Sports Results

Jerome 59, Twin Falls 51: TWIN FALLS – The Bruins got off to a good start, holding a 28-24 lead at the half, but the Tigers outscored the Bruins 20-15 in the third quarter and took a 44-43 advantage into the last period. Jerome added 15 points in the fourth quarter while Twin Falls only scored eight in the Great Basin Conference game road won by the Tigers. Jerome junior Michael Lloyd led all players with 16 points and sophomore Schuyler Mower had 12. Senior Nic Swensen was the top scorer for the Bruins with 13 points and senior Iradukunda Emery had 11. Jerome (11-1, 6-0) hosts Burley and Twin Falls is at Century on Tuesday.