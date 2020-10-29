Sports Results

Thursday, Oct. 29
Football
1ADII State Football
Carey 88, Rockland 12: CAREY – With five weeks of energy built up since the Panthers last played a game, somebody was bound to come up against the Carey whirlwind and that team happened to be the Rockland Bulldogs.
Coming out on fire and executing well, Carey combined forcing turnovers with some tough defense (only giving up 100 yards) and scoring from special team play. Carey led 74-6 at the half. Toss in some offense by senior quarterback Hunter Smith, who completed 15-of-20 passes for 350 yards and five touchdowns and ran the ball in from 60 yards for a score on the first play of game and had a 50-yard interception for a touchdown while playing defense. The defense finished with eight sacks, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Several players recorded high numbers of defensive stats. Senior Dallin Parke had 12 tackles and ran one back for a 65-yards score, one fumble recovery, and added a 60-yard kickoff return and senior Christian Hoskins had three sacks.
Carey (6-0) will be on the road at Garden Valley next Friday at 3:30 p.m.
1ADI State Football
Lighthouse Christian 46, Murtaugh 30: TWIN FALLS — With the Lions holding a 46-6 halftime lead, the Red Devils came out in the second half and put 24 points on the board making it a game while the Lions held fast at 46.
Murtaugh had 15 more yards of total offense, 309 total yards (56 yards passing/253 yards rushing) to 294 yards for Lighthouse Christian (101 yards passing/193 yards rushing) and the Red Devils ran 62 plays and the Lions 39.
Lighthouse Christian senior quarterback Collin Holloway finished 4-of-10 for 68 yards and threw three touchdown passes, one to freshman Jack DeJong (21-yards) and two to junior Clay Silva (7-yards and 35-yards).
Murtaugh senior Ty Stanger finished 3-for-8 for 56 yards with a 29-yard scoring pass. Stanger also had a 40-yard interception return for a Murtaugh score.
The Lions’ leading rushers were junior Armando Carllson with 59 yards with two runs for touchdowns (48 and 11 yards) and Silva with one run for a 45-yard touchdown. The Red Devils had scoring runs of 23-yards and 3-yards.
Lighthouse Christian advances to play Notus (time and date TBD).
