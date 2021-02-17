Sports Results

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Boys Basketball

3A Boys District Tournament – at Kimberly

Gooding 39, Buhl 35

KIMBERLY — The Senators eliminated the Indians in the loser-out game of the 3A district tournament. Gooding junior Colston Loveland led both teams with 13 points and junior Cooper Pavkov had 10. Senior Drexler Jaynes and senior Edgar Hernandez each had eight points for Buhl. Gooding will play at Filer on Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

Kimberly 43, Filer 26

KIMBERLY — The Bulldogs defeated the Wildcats in the semifinal game of the 3A district tournament and will host the championship game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against either Gooding or Filer. Freshman Gatlin Bair led Kimberly with 12 points and junior Jackson Cummins had 11. For Buhl, junior Jake Bowman had a team-high seven points. Filer will host Gooding on Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

2A Boys District Tournament

Wendell 53, Valley 45