Sports Results

Wednesday, May 5
Baseball
Kimberly 13, Gooding 3
KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs took the win over the Senators in five innings in the SCIC District Tournament. Kimberly Jackson Cummins was the winning pitcher in the five innings allowing three hits and three runs with three strikeouts and one walk. Reagan Sermon took the loss for Gooding allowing nine hits and 11 runs with two strikeouts and two walks. Wick Church and Zander Gonzales followed. At the plate for Kimberly, Blake Sigler was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Hayden Anthony 2-for-3 including a double and two RBIs and Race Widmier 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. For Gooding, Gavin Martin, Tristin Schroeder and Jacob Flick each had a hit. Both Schroeder and Flick had a double. No. 2 Filer is at No. 1 Kimberly on Friday at 5 p.m. and No. 4 Gooding is at No. 3 Buhl on Friday at 5 p.m.
Filer 15, Buhl 8
FILER — Buhl scored three runs in the top of the second inning with two outs combining a single, error and three walks in the SCIC District Tournament. The Wildcats tied the score with three runs in the bottom of the second and took the 10-4 lead after four innings. The Indians drew closer adding two runs in the fifth and sixth innings but the Wildcats added two in the fifth and three in the sixth to complete the win. Starting Filer pitcher Wyatt Phillips threw one and two-thirds innings giving up three runs on one hit with one strikeout and three walks. Luke Schlund followed in the second inning worked a third of an inning with two walks. Eli Drake worked five innings allowing five runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and five walks. Starting Buhl pitcher Kaden Homan went one and a third innings allowing five runs on four hits with two strikeouts and four walks. Kade Orr followed and pitched four and a third innings allowing eight runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and dour walks. Georg Rill pitched a third of an inning. At the plate for Filer, Jett VanBiezen was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and for Buhl, Ethan Roland, Homan, Jayme Ramos, Orr, Colby Ridley and Chance Bennett all had one hit. No. 2 Filer is at No. 1 Kimberly on Friday at 5 p.m. and No. 4 Gooding is at No. 3 Buhl on Friday at 5 p.m.
Softball
SCIC District Tournament
Gooding 10, Kimberly 0
GOODING — Gooding pitcher Maelyn Durham tossed a no-hitter in the SCIC District Tournament over Filer. Durham finished with five strikeouts in the five inning game. The Senators jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning combining a single and a two-run double by Morgan Durham. Kierra Patterson added a three-run home run for Gooding in the second inning. Gooding added five more runs in the bottom of the second. Kimberly pitcher Presley Lyman took the loss. Lyman pitched two innings allowing seven runs on eight hits with one strikeout and gave up a home run to Kiera Patterson. Demi Vega followed and gave up three runs with four hits with one strikeout and a second home run to Patterson. Patterson finished 3-for-4 with six RBIs and Madi Kulhanek 2-for-3 two RBIs. No 1 Gooding will host No. 3 Buhl on Friday at 5 p.m. and No. 2 Filer will host No. 4 Kimberly on Friday at 5 p.m.
Buhl 10, Filer 9
FILER — Buhl led 10-7 over Filer into the seventh inning in the SCIC District Tournament. The Wildcats rallied in the home half of the seventh with two runs but came up short one run. Filer out-hit Buhl 11-9. Buhl pitcher Trinity Tvrty took the win in seven innings allowing nine runs on 11 hits with six strikeouts and five walks. Kaycie Theurer led Buhl going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Losing Filer pitcher Sami Taylor went six and a third innings surrendering 10 runs on nine hits finishing with 14 strikeouts, four walks and gave up a home run to Jamie Zimmers. McCarty Stoddard came in relief. Taylor was one of the Filer leaders at the plate going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Kamrin Barnes 2-for-3 with two RBIs. No. 1 Gooding will host No. 3 Buhl on Friday at 5 p.m. and No. 2 Filer will host No. 4 Kimberly on Friday at 5 p.m. in a loser out game.
Canyon Conference District Tournament
Declo 2, Wendell 1
DECLO — The Hornets won the opening game in the Canyon Conference District Tournament over the Trojans. Katelynn Koyle was the winning pitcher allowing three hits and one run with five strikeouts. Katie Botts was 2-for-4 with one RBI and Lucy Schulthies was 2-for-3 with a double for Declo. Madison Tipton took the loss for Wendell giving up two runs on six hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Ainsley Clark, Madi Myers, and Kiersten Sears each had a hit for the Trojans. Wendell will be at Declo on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in a must win game.
Tuesday, May 4
Softball
Glenns Ferry 11, Rimrock 8
Tennis
Minico at Jerome
Minico 7, Jerome 5
Singles:
No. 1—Michael Lloyd, Jerome def. Dylan Larsen, Minico 6-3 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2—Cash Cofer, Minico def. Gabe Smith, Jerome, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3—Tanner Lewis, Minico def. JT Rands, Jerome, 7-6 , 6-1 , -;
No. 1—Natalia Licano, Jerome def. Avalyne Mack-Praegitzer, Minico, 6-4 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2—Gabby Lopez, Jerome def. Nayeli Dominguez, Minico, 6-4 , 6-4 , -;
No. 3—Miriam Villa, Jerome def. Edie Payton, Minico, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1—Mekhi Mitchell,—Mason Wilkins, Minico def. Tyler Lamm—Luis Quiterio, Jerome, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
No. 2—Easton Arthur—Dylan McKenzie, Minico def. Jayden McIntyre—Ramon Cervantes, Jerome, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
No. 1—Joseph Link,—Brightyn Hartley, Minico def. Blake Poulsen,—Kaydence Poulsen, Jerome, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2—Jaden Robinson—Micah Whitesides, Minico def. Ariela Morfin,—Colton Anderson, , 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 1—Triniti Peralez,—Shari Tanner, Minico def. Hallie Ellis,—Bryleigh Merritt, Jerome, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
No. 2—Leah Houston,—Alli Bakes, Jerome def. Kaybree Higens—Elaina Heath, Minico, 6-7 , 6-3 , 6-1