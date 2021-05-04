Sports Results

Tuesday, May 4
Baseball
Great Basin District Tournament
Burley 6, Jerome 0
JEROME — No. 5 Burley opened the Great Basin District Tournament play with the win over the host No. 4 Jerome. Slayder Watterson the winning pitcher for the Bobcats lasting seven innings, allowing five hits and zero runs while striking out 13. Jonathan Ramsey took the loss for Jerome surrendering five runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out three. Payton Beck was 2-for-4 and Josiah Robins 2-for-4 including a double with three RBIs for Burley. Jonathan Ramsey led the Tigers with two hits. Burley will play at No. 1 Twin Falls on Thursday at 5 p.m. and Jerome will host Wood River on Thursday.
Minico 20, Wood River 10
RUPERT — The Wolverines held the 10-8 lead after six and a half innings and until the Spartans posted 12 runs in the home half of the sixth inning for the Great Basin District Tournament win over Wood River. Kannon Schow was the winning pitcher for Minico. The pitcher went four and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, striking out four and walking one. Ethan Shoemaker took the loss for Wood River. Shoemaker lasted two-thirds of an inning, allowing five hits and seven runs while striking out two and walking zero. Treyson Fletcher started the game for Minico and allowed four hits and seven runs over one and one-third innings, striking out two. Eric Parris started the game for the Wolverines and went five innings, allowing 10 runs on nine hits and striking out eight. For Minico, Schow was 3-for-4, Spencer Bingham 3-for-4 with four RBIs, Tazyn Twiss 2-for-3, Dawson Osterhout 2-for-3 with four RBIs, Klayton Wilson 2-for-4, and Dax Sayer 2-for-4. For the Wolverines, Rabbit Buxton was 2-for-4, Boone Scherer 3-for-3 and Dylan Mills 2-for-4. Minico will play at No. 2 Canyon Ridge on Thursday at 5 p.m. Wood River will play at Jerome on Thursday.
Canyon Conference District Tournament
Declo 13, Wendell 1
Softball
Great Basin District Tournament
Minico 7, Canyon Ridge 5
TWIN FALLS — Amber Wickel was the winning pitcher for Minico lasting seven innings, allowing seven hits and five runs while striking out 12 and walking zero. Bailey Sligar led things off in the pitcher’s circle for Canyon Ridge. Sligar allowed ten hits and seven runs over seven innings, striking out eight. The Riverhawks had two home runs by Sliger and Jaycee Massie in the loss. For Minico, Makinnlie Wickel was 2-for-4, Blyth Anderson 2-for-3, Lexi Hutchison 2-for-2, and Amber Wickel 2-for-4. Massie 2-for-3 and Sydney Snyder 2-for-3 led Canyon Ridge. Minico is at No. 1 Twin Falls on Thursday at 5 p.m. Canyon Ridge will host Burley on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Jerome 15, Burley 5
JEROME — The Tigers jumped out to a 10-0 lead after two innings on seven hits and five Bobcat errors. Jerome outhit Burley 14-6 in the Great Basin District Tournament win. Jada Bos took the win for the Tigers surrendering five runs on six hits over five innings, striking out three and walking zero. Kaymbri Beck went two inning for Burleys, allowing ten runs on seven hits, striking out one and walking one. Talea Choffin threw two innings out of the bullpen. For Jerome, Lexi Ramsey was 3-for-4 and Lilianne Babcock 3-for-3 including a home run. Choffin was 2-for-3 and Rachel Nebeker 1-for-2 with a home run. Jerome will play at No. 2 Mountain Home on Thursday at 5 p.m. and Burley will play at Canyon Ridge on Thursday.
Tennis
Burley at Canyon Ridge
Canyon Ridge 8, Burley 4
Singles:
No. 1—Moritz Von Nitzsch, BurleyL def. Phillip Romney, Canyon Ridge, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;
No. 2—Jack Jensen, Canyon Ridge def. Dallen Larsen, BurleyL, 6-2 , 6-4 , -;
No. 3—Diosh Uraun, Canyon Ridge def. Ryan Gerratt, BurleyL, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
No. 1—Sadie Cook, BurleyL def. Afton Beard, Canyon Ridge, 6-4 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2—Katri Beck, BurleyL def. Maycee Knowlton, Canyon Ridge, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 3—Tayla Stevens, Canyon Ridge def. Natalie Baker, BurleyL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1—Braden Martin, Canyon Ridge—Jackson Greene, Canyon Ridge def. Alec Alcocer, BurleyL—Paxton Lynch, BurleyL, 2-6 , 6-1 , 6-4 ;
No. 2—Tanner Stevens, Canyon Ridge—Swayam Lotake, Canyon Ridge def. Isaac Farfan, BurleyL—James Squire, BurleyL, 6-3 , 3-6 , 6-0 ;
No. 1—Frances Roberts, Canyon Ridge—Madeleine Roberts, Canyon Ridge def. Sylvia Heiner, BurleyL—Clara Gerratt, BurleyL, 6-3 , 6-4 , -;
No. 2—Terin Garrard, BurleyL—Andi Bulkeley, BurleyL def. Sariah Standlee, Canyon Ridge—Yaretzi Regalado, Canyon Ridge, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 1—Asher Alexander, Canyon Ridge—Megan Peacock, Canyon Ridge def. Adam Kloepfer, BurleyL—Christina Cook, BurleyL, 6-1 , 6-3 , -;
No. 2—Hunter Barlow, Canyon Ridge—Audrey Pryde, Canyon Ridge def. Wesley Lind, BurleyL—Anna Linzy, BurleyL, 5-7 , 6-0 , 6-2 ;
Pocatello at Twin Falls
Twin Falls 12, Pocatello 0
Singles:
No. 1—Noah Pitts, Twin Falls def. Chase Gibson, Pocatello, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2—Noah Cox, Twin Falls def. Morrgan Michaelson, Pocatello, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;
No. 3—Brett McQueen, Twin Falls def. Spencer Robertson, Pocatello, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;
No. 1—Isabel Jacobs, Twin Falls def. Rafferty Holmes, Pocatello, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2—Emma Cox, Twin Falls def. Zoe Doerr, Pocatello, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;
No. 3—Mazie Walter, Twin Falls def. Hannah Chandler, Pocatello, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1—Kyler Western, Twin Falls—Kurtis Christensen, Twin Falls def. Luke Smith, Pocatello—Thomas Smith, Pocatello, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2—Alexander Coates, Twin Falls—Carson Broadbent, Twin Falls def. Lane Bott, Pocatello—Robert Contor, Pocatello, 6-0 , 6-1 , -;
No. 1—Shelby Traveller, Twin Falls—Kaitlyn Lambert, Twin Falls def. Kyleigh Kowalski, Pocatello—Olivia Johnson, Pocatello, 2-6 , 6-1 , 6-2 ;
No. 2—Abby Burch, Twin Falls—Paris Lloyd, Twin Falls def. Gracie Baird, Pocatello—Kjerstin Bunderson, Pocatello, 6-2 , 6-4 , -;
No. 1—Isabel Manning, Twin Falls—Joshua Mix, Twin Falls def. Carter Jenkins, Pocatello—Alivia Hobbs, Pocatello, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;
No. 2—Libby Traveller, Twin Falls—Mason Ward, Twin Falls def. Calvin Roper, Pocatello—Naomi Shipley, Pocatello, 6-2 , 6-4 , -;