Sports Results

Saturday, Nov. 21

Girls Basketball

Mountain Home 43, Buhl 11: BUHL – Mountain Home held a height advantage inside that caused Buhl problems in the Tigers win over the Indians.

“Drake (Sadie, 6 foot 1 inch) and Harper (Emily, 6 foot) are tall and we had trouble on the inside keeping them off the boards,” said Buhl coach Dan Hill.

Drake finished with 20 points and Harper had 16. Senior Annalise Tverdy led Buhl with five. Mountain Home is at Twin Falls on Tuesday and Buhl is at Gooding on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Snake River 44, Filer 38: FILER – The Wildcats and Panthers were tied 19-all at the half, but Snake River outscored Filer in the second half 25-19 for the win. Senior Ella Fischer led all scorers with 14 points and junior Lexi Monson added nine. Filer is at Century on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

“Turnovers and poor free throws late allowed Snake River to grab the road win at our first home game,” said Filer coach Mike Amaya.

