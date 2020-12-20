Sports Results

Jerry Callen Memorial Tournament at Jerome

Sugar-Salem 58, Filer 17

The Diggers put up a large number of points in the championship game win over the Wildcats. Sugar-Salem led 31-7 at the half and outscored Filer 28-10 in the second half. Senior Kathleen Hale led The Wildcats with seven points. Filer is at Snake River on Jan. 2.

"They were tough," said Filer coach Mike Amaya.

Twin Falls 58, Emmett 42

The Bruins had three players in double figures in the win over the Huskies. Senior Brinley Iverson was the leader with 14 points and juniors Chowder Bailey and Keeli Peterson each tossed in 12. Iverson also finished with eight rebounds and senior Abby Stokes and freshman Halle Egbert each had six. Twin Falls hosts Jerome on Jan. 6.

Jerome 40, Vallivue 14

The Tigers defense held the Falcons to six points in the first half (zero points in the second quarter) and eight in the second in the Jerome win over Vallivue. Senior Hannah Schvaneveldt scored 12 points and junior Emma Ringling added nine for Jerome. The Tigers host Nampa on Jan. 2.

Madison 38, Mountain Home 36

Junior Sadie Drake led the Tigers with 13 points and junior Emily Harper added eight in the Tigers loss to the Bobcats. Mountain Home hosts Columbia on Dec. 30.

