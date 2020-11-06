Sports Results

Friday, Nov. 6

DECLO – The Hornets will move on in the 2A State playoffs following the win over the Mustangs. Declo coach Josh Stewart mentioned that it was quite windy in Declo so there was not much of a passing game for his team but they did total 515 yards rushing with junior Derek Matthews, senior Brogan Matthewa and senior Gabe Matthews splitting the carries between them. Stewart said the tough and physical guys on the line did a great job of getting off the line. The Declo defense did a good job of holding them to only 14 points but the Mustangs had better luck in the passing offense with 200 yards but less than 100 yards rushing. Declo plays the winner of West Side-Grangeville, being played Saturday at noon. If West Side wins, Declo will be on the road to Dayton. If Grangeville wins, Declo will host the Bulldogs.