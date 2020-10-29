Sports Results

Thursday, Oct. 29

Carey 88, Rockland 12: CAREY – With five weeks of energy built up since the Panthers last played a game, somebody was bound to come up against the Carey whirlwind and that team happened to be the Rockland Bulldogs.

Coming out on fire and executing well, Carey combined forcing turnovers with some tough defense (only giving up 100 yards) and scoring from special team play. Carey led 74-6 at the half. Toss in some offense by senior quarterback Hunter Smith, who completed 15-of-20 passes for 350 yards and five touchdowns and ran the ball in from 60 yards for a score on the first play of game and had a 50-yard interception for a touchdown while playing defense. The defense finished with eight sacks, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Several players recorded high numbers of defensive stats. Senior Dallin Parke had 12 tackles and ran one back for a 65-yards score, one fumble recovery, and added a 60-yard kickoff return and senior Christian Hoskins had three sacks.

Carey (6-0) will be on the road at Garden Valley next Friday at 3:30 p.m.

