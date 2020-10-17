Sports Results

Saturday, Oct. 17
Boys Soccer
3A High Desert Soccer Conference District Tournament
Weiser 1, Buhl 0: TWIN FALLS – The Buhl Indians faced off with the Weiser Wolverines from District 3 in a play-in game at Sunway Soccer Complex with the third state berth on the line. Weiser got the one goal they needed about halfway thru the first half on a header off a corner for the win. A highlight for Buhl was made by senior goalie Luis Rivera with a save on a penalty kick.
“Both teams fought hard,” said Buhl coach Paula Alania. ”It was a very difficult season for us with injuries but our seniors did a great job of keeping the team together. We had a tremendous number of shots on goal today that hit the poles and the underside but we just couldn’t get one in the net. We did a great job of keeping them out of our area.”
4A Great Basin 7 Conference District Tournament
Canyon Ridge 4, Twin Falls 0: TWIN FALLS – The second-seeded Riverhawks got two goals from senior Ali-masi Jamari and single goals from senior Michael De La Torre and junior Nis-chal Magar in the shutout win over the third-seeded Bruins. With the victory, Canyon Ridge will head to the 4A Boys State Soccer Tournament at Bonneville High School and face Century at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
3A High Desert Soccer Conference District Tournament
Kimberly 2, Buhl 1: KIMBERLY—Following a scoreless first half, Kimberly sophomore Monserrat Torres scored on an assist by freshman Alli Statsny followed by a goal by junior Madison Smith off an assist by junior Bella Osterman for the win. Senior Alondra Quezada scored the Buhl goal. Kimberly will be the second seed from the district and will play on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. at Fields at Real Life, Post Falls.
4A Great Basin 7 Conference District Tournament
Canyon Ridge 3, Jerome 0: TWIN FALLS – The Riverhawks will be heading to the 4A Girls state soccer tournament at Hillcrest High School in Idaho Falls as the second seed from the District IV after the shut-out win over the Tigers. Canyon Ridge led after the first half with its first goal on a penalty kick by sophomore Archana Tamang. The second half scoring by Canyon Ridge came on a free kick by senior Kim Castillo followed by a goal coming in the last 15 minutes of the game by senior Salina Rai off an assist by sophomore Aspen Harmer. Canyon Ridge will play Preston at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Volleyball
4A Great Basin 7 Conference Volleyball District Tournament
Burley 3, Minico 1: BURLEY – The top-seed Bobcats dropped the fourth-seeded Spartans, 25-8, 25-23, 22-25, 25-13. No details were available. Burley will host Twin Falls on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the District Championship Game. Minico will host Canyon Ridge on Monday.
Twin Falls 3, Wood River 2: TWIN FALLS –Second-seeded Twin Falls and third-seeded Wood River played a five-set marathon with the Bruins winning, 25-20, 17-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-10. Junior Brenley Hansen led the Bruins with 12 kills and senior Brinley Iverson followed with 11. Senior setter Piper Newton dished out 41 assists. Twin Falls is at Burley on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.in the District Championship game. Wood River hosts Canyon Ridge or Minico at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Canyon Ridge 3, Mountain Home 0: TWIN FALLS – The fifth-seeded Riverhawks stayed alive in district play with the 25-12. 25-21, 25-12 loser out win over the sixth-seeded Tigers. Senior Lanie Elliott had 13 kills followed by junior Riley Riebesell had four. Canyon Ridge will play Monday at Minico.
3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference Volleyball District Tournament
at Kimberly
Kimberly 3, Buhl 0: KIMBERLY – The top-seeded Bulldogs started the 3A District Tournament off with a three set win over the fourth-seeded Indians, 25-9, 25-11, 25-20. Junior Sydney Kelsey led the Bulldogs with eight kills followed by senior Emma Jensen with seven. Sophomore Kelsey Stanger had four blocks and senior Carlee Hardy finished with 18 assists. Buhl was led by junior Lilly Waltman with eight kills. Kimberly will host Filer at 6:30 p.m. and Buhl plays at Gooding at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Kimberly.
Filer 3, Gooding 0: KIMBERLY – The second-seeded Wildcats won in three sets over the third-seeded Senators, 25-15, 25-17, 25-9. Filer senior Ella Fischer had a double-double with a game high 6 kills and 19 digs. Junior Alexis Monson had 12 kills, 16 assists and seven blocks, freshman Faith Robinson had 13 assists and 10 digs and senior Taylor Zamora had 10 digs. For Gooding, junior Alx Roe had four kills, 12 digs and one ace and junior Reece Fleming finished with 12 as-sists, two kills, three digs and one ace. On Tuesday at Kimberly, Gooding and Buhl play at 5 p.m. followed by Filer and Kimberly at 6:30 p.m.
1ADII District Volleyball
at Castleford
Castleford 3, Camas County 0: CASTLEFORD – The top-seeded Wolves defeated the eighth-seeded Mushers in straight sets, 25-3, 25-8, 25-3. For the Wolves, seniors Eden Schilder and Zailee Poulson each had nine kills and Poulson also had six aces. Senior Aubrey Mahannah led Castleford with 15 aces. Camas County will face Dietrich at 3 p.m. followed by Castleford and Richfield on Monday.
Richfield 3, Dietrich 0: CASTLEFORD – The fifth-seeded Blue Devils fell in three sets to the fourth-seeded Tigers, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22. Dietrich will face Camas County at 3 p.m. in a loser-out game followed by Richfield and Castleford on Monday.
Carey 3, Hagerman 1: CASTLEFORD – The third-seeded Panthers took four sets to beat the sixth seeded Pirates, 25-18, 20-25, 25-11, 25-11. Carey plays Hansen and Hagerman plays Sun Valley Community School on Monday
Hansen 3, Sun Valley Community School 2: CASTLEFORD – Second-seeded Sun Valley Community School fell in five sets to seventh-seeded Hansen, 21-25, 25-17, 8-25, 26-24, 15-8. Hansen plays Carey and Sun Valley Community School plays Hagerman on Monday.
1ADI District Volleyball at Lighthouse Christian and Murtaugh
Oakley 3, Raft River 0: TWIN FALLS – Fourth-seed Oakley swept fifth-seeded Raft River, 25-9, 25-12, 25-9. Senior Brooke Power led the Hornets with six kills followed by sophomores Falon Bedke and Kylan Jones with five kills each and senior Lyzan Gillette with 15 digs. Raft River plays Oakley at Shoshone on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Oakley 1: TWIN FALLS – Top-seeded Lighthouse Christian and fourth-seed Oakley bat-tled for four sets with the Lions winning, 25-20, 25-19, 26-28, 25-23. For the Lions, senior Kynlee Thornton finished with 20 kills followed by junior Aleia Blakeslee and freshman Ella DeJong with eight. Freshman Maddy Shelter had 25 assists and senior Ellie Boland added 15. Senior Lauren Gomez led the de-fense with 24 digs and Boland had 14. Oakley senior Brooke Power finished with a double-double of 11 kills and 14 digs. Sophomore Lacee Power dished out 23 assists and had 21 digs and senior Lyzan Gillette had 26 digs. Lighthouse Christian will host Murtaugh on Monday at 6:30 p.m. and Oakley plays Raft River on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Shoshone.
Murtaugh 3, Shoshone 0: MURTAUGH – The second-seeded Red Devils swept the third-seeded Indians 25-16, 25-14, 25-10. For Murtaugh, junior Addie Stoker had 12 digs and junior Jessica Zuvala finished with 14 assists and five aces. Murtaugh plays at Lighthouse Christian on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Shoshone plays the Oakley/Raft River at 7 p.m. on Monday at Shoshone.
Friday, Oct. 16
Football
Minico 27, Canyon Ridge 7
