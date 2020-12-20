Sports Results

Saturday, Dec. 19
Boys Basketball
Mountain View 43, Mountain Home 30
Girls Basketball
Kimberly 52, Canyon Ridge 46
KIMBERLY — Junior Reece Garey posted 23 points and sophomore Kelsey Stanger added 10 in the Bulldogs home win over the Riverhawks. Kimberly led 22-18 at the half and outscored Canyon Ridge 30-28 in the second half. The leading scorer of the game was Canyon Ridge junior Jordan Roberts with 26 points followed by sophomore Lilly Teske with 11. Kimberly is at American Falls on Jan. 6 and Canyon Ridge is at Buhl Jan. 7.
Burley 53, Pocatello 35
POCATELLO — Sophomore Amari Whiting had 32 points and junior Sydney Searle followed with 11 in the Bobcats win over the Indians. Burley will play in the Thunder Ridge Tournament (Idaho Falls) Dec. 28-30.
Declo 47, Buhl 24
DECLO — Declo held the lead at the half 25-11 in the Hornets home win over the Indians. Junior Macie Larsen and sophomore Katelynn Koyle each had nine points for Declo and senior Reina Elkin had seven points for Buhl. Declo hosts Aberdeen on Dec. 29 and Buhl hosts Canyon Ridge on Jan. 7.
Jerry Callen Memorial Tournament at Jerome
Sugar-Salem 58, Filer 17
The Diggers put up a large number of points in the championship game win over the Wildcats. Sugar-Salem led 31-7 at the half and outscored Filer 28-10 in the second half. Senior Kathleen Hale led The Wildcats with seven points. Filer is at Snake River on Jan. 2.
"They were tough," said Filer coach Mike Amaya.
Twin Falls 58, Emmett 42
The Bruins had three players in double figures in the win over the Huskies. Senior Brinley Iverson was the leader with 14 points and juniors Chowder Bailey and Keeli Peterson each tossed in 12. Iverson also finished with eight rebounds and senior Abby Stokes and freshman Halle Egbert each had six. Twin Falls hosts Jerome on Jan. 6.
Jerome 40, Vallivue 14
The Tigers defense held the Falcons to six points in the first half (zero points in the second quarter) and eight in the second in the Jerome win over Vallivue. Senior Hannah Schvaneveldt scored 12 points and junior Emma Ringling added nine for Jerome. The Tigers host Nampa on Jan. 2.
Madison 38, Mountain Home 36
Junior Sadie Drake led the Tigers with 13 points and junior Emily Harper added eight in the Tigers loss to the Bobcats. Mountain Home hosts Columbia on Dec. 30.
