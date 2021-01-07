Sports Results

Jerome 58, Kimberly 48

JEROME — Jerome sophomore Scott Cook was the top scorer for the game with 22 points followed by junior Michael Lloyd with 12 in the home win over Kimberly. Freshman Gatlin Bair had 12 points for the Bulldogs. Jerome (8-1) is Wood River on Friday and Kimberly hosts Canyon Ridge on Saturday.

Wendell 62,

Lighthouse Christian 60

WENDELL — Lions senior senior Collin Holloway had 21 points, junior Clay Silva followed with 18 and freshman Jack DeJong tossed in 10 in the Lighthouse Christian loss to Wendell. Senior Zane Kelsey had 14 points for the Trojans and junior Bode French, senior Joe DeMasters and senior Isaac Slade each had 12. Slade also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Lighthouse Christian hosts Hansen and Wendell (8-1) hosts Buhl on Friday.

Twin Falls 63, Minico 38