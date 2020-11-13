Sports Results

3A State football playoffs
Sugar-Salem 35, Kimberly 27
SUGAR-SALEM—It may not have seemed like it at the time, but the Kimberly Bulldogs (9-2) chipped away and fought hard from behind the entire game and ended up losing by only eight points. The Diggers established its running game early with a 17-yard run by Crew Clark at the 9:43 mark in the first quarter followed by the PAT. After trading possessions, Kimberly junior Race Widmier scored on a 14-yard run at the 5:03 mark but the PAT was not good.
The Bulldogs recovered a fumble on the kickoff and took the ball to the 36-yard line but failed on a fourth and seven. After taking the ball over, the Diggers scored on a 1-yard run by Logan Cutler and went ahead 14-6. After a 25-yard pass from Kimberly junior Heath Owens to freshman Gaitlin Bair and a Digger penalty, the Bulldogs scored on a 15-yard pass from Owens to senior Brett Bronson. With 2:54 left in the half, Cutler added a 2-yard run followed by the PAT giving Sugar-Salem the 21-12 halftime lead.
More Logan Cutler followed in the third quarter and momentum continued to grow for the Diggers. Cutler added a 1-yard run and Sugar also added a 4-yard scoring run making the score 35-12. Right before the end of the third quarter, Kimberly turned the ball over on downs at the 38-yard line and followed with a running into the kicker penalty. The Diggers moved the ball down to the 16 where senior Trevor Hammond recovered a fumble. After Owens completed passes to senior Quinn O’Donnell, Bair, and Bronson moving the Bulldogs to the 4-yard line, Owens ran the ball in for a touchdown and with PAT good, score was 35-19.
Bulldogs special team blocked a Digger punt with 1:26 remaining and Owens hit Bair for a 13-yard touchdown and Kimberly added the two-point conversion, making the final score Sugar-Salem 35, Kimberly 27. Owens finished 13-of-27 for 141 yards with two touchdowns. Widmier picked up 55 yards on 13 rushes and Bronson had six catches for 73 yards and Bair had four reception for 48 yards.
2A State football
West Side 7, Declo 0
DAYTON – West Side will face Firth after defeating Declo.
1ADI State football
Raft River 66, Lighthouse Christian 22
MALTA—Raft River defeated Lighthouse Christian School 66-22 in the 1A DI state semi-final game at Raft River High School. Senior Bodee Spencer rushed for 68 yards with two touchdowns and passed for 93 yards with two touchdowns. Senior Jed Boden scored one touchdown with 21 yards receiving. Junior Thaine Loughmiller scored two touchdowns with 62 yards rushing and 63 yards receiving. Senior Ethan Bernad rushed 247 yards for three touchdowns. Raft River will face Oakley in the championship game.
Prairie 42, Oakley 40
MOSCOW – Prairie held a 28-20 halftime lead in the 1ADI state semifinal game in the Kibbie Dome. With 11:48 left in the fourth quarter, Oakley took their first lead at 36-34 as senior quarterback Jace Jones completed a scoring pass to junior Dace Jones for the 34-all tie and with the two-point PAT, the Hornets led in the game. Three minutes later, the Pirates regained the lead on a 47-yard run, 40-36 but the two-point PAT was missed. Prairie holding the lead only lasted a matter of seconds as Oakley junior Dace Jones returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and the 42-40 but with another PAT being missed. The last ditch drive by the defending 1ADI champions winners of 19 games in three seasons, with 41 seconds remaining third and inside the one at the goal line, is fumbled by the Pirates on the final snap in the end zone and is recovered by the Hornets for the win. Oakley will meet Raft River next week for the 1ADI State Championship, at Twin Falls High School, date and time TBD.
Girls Basketball
Filer 55, Soda Springs 37
SODA SPRINGS—The Wildcats opened the season with a road win over the Cardinals. Senior Ella Fischer finished with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Kathleen Hale followed with 17 points and junior Lexi Monson had four assists and nine points. Filer hosts Jerome on Thursday
Murtaugh 54, Castleford 22
