - Wood River
2021 Sawtooth All-Conference Track
Girls
Sprints: 100 - 200 - 400
Samantha McFadyen - Camas County
Zailee Poulson - Castleford
Kaija Dybdahl - Sun Valley
Hurdles: 100/110 - 300
Shayli Smith - Carey
Samantha McFadyen - Camas County
Zailee Poulson - Castleford
Distance: 800 - 1600 - 3200
Carrie Riding - Dietrich
Anika Vandenburg - Sun Valley
Katie Gardner - Sun Valley
Jumps: high - long - triple
Zailee Poulson - Castleford
Kourtney Patterson - Carey
Kaija Dybdahl - Sun Valley
Field: shot - discus
Shelby Jones - Richfield
Kasey Hendren - Richfield
Ailane Gomez - Bliss
Coach of the Year: Mollie McLam - Camas County
Boys
Sprints: 100 - 200 - 400
Riley Morey - Carey
Marcus Staley - Camas County
Zeke Fisher - Castleford
Hurdles: 100/110 - 300
Troy Smith - Camas County
Hunter Smith - Carey
Braden Buchanon - Sun Valley
Distance: 800 - 1600 - 3200
Clay Kent - Richfield
Tristen Smith - Camas County
Sawyer Mecham - Carey
Jumps: high - long - triple
Jacob Pittman - Hansen
Ashton Sparrow - Carey
Sawyer Mecham - Carey
Field: shot - discus
Marcus Quinonez - Camas County
Chase Gross - Carey
Jonathan Camarillo - Hansen
Coach of the Year: James Morey - Carey