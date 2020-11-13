Sports Results

West Side 7, Declo 0

Raft River 66, Lighthouse Christian 22

Prairie 42, Oakley 40

MOSCOW – Prairie held a 28-20 halftime lead in the 1ADI state semifinal game in the Kibbie Dome. With 11:48 left in the fourth quarter, Oakley took their first lead at 36-34 as senior quarterback Jace Jones completed a scoring pass to junior Dace Jones for the 34-all tie and with the two-point PAT, the Hornets led in the game. Three minutes later, the Pirates regained the lead on a 47-yard run, 40-36 but the two-point PAT was missed. Prairie holding the lead only lasted a matter of seconds as Oakley junior Dace Jones returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and the 42-40 but with another PAT being missed. The last ditch drive by the defending 1ADI champions winners of 19 games in three seasons, with 41 seconds remaining third and inside the one at the goal line, is fumbled by the Pirates on the final snap in the end zone and is recovered by the Hornets for the win. Oakley will meet Raft River next week for the 1ADI State Championship, at Twin Falls High School, date and time TBD.