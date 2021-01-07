Sports Results

Thursday, Jan. 7
Boys Basketball
Dietrich 76, Richfield 42
DIETRICH — Dietrich senior Brady Power sparked the Blue Devils with 28 points, sophomore Cody Power followed with 17 and senior Rhys Dill finished with a double-double, 10 points and 14 boards in the Sawtooth Conference home win over the Tigers. For Richfield, sophomore Carsn Perkes had 22 points and sophomore Luke Dalton had 11. Dietrich (7-2, 1-0) is at Castleford on Tuesday and Richfield is at scheduled to play Sun Valley Community School on Tuesday.
Murtaugh 43, Castleford 42
CASTLEFORD — The Red Devils were led by freshman JR Benites with 13 points and senior Ty Stanger with 10 in the road win over the Wolves. Castleford junior Eric Taylor led all players with 20 points. Murtaugh (3-5) hosts Rockland on Saturday and Castleford hosts Dietrich on Tuesday.
Gooding 51, Filer 47
FILER — Gooding junior Colston Loveland led the Senators with 14 points and senior Gavin Martin had 12 in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference road win over Filer. The leading scorer for the game was Wildcat junior TegunTews with 18 points. Gooding hosts Shoshone on Saturday and Filer is at Declo on Monday.
Jerome 58, Kimberly 48
JEROME — Jerome sophomore Scott Cook was the top scorer for the game with 22 points followed by junior Michael Lloyd with 12 in the home win over Kimberly. Freshman Gatlin Bair had 12 points for the Bulldogs. Jerome (8-1) is Wood River on Friday and Kimberly hosts Canyon Ridge on Saturday.
Wendell 62,
Lighthouse Christian 60
WENDELL — Lions senior senior Collin Holloway had 21 points, junior Clay Silva followed with 18 and freshman Jack DeJong tossed in 10 in the Lighthouse Christian loss to Wendell. Senior Zane Kelsey had 14 points for the Trojans and junior Bode French, senior Joe DeMasters and senior Isaac Slade each had 12. Slade also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Lighthouse Christian hosts Hansen and Wendell (8-1) hosts Buhl on Friday.
Twin Falls 63, Minico 38
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls senior Nic Swensen and sophomore Zach Ball each finished with 13 points and senior Tyler Robbins and senior Mason Swafford each had 10 in the Great Basin Conference win over Minico. Sophomore Brevin Trenkle led the Spartans with a game-high 19 points followed by junior Klayton Wilson with 11. Twin Falls is at Preston on Saturday and Minico travels to Green Canyon in Logan, Utah, on Monday.
Mountain Home 60,
Canyon Ridge 49
TWIN FALLS — The Tigers won the Great Basin Conference road game over the Riverhawks. Junior CJ Mann had 13 points and senior Hyrum Wright added 12 for Mountain Home. Canyon Ridge is at Kimberly on Saturday and Mountain Home is at Jerome on Wednesday .
Girls Basketball
Camas County 33, Richfield 31 OT
FAIRFIELD — After the regulation game ended tied at 27-all, a pair of free throws by Camas County junior Laura Thompson with 1.1 seconds in overtime gave the home team Mushers the win over the Tigers. Camas County junior Ashley Botz was the leading scorer for the game with 17 points and senior Serena Kent led Richfield with nine points. Camas County (6-2) is at Wendell on Monday and Richfield is at Dietrich next Thursday
“Good defensive battle,” said Camas County coach Jon Botz.
Raft River 67, Shoshone 25
MALT A — The Trojans moved to 9-3 overall and 3-1 in the Snake River Conference with the home win over the Indians. Sophomore Caroline Schumann led Raft River with 20 points and senior Kaybree Christensen added 13. Sophomore Karlie Chapman had a team-high 13 points for Shoshone. Shoshone is at Valley and Raft River hosts Dietrich on Saturday.
Valley 38, Oakley 33 OT
OAKLEY — Valley won in overtime behind 11 points by senior Bailey Stephens. Oakley sophomore Bentley Cranney led the Hornets with seven points and senior Lyzan Gillette had six. Valley hosts Glenns Ferry on Friday and Oakley (6-7, 3-1) is at Raft River on Tuesday.
Canyon Ridge 31, Buhl 20
BUHL — Canyon Ridge senior Dorcas Lupumba led the Riverhawks with 12 points and Junior Kimbery Sherman had a team-high 11 for Buhl in the Riverhawks win over the Indians. Canyon Ridge is at Pocatello and Buhl is at American Falls on Saturday.
Wrestling
Tri Match – Declo, Gooding at Kimberly
Gooding 45, Kimberly 30
98: Double Forfeit 106: Dallin Walter (KIMB) over (GOOD) (For.) 113: 113: Wiley Jackson (GOOD) over (KIMB) (For.) 120: Tegan Newlan (KIMB) over (GOOD) (For.) 126: Preston Shaw (KIMB) over (GOOD) (For.) 132: Hudson Rogers (GOOD) over Jared Hanchey (KIMB) (Fall 1:08) 138: Kayd Craig (GOOD) over (KIMB) (For.) 145: Tayten Gillette (GOOD) over Tennessee Owens (KIMB) (Fall 4:45) 152: Ethan Coy (KIMB) over Wes Shaw (GOOD) (Fall 4:50) 160: Travis Erickson (KIMB) over Butch Morris (GOOD) (Fall 0:00) 170: Cole Anderson (GOOD) over Riley Klimes (KIMB) (Fall 0:00) 182: Colton Miceli (GOOD) over (KIMB) (For.) 195: Logan Anderson (GOOD) over Zach Gunnell (KIMB) (Dec 6-4) 220: Double Forfeit 285: Elijah Williams (GOOD) over (KIMB) (For.)
Declo 41, Gooding 34
98: Double Forfeit 106: Double Forfeit 113: Wiley Jackson (GOOD) over (DECL) (For.) 120: Dax Blackmon (DECL) over (GOOD) (For.) 126: Bodee Laumb (DECL) over (GOOD) (For.) 132: Hudson Rogers (GOOD) over Tyler Anderson (DECL) (Fall 3:58) 138: Kayd Craig (GOOD) over AV Marino (DECL) (MD 12-4) 145: Wes Shaw (GOOD) over Sam Phillips (DECL) (Fall 3:36) 152: Tayten Gillette (GOOD) over Ben Gerratt (DECL) (Fall 1:08) 160: Derek Matthews (DECL) over Butch Morris (GOOD) (Fall 0:34) 170: Gabe Matthews (DECL) over Cole Anderson (GOOD) (TF 17-1 3:31) 182: Presley Fullmer (DECL) over Colton Miceli (GOOD) (Fall 1:42) 195: Logan Anderson (GOOD) over Dylan Muir (DECL) (Fall 3:53) 220: Miguel Juarez (DECL) over (GOOD) (For.) 285: Braden Darrington (DECL) over Elijah Williams (GOOD) (Fall 1:05)
Declo 45, Kimberly 24
98: Double Forfeit 106: Dallin Walter (KIMB) over (DECL) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Dax Blackmon (DECL) over Tegan Newlan (KIMB) (Dec 10-6) 126: Preston Shaw (KIMB) over Bodee Laumb (DECL) (Dec 12-7) 132: Tyler Anderson (DECL) over Jared Hanchey (KIMB) (Fall 3:38) 138: Double Forfeit 145: Tennessee Owens (KIMB) over Sam Phillips (DECL) (Dec 12-8) 152: Ethan Coy (KIMB) over Ben Gerratt (DECL) (Fall 2:17) 160: Derek Matthews (DECL) over Travis Erickson (KIMB) (Fall 0:26) 170: Gabe Matthews (DECL) over Riley Klimes (KIMB) (Fall 1:17) 182: Presley Fullmer (DECL) over (KIMB) (For.) 195: Zach Gunnell (KIMB) over (DECL) (For.) 220: Miguel Juarez (DECL) over (KIMB) (For.) 285: Braden Darrington (DECL) over (KIMB) (For.) (DECL missed match 6.0)
Jerome 66, Mountain Home 18
285: Mark Larsen (JERO) over (MOHO) (For.) 98: Troy Larsen (JERO) over (MOHO) (For.) 106: Kaiden Rubash (JERO) over Daniel Martinez (MOHO) (Fall 0:00) 113: Dallin Wellard (JERO) over Britton Mitchell (MOHO) (Fall 2:32) 120: Jordan Fisher (JERO) over (MOHO) (For.) 126: Eli Espino (JERO) over (MOHO) (For.) 132: Quinton Fredericksen (MOHO) over Kaden Rushing (JERO) (Fall 2:37) 138: Landon Georgianna (MOHO) over Alex Gaver (JERO) (Dec 7-3) 145: Camren Firth (JERO) over Anjolina Espinoza (MOHO) (Fall 1:50) 152: Gavin Williamson (JERO) over Bryson Hansen (MOHO) (Fall 4:51) 160: Jacob Wallace (JERO) over Ryker Owens (MOHO) (Fall 0:35) 170: Christian Hodges (MOHO) over Matthew Young (JERO) (Dec 7-6) 182: Nathan Parsons (JERO) over Wesley Hodges (MOHO) (Fall 1:32) 195: Joseph Stevenson (JERO) over (MOHO) (For.) 220: Demetri Smith (MOHO) over Colby Coates (JERO) (Fall 0:26)
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Girls Basketball
American Falls 58, Kimberly 22
Bowling at Bowladrome, Twin Falls
Boys Bowling
Twin Falls 13, Declo 1
High Bowler:
Twin Falls: Griffin Magee 175