Sports Results

Friday, April 9

Softball

Wood River 15, Burley 11, Game 1

Burley 21, Wood River 3, Game 2

Twin Falls 13, Minico 0 Game 1

Twin Falls 21, Minico 0 Game 2

TWIN FALLS — In game one, Hannah Holcomb was perfect in the circle for the Lady Bruins. She had 10 strikeouts and induced two ground balls and two pop flies into her infielders gloves to keep the Spartans from tallying a hit. Holcomb threw 68 pitches and faced 15 batters in the win.

Offensively the Bruins had 10 combined hits with several being extra bases: Casie McKechnie 2-4 HR triple and 2 RBI, Sydney Jund, 1-3, triple, 2 rbi, Reagan Rex, 2-4, triple, an rbi, Sydney McMurdie, 2-3, triple, an rbi, Hannah Holcomb, 2-3, double, 2 Rbi.