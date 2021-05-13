Sports Results

Softball

JEROME — With a trip to the 4A state softball tournament on the line, Minico traveled to Jerome in the last chance for the Spartans or Tigers to grab the final spot from the District IV. The Tigers had Maddy Arelano on the mound and the junior got off to a rough start dishing up a home run to the Minico leadoff batter and Spartan pitcher, Amber Wickel. McKinlie Wickel hit a two-out single and Averie Page drove in pinch runner, Zoie Maughan with a double for the second Spartan run and Page scored on a single by Kendra Van Leuven giving Minico the 3-0 lead after the top of the first inning. The Tigers got on the board in the bottom of the third. A walk to begin the inning to Courtney Dixon and a two-out error on a ground ball hit by Lexi Ramsey scored Dixon. A triple by Danielle Leal scored Ramsey for the second Jerome run. Minico added a single run in the top of the fourth with a single by Maisie Neilson and a double by Blyth Anderson. The Tigers put four across the plate combining a single and four doubles (Arelano, Ramsey, Jada Bos and Autumn Allen) to take the 6-4 lead. Another single run in the fifth by Minico brought the Spartans within a run. With Jerome ahead, 6-5 in the top of the seventh, Minico tied the score and took the lead 7-6 without a hit but with three Tiger errors. Home half of the seventh inning, Leal gets a single and steals second and goes to third on a passed ball and scores on a ground out tying score at 7-7. The Spartans broke the game open with six runs in the top of the eight inning taking the 13-7 lead but despite trailing by six runs, the Tigers still had three outs in the bottom of the eighth. Jerome stayed in the game until the last out scoring four runs on a pair of singles, an error, two doubles and just came up short in the end.