Sports Results

Friday, April 16
Baseball
Declo 4, Malad 3
Canyon Ridge 9, Twin Falls 6
TWIN FALLS – The Riverhawks held the lead the entire game in the win over the Bruins. Canyon Ridge outhit Twin Falls 10-8 and the Bruins made five errors and the Riverhawks only two.
Ian Hughes started for Canyon Ridge and gave up three runs on four hits with four strikeouts in four innings Kolten Price and Cole Rosas followed. For the Riverhawks, Rosas was 2-for-4 with one RBI, Luke Hudelson 2-for-3 with an RBI, Kayden Skaggs 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a homerun.
Luke Moon was on the mound for Twin Falls and allowed eight hits and nine runs over four and one third innings with one strikeout. Koiya Martinez pitched one and two-thirds innings in relief. Ben Tarchione was 3-for-4 including a double with one RBI for the Bruins.
Horseshoe Bend 3, Glenns Ferry 2
HORSEHOE BEND – Glenns Ferry pitcher Nick Hernandez had 10 strikeouts with one earned run and gave up three hits in the loss to the Mustangs. The Pilots outhit the Mustangs 5-3. Hernandez was 2-for-4 at the plate, Wyatt Castegneto 1-for-3 with a triple, Parker Martinez 1-for-2 and Justice Schrader 1-for-3.
Minico 7, Burley 6
RUPERT – The Bobcats held a 6- 4 lead over the Spartans after six innings and Minico took the win with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Burley pitcher Bronson Brookins went six and one-third innings giving up seven runs on 11 hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
Slayder Waterson came in relief in the seventh inning and took the loss. Jace Robinson led the Bobcats going 4-for-4 with a double and Dominic Lemos 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a triple. Minico pitcher Traver Miller pitched six and two-thirds innings allowing six runs with nine hits six strikeouts and three walks.
Winning pitcher Dawson Osterhout finished the game for Minico. Tazyn Twiss was 3-for-4 with a triple and one RBI, Osterhout 3-for-4 with one RBI and a double and Spencer Bingham 2-for-4.
Jerome 16, Wood River 7 Game 1
Jerome 10, Wood River 10 (Suspended Game)
HAILEY – Wood River jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning and added a single run in the fifth and three in the sixth. Jerome started its scoring with one in the third followed by six in the fourth, three in the fifth, five in the sixth and one in the seventh.
The Wolverines committed six errors and were outhit by the Tigers 12-9. Jerome winning pitcher Tanner Whitaker lasted five innings allowing eight hits and seven runs with one strikeout and one walk. Nate McDonald threw two innings in relief. For the Tigers, Kyle Craig was 4-for-4 including a triple with four RBIs and Wesley Prestwich 4-for-5 with four RBIs and a triple. Wood River pitcher Hunter Thompson who went four and two-thirds innings giving up seven hits and 10 runs with two strikeouts and four walks took the loss.
Boone Scherer and Dylan Bauer followed. Bauer was 2-for-4 with one RBI and a double, Jesus Sandoval 2-for-4, Ethan Shoemaker 2-for-3 and Thompson 1-for-4 with three RBIs and a triple.
Game two was called and is a suspended game that finished in the 10-10 tie. Jerome held a 10-5 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning and Wood River scored five runs to tie the game. Jerome finished with 10 runs, 11 hits and three errors and Wood River had 10 runs, 11 hits and five errors.
Softball
Twin Falls 16, Canyon Ridge 0 Game 1
Twin Falls 11, Canyon Ridge 1 Game 2
TWIN FALLS – Twin Falls pitcher Hannah Holcomb allowed Canyon Ridge only hits to Alexia Pfister and Elsie Summerfield in the Bruins win over the Riverhawks in game one. Holcomb finished with seven strikeouts and two walks. Sydney McMurdie came in and pitched one inning. McMurdie was 3-for-3 for Twin Falls. Canyon Ridge pitcher Bailey Sliger took the loss allowing six hits and seven earned runs with one strikeout and six walks.
Hannah Holcomb and Kindal Holcomb combined in the no-hitter over Canyon Ridge in game two. Hannah Holcomb pitched three innings with five strikeouts and four walks and Kindal Holcomb worked two innings with one strikeout and one walk. Reagan Rex was 3-for-3 including a double and Sydney Jund 2-for-3 including a homerun and one RBI.
Burley 6, Minico 3 Game 1
Minico 10, Burley 6 Game 2
BURLEY – Minico outhit Burley 6-2 but lost game one. Talea Choffin started for the Bobcats and pitched seven innings giving up six hits and three runs with three strikeouts and two walks for the win. Amber Wickel allowed two hits and six runs (only two earned runs) over six innings with six strikeouts and seven walks to take the loss for the Spartans. Wickel was 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI for Minico. For Burley, Lacee Power was 2-for-3 and Noa Thurston and Choffin 2-for-4.
The Spartans won game two with Amber Wickel getting the win. Minico finished with 19 runs, 14 hits and two errors and Burley had six runs, nine hits and no errors. McKinlie Wickel had three hits, and Amber Wickel, Averie Page, and Riley Neilson each had two. For Burley, Choffin started and pitched three innings with two strikeouts and Kaymbri finished for the Bobcats with two strikeouts. Both Choffin and Beck were 3-for-4. Choffin had a triple and Beck had a homerun and three RBIs.
Gooding 6, South Fremont 5 Game 1
Gooding 14, South Fremont 3 Game 2
GOODING – Gooding held the 6-3 lead into the seventh inning and South Fremont added two runs in the seventh coming up a run short in the loss to the Senators in game one. Winning Gooding pitcher Maelyn Durham allowed 11 hits and five runs in the seven innings with six strikeouts. Alx Roe was 4-for-4 with one RBI, Kierra Patterson 2-for-3 with a triple and Morgan Durham had a homerun for Gooding.
In game two, Gooding scored 14 runs, with eight hits and two errors. South Fremont scored three runs with seven hits and four errors. Roe started on the mound for the Senators and got the win pitching five innings allowing seven hits and three runs with three strikeouts and one walk. Reece Fleming led the Senators going 4-for-4 with two RBIs.
Bear Lake 14, Declo 2
MALAD – Bear Lake came out strong posting five runs in the first inning on the way to the win over Declo. The Bears outhit the Hornets 11-2 in the victory and Declo committed seven errors and Bear Lake none. Macie Larsen started for the Hornets and went five innings allowing 14 runs on 11 hits with two strikeouts and six walks. Katie Bott and Kadence Spencer had the two Declo hits and both had two stolen bases.
Malad 16, Declo 0
MALAD – Declo only had one hit by Katie Bott in the Hornets loss to the Dragons. Malad won the two and two-thirds run shortened game scoring four runs in the first inning, 10 in the second and two in the third. Katelyn Koyle took the loss allowing seven hits 16 runs with one strikeout and six walks.
West Jefferson 15, Declo 4
MALAD – West Jefferson outhit Declo 12-8 in the win over the Hornets. Declo committed nine errors in the loss. Declo pitcher Macie Larsen went three innings allowing eight runs on four hits with five walks and two strikeouts. Katelynn Koyle followed and pitched two innings giving up eight hits, seven runs with two strikeouts and one walk. Kloie Ottley was 2-3 with a double, Kadence Spencer 2-3 including a double and Brynn Silcock was 2-for-2 with two stolen bases.
Wendell 14, Ririe 10
MALAD – Ana Scott, Madi Myers (2-for-3), Ayla Geer, Elsie Moore and Jenna Wensink (2-for-3 with two RBIs) each had doubles in the win over Ririe. Jordyn Young was 2-for-3 with one RBI and two stolen bases. Madison Tipton pitched three and two-thirds innings with two strikeouts.
Wendell 10, Westside 9
MALAD – Ainsley Clark was 3-for-4 including a double, Scott was 1-for-4 with a triple and one RBI and Rylie Scheer 1-for-4 with two RBIs in the Trojans win over the Pirates. Scott pitched three innings and gave up two hits and Young threw two innings and allowed five hits.