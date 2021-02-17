 Skip to main content
Sports Results
Sports Results

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Boys Basketball

3A Boys District Tournament – at Kimberly

Gooding 39, Buhl 35 

KIMBERLY — The Senators eliminated the Indians in the loser-out game of the 3A district tournament. Gooding junior Colston Loveland led both teams with 13 points and junior Cooper Pavkov had 10. Senior Drexler Jaynes and senior Edgar Hernandez each had eight points for Buhl. Gooding will play at Filer on Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. 

Kimberly 43, Filer 26 

KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs defeated the Wildcats in the semifinal game of the 3A district tournament and will host the championship game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against either Gooding or Filer. Freshman Gatlin Bair led Kimberly with 12 points and junior Jackson Cummins had 11. For Buhl, junior Jake Bowman had a team-high seven points. Filer will host Gooding on Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

2A Boys District Tournament

Wendell 53, Valley 45 

HAZELTON — The Vikings held a 29-21 halftime lead over the Trojans in the 2A district tournament semifinal. The two teams were tied 45-45 at the end of regulation forcing the overtime where Wendell took the win 53-45. Wendell was led by senior Isaac Slade with 17 points, nine boards and four blocks, senior Joe DeMasters followed with 14 and senior Zane Kelsey tossed in 13. Valley junior Omar Campos led the Vikings with 13 points. Valley hosts No. 3 Declo on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. in a loser-out game and Wendell will play the winner on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. in the championship game.

“It was a good hard-fought game. Wendell seemed like the hungrier team in the fourth quarter and the overtime. They held us to five points in the fourth and we didn’t score in the overtime. We are looking forward to keeping our season alive on Tuesday when we play Declo,” said Valley coach Brian Hardy.

Monday, Feb. 16

Boys Basketball

1ADII District Tournament

Sun Valley Community School 45, Castleford 42

CASTLEFORD — Junior Sid Tomlinson scored 12 points to lead the Cutthroats over the Wolves in the loser-out game in the 1ADII district tournament. No. 8 Sun Valley Community School is at No. 3 Camas County on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

