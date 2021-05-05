Sports Results

Wednesday, May 5

Baseball

KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs took the win over the Senators in five innings in the SCIC District Tournament. Kimberly Jackson Cummins was the winning pitcher in the five innings allowing three hits and three runs with three strikeouts and one walk. Reagan Sermon took the loss for Gooding allowing nine hits and 11 runs with two strikeouts and two walks. Wick Church and Zander Gonzales followed. At the plate for Kimberly, Blake Sigler was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Hayden Anthony 2-for-3 including a double and two RBIs and Race Widmier 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. For Gooding, Gavin Martin, Tristin Schroeder and Jacob Flick each had a hit. Both Schroeder and Flick had a double. No. 2 Filer is at No. 1 Kimberly on Friday at 5 p.m. and No. 4 Gooding is at No. 3 Buhl on Friday at 5 p.m.

FILER — Buhl scored three runs in the top of the second inning with two outs combining a single, error and three walks in the SCIC District Tournament. The Wildcats tied the score with three runs in the bottom of the second and took the 10-4 lead after four innings. The Indians drew closer adding two runs in the fifth and sixth innings but the Wildcats added two in the fifth and three in the sixth to complete the win. Starting Filer pitcher Wyatt Phillips threw one and two-thirds innings giving up three runs on one hit with one strikeout and three walks. Luke Schlund followed in the second inning worked a third of an inning with two walks. Eli Drake worked five innings allowing five runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and five walks. Starting Buhl pitcher Kaden Homan went one and a third innings allowing five runs on four hits with two strikeouts and four walks. Kade Orr followed and pitched four and a third innings allowing eight runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and dour walks. Georg Rill pitched a third of an inning. At the plate for Filer, Jett VanBiezen was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and for Buhl, Ethan Roland, Homan, Jayme Ramos, Orr, Colby Ridley and Chance Bennett all had one hit. No. 2 Filer is at No. 1 Kimberly on Friday at 5 p.m. and No. 4 Gooding is at No. 3 Buhl on Friday at 5 p.m.