Sports Results
Sports Results

Thursday, May 13

Baseball

GBG District Tournament

Canyon Ridge 3, Minico 2

RUPERT — The Riverhawks and Spartans came into the game knowing the winner was going to the 4A state baseball tournament. It will be Canyon Ridge making the short trip to Skip Walker Field on Thursday, May 20, at 1 p.m. after defeating Minico. No details were available.

1A District 3 Baseball Tournament

Glenns Ferry 8, Horseshoe Bend 4

GLENNS FERRY — No. 2 Glenns Ferry jumped on No. 3 Horseshoe Bend early with six runs in the first inning combining an error, three walks and four singles. The Mustangs scored single runs in the second and third innings and the Pilots added one run in the fourth with Glenns Ferry taking the 7-2 lead. Horseshoe Bend closed the gap to 7-4 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and the Pilots got one run back in the top of the sixth. Nick Hernandez pitched five and two-thirds innings giving up four runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and five walks. Parker Martinez came into game in the sixth inning and recorded three strikeouts. Wyatt Castagneto led the Pilots going 2-for-5 with one RBI and Taren Cook had two RBIs. Glenns Ferry will host North Star on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the championship game.

Softball

GBG District Tournament

Minico 13, Jerome 11

JEROME — With a trip to the 4A state softball tournament on the line, Minico traveled to Jerome in the last chance for the Spartans or Tigers to grab the final spot from the District IV. The Tigers had Maddy Arelano on the mound and the junior got off to a rough start dishing up a home run to the Minico leadoff batter and Spartan pitcher, Amber Wickel. McKinlie Wickel hit a two-out single and Averie Page drove in pinch runner, Zoie Maughan with a double for the second Spartan run and Page scored on a single by Kendra Van Leuven giving Minico the 3-0 lead after the top of the first inning. The Tigers got on the board in the bottom of the third. A walk to begin the inning to Courtney Dixon and a two-out error on a ground ball hit by Lexi Ramsey scored Dixon. A triple by Danielle Leal scored Ramsey for the second Jerome run. Minico added a single run in the top of the fourth with a single by Maisie Neilson and a double by Blyth Anderson. The Tigers put four across the plate combining a single and four doubles (Arelano, Ramsey, Jada Bos and Autumn Allen) to take the 6-4 lead. Another single run in the fifth by Minico brought the Spartans within a run. With Jerome ahead, 6-5 in the top of the seventh, Minico tied the score and took the lead 7-6 without a hit but with three Tiger errors. Home half of the seventh inning, Leal gets a single and steals second and goes to third on a passed ball and scores on a ground out tying score at 7-7. The Spartans broke the game open with six runs in the top of the eight inning taking the 13-7 lead but despite trailing by six runs, the Tigers still had three outs in the bottom of the eighth. Jerome stayed in the game until the last out scoring four runs on a pair of singles, an error, two doubles and just came up short in the end.

Amber Wickel threw eight innings for the Spartans allowing 10 runs on 11 hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk. Losing Jerome pitcher Maddy Arelano surrendered 11 runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and six walks in seven innings. Jada Bos threw one inning in relief giving up one run on one hit with two strikeouts. Averie Page led Minico going 5-for-5 including a double with two RBIs, Kendra Van Leuven, Maisie Neilson, Lexi Hutchison, and Blyth Anderson each had two hits. For Jerome, Danielle Leal was 3-for-5 with a double and triple, two stolen bases and two RBIs, Lexi Ramsey 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs, Jada Bos 2-for-4 including a double and two RBIs and Arelano 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI.

Minico will play Friday, May 21 at 9 a.m. at Skyview Park in Nampa.

Tennis

2021 Idaho High School Tennis 4A State Championships

Boise Racquet Club, May 21-22

Team and Individual Qualifiers

Boys District Title: Twin Falls

Girls District Title: Twin Falls

Girls Singles

1. Jacobs - Twin Falls

2. Cook - Burley

3. Nickum - Wood River

4. Keating - Wood River

Girls Doubles

1. Weekes/Popke – Wood River

2. Roberts/Roberts – Canyon River

3. Traveller/Egbert - Twin Falls

4. Peralez/Tanner - Minico

Boys Singles

1. Sabina - Wood River

2. Von - Burley

3. Cox - Twin Falls

4. Pitts - Twin Falls

Boys Doubles

1. Western/Christensen - Twin Falls

2. Chen/Simon - Wood River

3. Beste/Weekes - Wood River

4. Broadbent/Coats - Twin Falls

Mixed Doubles

1. Mix/Manning - Twin Falls

2. Alexander/Peacock - Canyon River

3. Hartley/Link - Minico

4. Sabina/Heaphy - Wood River

2021 Sawtooth All-Conference Track

Girls

Sprints: 100 - 200 - 400

Samantha McFadyen - Camas County

Zailee Poulson - Castleford

Kaija Dybdahl - Sun Valley

Hurdles: 100/110 - 300

Shayli Smith - Carey

Samantha McFadyen - Camas County

Zailee Poulson - Castleford

Distance: 800 - 1600 - 3200

Carrie Riding - Dietrich

Anika Vandenburg - Sun Valley

Katie Gardner - Sun Valley

Jumps: high - long - triple

Zailee Poulson - Castleford

Kourtney Patterson - Carey

Kaija Dybdahl - Sun Valley

Field: shot - discus

Shelby Jones - Richfield

Kasey Hendren - Richfield

Ailane Gomez - Bliss

Coach of the Year: Mollie McLam - Camas County

Boys

Sprints: 100 - 200 - 400

Riley Morey - Carey

Marcus Staley - Camas County

Zeke Fisher - Castleford

Hurdles: 100/110 - 300

Troy Smith - Camas County

Hunter Smith - Carey

Braden Buchanon - Sun Valley

Distance: 800 - 1600 - 3200

Clay Kent - Richfield

Tristen Smith - Camas County

Sawyer Mecham - Carey

Jumps: high - long - triple

Jacob Pittman - Hansen

Ashton Sparrow - Carey

Sawyer Mecham - Carey

Field: shot - discus

Marcus Quinonez - Camas County

Chase Gross - Carey

Jonathan Camarillo - Hansen

Coach of the Year: James Morey - Carey

