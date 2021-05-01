Sports Results

In game two, Homedale jumped out with five runs in the first and five second innings and added two runs in the third. The Indians scored a pair of runs in the second on a wild pitch and a single by Ramos and added a single run in the third.

The Trojans took the 16-3 lead with four runs in the fourth. Jayme Ramos got the start for Buhl and went two innings surrendering 10 runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and four walks and a homerun to Goode. Chance Bennett followed in the third inning going two innings giving up six runs on five hits with one strikeout and four walks. Georg Rill entered game in the fifth inning. Kaden Homan, Cody Ridley and Bennett each had a hit for Buhl.

Homedale pitcher Cody Liebschwager pitched three and a third innings allowing three runs on two hits with four strikeouts and five walks. Tommy Muir entered game in the fourth inning and allowed one run on one hit with three strikeouts. Terron Morrison was 3-for-4 for the Trojans.

SoftballHomedale 10, Buhl 5 Game 1

Buhl 14, Homedale 4 Game 2