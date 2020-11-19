Sports Results

American Falls 60, Declo 20

DECLO — Declo juniors Macie Larsen had six points and Kamden Peterson followed with five in the home loss to the Beavers. The Hornets will host Kimberly on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

“We are young and we will get there through our growing pains,” Declo assistant Justin Silcock said.

Wendell 39, Shoshone 23

WENDELL — Wendell senior Julianna Pope was the game high-scorer with 15 points and sophomore Karlie Chapman had 14 points for Shoshone in the Trojans win over the Indians. Wendell is at Oakley Monday and Shoshone hosts Gooding Tuesday.

Murtaugh 64, Hansen 25

HANSEN — The Red Devils had four players in double figures led by junior Addie Stoker with 15 followed by junior Kynzlee Jensen with 12, senior Allison Nebeker had 11 and freshman Addison Stanger tossed in 10. Hansen sophomore Hannah Skinner scored a team-high 14 points for the Huskies. Hansen is at Valley on Friday and Murtaugh is at Oakley Tuesday, Dec 1.

Raft River 55, Valley 40