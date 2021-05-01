Sports Results

Friday, April 30
BaseballWood River 11, Jerome 10 finished game from April 16
Homedale 12, Buhl 4 Game 1
Homedale 16, Buhl 4 Game 2
BUHL – Homedale won with 12 runs on 11 hits in the win in game one over Buhl. The Indians had four runs and four hits. The Trojans took the early lead posting four runs in the first inning combining a walk, two Buhl errors and two hits. Two more Homedale hits resulting in a second inning run followed by a single run in the third and four in the fourth for the 10-0 lead.
The Indians score their first run in the bottom of the fourth on a wild pitch. Chance Bennett singles in the bottom of the fifth and came around for the second Buhl run. The Indians end up scoring three runs in the inning with a single, two Trojan errors and a fielder’s choice.
Losing starting Buhl pitcher Ethan Roland pitched three innings allowing eight runs on eight hits with one strikeout and one walk. Wyatt Anderson came into game in the fourth inning and gave up three hits and three runs with three strikeouts. Wyatt Anderson had two hits in four at bats for the Indians.
Homedale pitcher Sigmund Goode pitched four innings allowing one runs on two hits with four strikeouts and three walks. John Lejardi came in for Homedale in the fifth. Goode was 3-for-4 with one RBI.
In game two, Homedale jumped out with five runs in the first and five second innings and added two runs in the third. The Indians scored a pair of runs in the second on a wild pitch and a single by Ramos and added a single run in the third.
The Trojans took the 16-3 lead with four runs in the fourth. Jayme Ramos got the start for Buhl and went two innings surrendering 10 runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and four walks and a homerun to Goode. Chance Bennett followed in the third inning going two innings giving up six runs on five hits with one strikeout and four walks. Georg Rill entered game in the fifth inning. Kaden Homan, Cody Ridley and Bennett each had a hit for Buhl.
Homedale pitcher Cody Liebschwager pitched three and a third innings allowing three runs on two hits with four strikeouts and five walks. Tommy Muir entered game in the fourth inning and allowed one run on one hit with three strikeouts. Terron Morrison was 3-for-4 for the Trojans.
SoftballHomedale 10, Buhl 5 Game 1
Buhl 14, Homedale 4 Game 2
BUHL – Homedale outhit Buhl 13-7 in the game one win. The Trojans scored two runs in the first inning and the Indians equalled the score in the bottom of the first. Homedale held the 4-3 lead into the fifth where they scored five runs and added a single run in the sixth.
Buhl scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Trinity Tvrdy allowed 13 hits and ten runs over seven innings, striking out six and walking one. Kindra Azevedo was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, Justine Payne 2-for-3 with an RBI and Kaycie Theurer was 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Dani
Sitts threw seven innings for Homedale with seven hits and five runs with 10 strikeouts. Kaitlyn Missamore, Zayne Hall, and Olivia Asumendi each had three hits.
The Indians led 12-4 after five innings in game two. Tvrdy got the start and pitched six innings allowing four runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and walks gave up a homerun to Kenzie Miller. Buhl finished with 14 runs on nine hits with two errors.
Homedale committed 14 errors in the loss and scored four runs on four hits. For Filer, Jaimie Zimmers was 3-for-4 with a homerun and one RBI, Aubrey Mahannah 3-for-5 with an RBI and Kaycie Theurer 1-for-3 including two doubles and two RBIs.
Filer 8, Wood River 5
FILER – McCarty Stoddard was credited with the victory for r going six and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on four hits and striking out five. Caroline Seaward took the loss and allowed nine hits and eight runs over four and a third innings, striking out four. Jette Ward came in and pitched one and two-thirds innings allowing one hit.
For the Wildcats, Gracie Brooks was 2-for-4 with a double and triple with five RBIs, Stoddard was 2-for-3 with a double and triple and one RBI, Kamrin Barnes 2-for-4 and Niah Mason 2-for-2. Gretchen Atienca, Sofia Moise, Bella Roberts, and Bella Hadam each had a hit for the Wolverines.
Filer 12, Minico 2
FILER – The Wildcats held the 9-0 lead after three innings. After a leadoff walk to Sami Taylor, McCarty Stoddard homered, Reegan Carter singled and scored on a double by Niah Mason. A couple of Filer batters were hit by pitches, Minico committed an error and Gracie Brooks hit another Wildcat RBI double. Stoddard hits her second extra base hit of the inning driving in a run as does Nikaela Higley with another double in the inning with two RBIs.
The Spartans post their first run in the top of the fourth on a Filer error and an RBI double by McKinlie Wickel. Filer gets the run back in the bottom of the fourth after a leadoff triple by Reegan Carter and a flyout. Filer added one run in the fourth and two in the fifth. Stoddard finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs including a homerun and double and Higley 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Winning Filer pitcher Sami Taylor worked five innings giving up two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts. Minico pitcher McKinlie Wickel took the loss in four and a third innings allowing 12 runs on 16 hits with two strikeouts, three walks and a homerun to Stoddard. Amber Wickel, McKinlie Wickel with a double and Blyth Anderson with a double had the three hits for Minico.