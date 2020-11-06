Sports Results

Friday, Nov. 6
Football
State Playoffs
3A State football
South Fremont 26, Gooding 20
REXBURG – The Senators were eliminated by the Cougars in the 3A state playoff at Madison High School.
2A State football
Declo 50, Melba 14
DECLO – The Hornets will move on in the 2A State playoffs following the win over the Mustangs. Declo coach Josh Stewart mentioned that it was quite windy in Declo so there was not much of a passing game for his team but they did total 515 yards rushing with junior Derek Matthews, senior Brogan Matthewa and senior Gabe Matthews splitting the carries between them. Stewart said the tough and physical guys on the line did a great job of getting off the line. The Declo defense did a good job of holding them to only 14 points but the Mustangs had better luck in the passing offense with 200 yards but less than 100 yards rushing. Declo plays the winner of West Side-Grangeville, being played Saturday at noon. If West Side wins, Declo will be on the road to Dayton. If Grangeville wins, Declo will host the Bulldogs.
1ADI State football
Oakley 80, Butte County 12
ARCO – The Hornets move into the semifinal round of the Idaho High School playoffs after a convincing win over the Pirates. After a slow start, Oakley erupted for 30 points in the second quarter and took a 38-6 lead at the half. Senior quarterback Jace Robinson finished 15-of-20 for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running backs Isaac Mitton and Ryn Severe combined for 181 yards and five touchdowns. Oakley rushed 39 times and totaled 290 yards. Oakley will play Prairie with the site and time TBD.
Lighthouse Christian 41, Notus 6
NOTUS – After defeating the Pirates in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs, the Lions might possibly be facing a conference foe in the semifinals if Raft River defeats Kamiah on Saturday at 1 p.m. Against Notus, the Lions had 365 yards on offense with 271 passing and 94 on the ground. Senior quarterback Collin Holloway completed 14-of-19 passes for 271 yards and four touchdowns. The running game was split between junior Armando Carlison and senior Chance Gaskill.
1ADII State football
Carey 46, Garden Valley 28
GARDEN VALLEY – The Panthers held a 32-14 lead over the Wolverines at the half in the 46-28 quarterfinal win. Carey will play the winner of the Watersprings – Kendrick game that is being played on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“The defense did a tremendous job with several stops in the red zone,” said Carey coach Lane Kirkland. “Dalin Parke was all over the field today on offense and defense. Most of our points came in the passing game by Hunter Smith and we had two rushing touchdowns.”
Dietrich 60, North Gem 42
DIETRICH – The Blue Devils advanced to the semifinals with the win over the Cowboys. Dietrich senior quarterback Brady Power finished with a total of six touchdowns. He completed 13-of-18 passes for 291 yards for five touchdowns and had 14 rushes for 124 yards including a touchdown. Junior Jett Shaw had six catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns and senior Wes Shaw gained 107 yards on 10 attempts and two touchdowns. For the Dietrich defense, Power led with 14 tackles followed by Wes Shaw with 11. Dietrich plays the winner of Clark Fork/Mullan – Horseshoe Bend game that is being played on Saturday at 1 p.m.
