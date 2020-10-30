Sports Results

Friday, Oct. 30
Football
State Playoffs
4A State football
Skyline 49, Twin Falls 0
REXBURG—The Bruins were only able to put together 69 yards of offense coming all in the air in the loss to the Grizzlies in the game played at Madison High School. Skyline totaled 375 yards (181 passing/194 rushing). Twin Falls senior Nic Swenson completed 7-of-16 passes for 48 yards, junior Andy Gellman was 4-of-15 for 21 yards and junior Jace Mahike ended 0-for 2, Twin Falls ran the ball 19 times for zero yards. Senior Mason Swafford caught two passes for 29 yards and senior Iradukunda Emery had two catches for 21 yards.
1ADII State football
Dietrich 52, Timberline 0
DIETRICH – The Blue Devils allowed no points by Timberline in the one-sided win over the White Tigers. Dietrich senior quarterback Brady Power finished with a total of five touchdowns. He completed 4-of-6 passes for 114 yards and four scores and had four rushes for 95 yards including a touchdown. Junior Jett Shaw had three catches for 92 yards and two touchdown and senior Wes Shaw gained 69 yards on 12 attempts. For the defense, senior Manuel Cabrera finished with seven tackles. The Blue Devils host North Gem on Friday at 7 p.m.
Watersprings 88, Hansen 56
Volleyball
4A State Volleyball Tournament at Kimberly HS
Burley 3, Nampa 2
KIMBERLY – Despite losing the first set, the Bobcats picked up their game and also the five-set victory, 23-25, 25-21, 25-13, 20-25, 15-10 over the Bulldogs earning a spot in the semi-finals against Lakeland on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Senior Lauren Cook and junior Lynzey Searle led Burley with a double-doubles, Cook with 15 kills and 23 digs and Searle 31 digs and 20 assists. Junior Sydney Searle had nine kills and 29 digs, senior Alli Hege had three aces and 16 digs, senior Natalie Hepworth finished with six kills and two blocks, senior Kelsie Pope had three kills and 15 assists, and junior Brynn Seely had four kills.
Bonneville 3, Twin Falls 1
Twin Falls 3, Shelley 1
KIMBERLY – The Bruins lost in four-sets, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18 to the Bees. Twin Falls junior Brenley Hansen led the Bruins with 11 kills, six aces, and three blocks. Senior Brinley Iverson had 11 kills and senior Kaitlin Evans added seven.
Twin Falls had a long afternoon waiting to get back on the court to avenge an earlier first round loss. The Bruins came out maybe a little too ready and lost the first set but snapped back into go mode and won the next three sets in the loser-out game over the Russets. The final scores, 19-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-23. Iverson finished with 12 kills and six digs, Hansen followed with 11 kills and five stuff blocks. Piper Newton passed out 42 assists and had three aces. Twin Falls will face Preston in the consolation game on Saturday at 9 a.m.
Other 4A Results
Lakeland 3, Preston 0
Middleton 3, Shelley 1
Preston 3, Nampa 1
3A State Volleyball Tournament at Twin Falls HS
Kimberly 3, Kellogg 1
TWIN FALLS – After losing the first set, the Bulldogs came back and won the next three sets for the 22-25, 25-7, 25-21, 25-22 victory over the Wildcats and will play Fruitland in the semi-finals on Saturday at 2 p.m. Kimberly junior Sydney Kelsey led Kimberly with 14 kills followed by senior Emma Jensen with 12 and sophomore Kelsey Stanger with nine. Senior Carlee Hardy had 22 assists and junior Demi Vega 20. For the Bulldog defense, senior Katy Satterfield had three block stuffs, senior Alivia Schvaneveldt with 18 digs, sophomore Jessie Perron had 15 and junior Maysi Bright 11.
Parma 3, Filer 0
Filer 3, Timberlake 0
TWIN FALLS – The Wildcats dropped the three-set match, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 to the Panthers. Filer senior Ella Fischer finished with 15 kills and nine digs, junior Alexis Monson had seven kills, 19 assists and four blocks, junior McKynlee Jacobs five kills, freshman Faith Robinson 13 assists, junior Camille Starley 11 digs, freshman Allie Bishop six blocks and senior McCarty Stoddard four blocks.
The Wildcats eliminated the White Tigers, 25-12, 27-25, 25-15 in the loser-out game and will face the winner of Kellogg/American Falls in the consolation game on Saturday at 9 a.m. Monson had six kills, 16 assists, five digs and six aces, Jacobs had seven kills, Fischer 12 kills and seven digs, senior Taylor Zamora had 11 digs and Robin-son finished with seven assists and five digs.
Other 3A Results:
Sugar-Salem 3, Timberlake 0
Fruitland 3, American Falls 0
Kellogg 3, American Falls 0
2A State Volleyball Tournament at Buhl HS
West Side 3, Valley 0
Valley 3, St. Maries 1
BUHL – The Vikings lost in three sets to the Pirates, 25-14, 25-14, 25-8. No details were available.
The Vikings defeated the Lumberjacks, 31-29, 19-25, 26-24, 26-24 in the loser-out game and will play West Jefferson in the consolation game on Saturday at 9 a.m.
Other 2A Results:
Melba 3, St. Maries 0
Nampa Christian 3, West Jefferson 0
Bear Lake 3, Firth 0
IADI State Volleyball Tournament at Jerome H S
Oakley 3, Wallace 2
BURLEY – The Hornets will play at 2 p.m. on Saturday against Genesee in the semi-finals after winning the five-set, 18-25, 25-10, 25-14, 27-25, 15-7 match over the Miners. Oakley sophomore Kylan Jones finished with 10 kills, sophomore Falon Bedke had seven kills and three blocks and sophomore Lacee Power passed out 26 assists.
Troy 3, Lighthouse Christian 0
Lighthouse Christian 3, North Star 0
BURLEY – The Lions suffered a three-set loss to the Trojans, 25-20, 25-21, 25-24 despite 17 kills by senior Kynlee Thornton followed by seven by freshman Ella DeJong and six by senior Ellie Jones. Freshman Maddie Shetler had 17 assists and senior Ellie Boland added 15. Senior Lauren Gomez finished with a team-high 22 digs and Jones had 12, DeJong 11 and Thornton 10.
After falling in a three-set loss in the Lighthouse Christian first match to Troy, the Lions roared back with a 25-3, 25-11, 25-16 loser out win over the Huskies. Thornton had 14 kills and DeJong eight, Shetler had 15 assists and Boland eight. Defensively Gomez had 16 digs and Thornton seven. Lighthouse Christian will play Wallace in the consolation game at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Grace 3, North Star 0
Genesee 3, Liberty Charter 0
Wallace 3, Liberty Charter 1
IADII State Volleyball Tournament at Burley HS
Castleford 3, Clark Fork 0
JEROME – The Wolves tamed the Wampus Cats in three sets, 25-11, 25-23, 25-15 and will play Watersprings in the semi-finals on Saturday at 11:30. Senior Aubrey Mahannah led Castleford with 13 kills, 10 digs and three aces. Senior Eden Schilder finished with eight kills, 14 digs and three aces. Senior Zailee Poulson had four kills, 11 digs and six aces, senior Zoey Mitton six kills and senior Josie Zimmers dished out 25 assists and had 11 digs.
Other 1ADII Results;
Watersprings 3, Deary 0
Tri-Valley 3, Mackay 2
Deary 3, Clark Fork 0
Cross Country
3A/4A/5A State Meet, at Portneuf Wellness Complex, Pocatello
Twin Falls Girls Finish in Eighth Place with 195 points
Freshman Saylor Erickson had an amazing race finishing 22nd overall notching a personal record with a time of 20:04. Sophomore Andrea Maccabee continued her string of good races finishing 41st overall with a season best time of 20:54. Freshman Caysja Roberts stepped up huge finishing 42nd overall with a Pr time of 21:00. Sophomore Skyla Bingham had a great finish earning her 48th overall and a season best time of 21:14. The other Lady Bruins who ran well and represented Twin Falls very nicely today and this season were junior Olivia Oler, Alayna Geddes and Brittany Garling.
Twin Falls Boys Finish in Sixth Place with 170 points
They have worked hard all year and on the day it mattered most all seven runners had personal records on the season! As a team they had the second lowest time spread of 1:02 between their 1st-5th runners. Stockton Stevens led the way finishing 22nd overall with a time of 16:45. His sophomore teammate James Wright was 39th running a great time of 17:27. Blake Crandall (17:35) and Rus-sell Frampton (17:36) had great races staying together and finished 44th and 45th respectively. The final three Bruin state runners were Tony Botch 51st (17:47), Trevor Walter 61st (18:05) and Collin Rasmussen 68th (18:17) who kept the Bruins perfect 7-7 personal records intact.
