Sports Results

Kimberly 2, Buhl 1: KIMBERLY—Following a scoreless first half, Kimberly sophomore Monserrat Torres scored on an assist by freshman Alli Statsny followed by a goal by junior Madison Smith off an assist by junior Bella Osterman for the win. Senior Alondra Quezada scored the Buhl goal. Kimberly will be the second seed from the district and will play on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. at Fields at Real Life, Post Falls.

Canyon Ridge 3, Jerome 0: TWIN FALLS – The Riverhawks will be heading to the 4A Girls state soccer tournament at Hillcrest High School in Idaho Falls as the second seed from the District IV after the shut-out win over the Tigers. Canyon Ridge led after the first half with its first goal on a penalty kick by sophomore Archana Tamang. The second half scoring by Canyon Ridge came on a free kick by senior Kim Castillo followed by a goal coming in the last 15 minutes of the game by senior Salina Rai off an assist by sophomore Aspen Harmer. Canyon Ridge will play Preston at 1 p.m. on Thursday.