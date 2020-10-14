Sports Results

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Boys Soccer

High Desert Soccer Conference District Tournament

Sun Valley Community School 1 (own goal), Gooding 0

GOODING — In the District Final with both No. 1 Gooding and No. 2 Sun Valley Community School already on their way to Post Falls for the 3A Boys State Tournament, the only goal of the game was an “own” goal, which means a Gooding player caused the ball to go into the Senators’ goal and gave the Cutthroats a winning goal.

Buhl 1, Kimberly 0

KIMBERLY — One goal by Buhl senior Francisco Reyes was just enough to defeat No. 4 Kimberly in the loser out game and sends the No. 6 Indians to a play-in game at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Canyon Ridge.

Girls Soccer

Buhl 1, Wendell 0