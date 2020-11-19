Sports Results

Thursday, Nov. 19
Girls Basketball
Canyon Ridge 52, Buhl 24
TWIN FALLS — Junior Jordan Roberts scored a game-high 24 points in the Riverhawks home win over the Indians. Buhl was led by junior Trinity Tvrdy with eight points. Buhl hosts Mountain Home on Saturday and Canyon Ridge hosts Burley on Tuesday.
Lighthouse Christian 55, Richfield 36
RICHFIELD — Lighthouse Christian junior Aleia Blakeslee led all players with 18 points and senior Lauren Gomez followed with 11 in the Lions road win over the Tigers. Senior Serena Kent was the top scorer for Richfield with nine points, senior Emma Telford added eight and freshman Kasey Hendren had seven. Richfield hosts Rimrock on Friday and Lighthouse Christian is at Raft River Thursday, Dec. 3.
Highland 35, Twin Falls 25
POCATELLO — Senior Brinley Iverson had seven points and freshman Halle Egbert added five in the Bruins loss to the Rams. Twin Falls hosts Mountain Home on Tuesday.
Dietrich 56, Glenns Ferry 37
GLENNS FERRY — Dietrich sophomore Abby Hendricks led all players with 19 points in the Blue Devils road win over the Pilots. Senior LeaBeth Hance was the top scorer for Glenns Ferry with 11 points and sophomore Paige Dickson had 10. Glenns Ferry hosts Valley on Monday and Dietrich is at Richfield on Tuesday.
American Falls 60, Declo 20
DECLO — Declo juniors Macie Larsen had six points and Kamden Peterson followed with five in the home loss to the Beavers. The Hornets will host Kimberly on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
“We are young and we will get there through our growing pains,” Declo assistant Justin Silcock said.
Wendell 39, Shoshone 23
WENDELL — Wendell senior Julianna Pope was the game high-scorer with 15 points and sophomore Karlie Chapman had 14 points for Shoshone in the Trojans win over the Indians. Wendell is at Oakley Monday and Shoshone hosts Gooding Tuesday.
Murtaugh 64, Hansen 25
HANSEN — The Red Devils had four players in double figures led by junior Addie Stoker with 15 followed by junior Kynzlee Jensen with 12, senior Allison Nebeker had 11 and freshman Addison Stanger tossed in 10. Hansen sophomore Hannah Skinner scored a team-high 14 points for the Huskies. Hansen is at Valley on Friday and Murtaugh is at Oakley Tuesday, Dec 1.
Raft River 55, Valley 40
MALTA — The Trojans picked up a home win over the Vikings. Senior Braylee Heaton with 12 points and sophomore Libby Boden with 10 led Raft River and senior Makenna Kohtz led Valley with 15. Valley is at Glenns Ferry on Monday and Raft River is at Hansen Tuesday, Dec 1.
Mountain Home 66, Fruitland 38
MOUNTAIN HOME — Junior Sadie Drake led the Tigers with 26 points, sophomore Madilynn Keener tossed in 13 and junior Emily Harper had 13 in the Mountain Home win over Fruitland. Mountain Home is at Buhl on Saturday.
Jerome at Filer Canceled
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!