Sports Results

Friday, Jan. 15
Boys Basketball
Jerome 59, Twin Falls 51: TWIN FALLS – The Bruins got off to a good start, holding a 28-24 lead at the half, but the Tigers outscored the Bruins 20-15 in the third quarter and took a 44-43 advantage into the last period. Jerome added 15 points in the fourth quarter while Twin Falls only scored eight in the Great Basin Conference game road won by the Tigers. Jerome junior Michael Lloyd led all players with 16 points and sophomore Schuyler Mower had 12. Senior Nic Swensen was the top scorer for the Bruins with 13 points and senior Iradukunda Emery had 11. Jerome (11-1, 6-0) hosts Burley and Twin Falls is at Century on Tuesday.
Valley 62, Shoshone 25: HAZELTON – Valley junior Omar Campos scored a game high 21 points and Shoshone senior Tristin Schroeder had 11 points in the Vikings home win over the Indians. Valley is at Gooding on Tuesday and Shoshone is at Raft River next Friday.
“I liked our defensive intensity for 32 minutes,” said Valley coach Brian Hardy. “Schroeder threw down a super dunk on us.”
Oakley 46, Glenns Ferry 26: OAKLEY – Senior Corbin Bedke sparked Oakley with 20 points and junior Payton Beck had 16 in the Snake River Conference home win over Glenns Ferry who were led by senior Ty Crane with 14 points. Glenns Ferry hosts Camas County on Saturday and Oakley (10-1, 3-0) hosts Camas County on Monday.
Gooding 42, Buhl 41: BUHL – Junior Colston Loveland finished with a double-double, 19 points and 13 rebounds in the Senators Sawtooth Conference Idaho Conference road win over the Indians. Buhl senior Joe Armitage, had 12 points. Buhl (2-10) is at Marsh Valley on Saturday and Gooding hosts Valley on Tuesday.
Garden Valley 77, Dietrich 72: GARDEN VALLEY – At halftime the score was tied 38-38 and after three quarters, the Blue Devils held the 57-56 lead. Garden Valley outscored Dietrich in the fourth quarter, 21-15 giving the Wolverines the home win. Dietrich senior Brady Power downed 26 points, sophomore Cody Power tossed in 18 and sophomore Layne Dilworth had 10 points in the loss. Senior Rhys Dill finished with 13 rebounds. Dietrich is at Carey on Tuesday.
Snake River 63, Kimberly 44: BLACKFOOT – Kimberly junior Ethan Okelberry and freshman Gatlin Bair each had 11 points in the Bulldogs loss on the road to the Panthers. Kimberly hosts Wood River on Wednesday.
Canyon Ridge 46, Wood River 38: HAILEY – Senior Ryker Holtzen led the Riverhawks with 13 points and junior Samuel Lupumba had nine in the Great Basin Conference road win over the Wolverines. Senior Carter Gil was the leading scorer for the game with 14 points and sophomore Korbin Heitzman had nine for Wood River. Canyon Ridge hosts Minico and Wood River hosts Mountain Home on Tuesday.
Pocatello 60, Burley 48: BURLEY – Burley junior Adam Kloepfer scored a team high 15 points and had six rebounds in the road loss to Pocatello. Junior Stockton Page and Ramsey Trevino each tossed in nine points for the Bobcats. Burley is at Jerome on Tuesday.
Raft River 43, Murtaugh 38: MURTAUGH – The Trojans defeated the host Red Devils in the Snake River Conference road game. Raft River senior Bodee Spencer scored 17 points and senior Ryan Spaeth had 12. For the Red Devils, senior Ty Stanger had 11 points, senior Wes Stanger followed with 10 and senior Chris Grunig had seven. Murtaugh is at Hagerman on Saturday and Raft River is at Valley on Wednesday.
Sugar-Salem 69, Filer 49: SUGAR CITY – The Diggers defeated the visiting Wildcats. No details were available. Filer hosts Wendell on Monday.
Girls Basketball
Filer 56, Declo 26: DECLO – Filer senior Ella Fischer and junior Alexis Monson both scored 15 points for the Wildcats in the road win over the Hornets. Monson also had seven assists and Fischer pulled down 16 rebounds. Junior Macie Larsen led Declo with seven points. Filer hosts Kimberly and Declo hosts Wendell on Tuesday.
Rimrock 55, Glenns Ferry 19: BRUNEAU – Glenns Ferry senior LeaBeth Hance had 10 points in the road loss to the Raiders. The leading scorer for game was Sintia Varela from Rimrock with 21 points. Glenns Ferry is at Raft River on Tuesday.
Mountain Home 44, Buhl 17: MOUNTAIN HOME – Mountain Home junior Emily Harper had 17 points and sophomore Madilynn Keener followed with 10 in the Tigers home win over the Indians. Mountain Home only gave up four points in the first half leading 28-4 at the break. Mountain Home travels to Columbia on Saturday and Buhl hosts Gooding on Tuesday.
Jerome 54, Kimberly 46: JEROME – Jerome senior Hannah Schvaneveldt finished with 20 points in the Tigers home win over the Bulldogs. Sophomore Kelsey Stanger led Kimberly with 12 points and junior Reece Garey added10. Jerome is at Minico and Kimberly is at Filer on Tuesday.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Boys Basketball
Hansen 56, North Star Charter 53: HANSEN – Hansen senior Jonathan Camarillo scored 18 points in the Hansen Huskies win over the North Star Charter Huskies. Hansen hosts Hagerman on Tuesday.