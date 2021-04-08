Sports Results

Thursday, April 8
Baseball
Filer 21, Gooding 4
Declo 21, Soda Springs 1
Challis 18, Wendell 4
Softball
Wood River 15, Burley 12, Game 1: MaKenna Wells had two home runs, Jaylee Harris had two triples, and Kaymbri Beck went 3-3 at the plate. Choffin pitched three innings with six strike outs.
Burley 21, Wood River 3, Game 2 in 3 innings: Madison Waters hit 3-5 and Choffin went 3-4. Jaylee Harris pitched.
Golf
The Kimberly Bulldogs girls golf team won the Gate City Invitational at Highland Golf Course with a team score of 381. Reece Garey was the medalist with an 83.
The boys golf team took second place with a team score of 339. Toby Heider tied for second individually with a 79.
Wednesday, April 7
Softball
Buhl 11, Kimberly 9