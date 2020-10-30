Sports Results

Watersprings 88, Hansen 56

Volleyball

4A State Volleyball Tournament at Kimberly HS

Burley 3, Nampa 2

KIMBERLY – Despite losing the first set, the Bobcats picked up their game and also the five-set victory, 23-25, 25-21, 25-13, 20-25, 15-10 over the Bulldogs earning a spot in the semi-finals against Lakeland on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Senior Lauren Cook and junior Lynzey Searle led Burley with a double-doubles, Cook with 15 kills and 23 digs and Searle 31 digs and 20 assists. Junior Sydney Searle had nine kills and 29 digs, senior Alli Hege had three aces and 16 digs, senior Natalie Hepworth finished with six kills and two blocks, senior Kelsie Pope had three kills and 15 assists, and junior Brynn Seely had four kills.

Bonneville 3, Twin Falls 1

Twin Falls 3, Shelley 1

KIMBERLY – The Bruins lost in four-sets, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18 to the Bees. Twin Falls junior Brenley Hansen led the Bruins with 11 kills, six aces, and three blocks. Senior Brinley Iverson had 11 kills and senior Kaitlin Evans added seven.