Sports Results

Tuesday, May 4

Baseball

JEROME — No. 5 Burley opened the Great Basin District Tournament play with the win over the host No. 4 Jerome. Slayder Watterson the winning pitcher for the Bobcats lasting seven innings, allowing five hits and zero runs while striking out 13. Jonathan Ramsey took the loss for Jerome surrendering five runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out three. Payton Beck was 2-for-4 and Josiah Robins 2-for-4 including a double with three RBIs for Burley. Jonathan Ramsey led the Tigers with two hits. Burley will play at No. 1 Twin Falls on Thursday at 5 p.m. and Jerome will host Wood River on Thursday.

RUPERT — The Wolverines held the 10-8 lead after six and a half innings and until the Spartans posted 12 runs in the home half of the sixth inning for the Great Basin District Tournament win over Wood River. Kannon Schow was the winning pitcher for Minico. The pitcher went four and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, striking out four and walking one. Ethan Shoemaker took the loss for Wood River. Shoemaker lasted two-thirds of an inning, allowing five hits and seven runs while striking out two and walking zero. Treyson Fletcher started the game for Minico and allowed four hits and seven runs over one and one-third innings, striking out two. Eric Parris started the game for the Wolverines and went five innings, allowing 10 runs on nine hits and striking out eight. For Minico, Schow was 3-for-4, Spencer Bingham 3-for-4 with four RBIs, Tazyn Twiss 2-for-3, Dawson Osterhout 2-for-3 with four RBIs, Klayton Wilson 2-for-4, and Dax Sayer 2-for-4. For the Wolverines, Rabbit Buxton was 2-for-4, Boone Scherer 3-for-3 and Dylan Mills 2-for-4. Minico will play at No. 2 Canyon Ridge on Thursday at 5 p.m. Wood River will play at Jerome on Thursday.