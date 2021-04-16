Sports Results

In game two, Gooding scored 14 runs, with eight hits and two errors. South Fremont scored three runs with seven hits and four errors. Roe started on the mound for the Senators and got the win pitching five innings allowing seven hits and three runs with three strikeouts and one walk. Reece Fleming led the Senators going 4-for-4 with two RBIs.

Bear Lake 14, Declo 2

MALAD – Bear Lake came out strong posting five runs in the first inning on the way to the win over Declo. The Bears outhit the Hornets 11-2 in the victory and Declo committed seven errors and Bear Lake none. Macie Larsen started for the Hornets and went five innings allowing 14 runs on 11 hits with two strikeouts and six walks. Katie Bott and Kadence Spencer had the two Declo hits and both had two stolen bases.

Malad 16, Declo 0

MALAD – Declo only had one hit by Katie Bott in the Hornets loss to the Dragons. Malad won the two and two-thirds run shortened game scoring four runs in the first inning, 10 in the second and two in the third. Katelyn Koyle took the loss allowing seven hits 16 runs with one strikeout and six walks.

West Jefferson 15, Declo 4