Sports Results

Friday, April 9
Softball
Wood River 15, Burley 11, Game 1
Burley 21, Wood River 3, Game 2
Twin Falls 13, Minico 0 Game 1
Twin Falls 21, Minico 0 Game 2
TWIN FALLS — In game one, Hannah Holcomb was perfect in the circle for the Lady Bruins. She had 10 strikeouts and induced two ground balls and two pop flies into her infielders gloves to keep the Spartans from tallying a hit. Holcomb threw 68 pitches and faced 15 batters in the win.
Offensively the Bruins had 10 combined hits with several being extra bases: Casie McKechnie 2-4 HR triple and 2 RBI, Sydney Jund, 1-3, triple, 2 rbi, Reagan Rex, 2-4, triple, an rbi, Sydney McMurdie, 2-3, triple, an rbi, Hannah Holcomb, 2-3, double, 2 Rbi.
In game two, McMurdie threw well having 3 strikeouts, no hits, and 1 HBP. The Lady Bruins had several hitters with extra base hits and Rbi Reagan Rex, 1-4, double, Sydney Jund, triple, 3 rbi, Brinley Iverson, 2-3, triple, an rbi, Sydney McMurdie, 2-2, triple, 3 rbi, Brinley Solosabal, 2-2, 2 rbi, and Kindal Holcomb, 2-2, 3 rbi. The win brings the bruins record to 12-5 and 8-0 in conference.
Baseball
Challis-Mackay 18, Wendell 4
Burley 8, Wood River 6
Twin Falls 5, Minico 5 Game 1
Twin Falls 2, Minico 4 Game 2
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins scored late to beat Minico 6-5. Luke Moon was the pitcher of record getting the win. The Bruins had 11 hits on the day. Tai Walker, 2-4. Jace Mahlke, 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI. Otho Savage, 2-4. Koiya Martinez, 1-2, 2B, 1 RBI Ben Tarchione, 3-4. Overall 13-4, GBC 7-0.
The Bruins 10 game winning streak was snapped on game #2 at Bill Ingram Field on Friday. night. Late errors cost the Bruins in the later innings. Otho Savage recorded loss despite throwing a complete game striking out 8 and only allowing 2 earned runs. Offensively: Tyler Horner 3-4 3B Otho Savage 2-4 2B 1 RBI Luke Spitznagel 1-3 1RBI. Overall 13-5, GBC 7-1.