Sports Results

Wednesday, Oct. 14
Boys Soccer
High Desert Soccer Conference District Tournament
Sun Valley Community School 1 (own goal), Gooding 0
GOODING — In the District Final with both No. 1 Gooding and No. 2 Sun Valley Community School already on their way to Post Falls for the 3A Boys State Tournament, the only goal of the game was an “own” goal, which means a Gooding player caused the ball to go into the Senators’ goal and gave the Cutthroats a winning goal.
Buhl 1, Kimberly 0
KIMBERLY — One goal by Buhl senior Francisco Reyes was just enough to defeat No. 4 Kimberly in the loser out game and sends the No. 6 Indians to a play-in game at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Canyon Ridge.
Girls Soccer
Buhl 1, Wendell 0
WENDELL — No. 3 Wendell Trojans and No. 4 Buhl Indians faced off in the loser out game of the district soccer tournament at Wendell on Tuesday. The outcome turned into joy for the Indians and tears for the Trojans. The first and only score of the game came in overtime on a goal by Buhl senior Lina Garcia. The goalkeeper for Wendell was senior Lizabeth Alvarado who recorded nine saves in the loss. Senior Reyna Maya and freshman Taylor Aguirre controlled the net for Buhl. Buhl will play at Kimberly on Saturday at 1 p.m. with the winner earning a trip to state.
“The girls showed grit thru the season and I’m so proud of the girls who fought for everything,” said Wendell coach Grace Silva.
Volleyball
Gooding 3, Valley 0
HAZELTON — The host Vikings fell to the Senators, 25-17, 25-13, 25-20. Valley had 27 total kills. For Gooding, senior Ellie Stockham finished with five kills and 11 digs, junior Alx Roe five kills, one block and eight digs. Junior Reece Fleming dished out 14 assists, eight digs and two kills and senior Abby Brinkley had 11 digs.
Shoshone 3, Glenns Ferry 1
GLENNS FERRY — The Indians picked up a Snake River Conference win on the road with the 25-19, 25-12, 24-26, 25-17 victory over the Pilots. Shoshone senior Megan Wallace led her team with 12 kills followed by junior Dani Regalado with 10. Senior LeaBeth Hance led Glenns Ferry with six kills and sophomore Paige Dickson passed out 38 assists.
Tuesday, Oct 13
Volleyball
Dietrich 3, Hansen 1 (25-15, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21)
Swimming
Twin Falls girls finished in first place in the Twin Falls Invite at Twin Falls Pool on Tuesday.
Results: 1. Twin Falls, 122 points; 2. Jerome, 44; 3. Gooding 34; 4. Canyon Ridge, 31; 5. Dietrich, 4.
Twin Falls Boys finished in third place.
Results: 1. Jerome, 102 points; 2. Canyon Ridge, 75; 3. Twin Falls, 70; 4. Gooding, 17.
— Times-News staff
