Sports Results

Wednesday, Jan. 13 Bowling
Twin Falls vs Minico at Snake River
Boys
Minico 10, Twin Falls 4
High bowler:
Minico—Stetson Nelson—246
Twin Falls—Riley Magee—233
Girls Twin Falls 10, Minico 4 High bowler:
Twin Falls—Alexia Quaintance—211
Minico—Breanna Robirds -139
Boys BasketballJerome 55, Mountain Home 46
JEROME — Jerome sophomore Scott Cook led the Tigers with 19 points, junior Gavin Capps finished with 17 and junior Michael Lloyd had 12 in the Great Basin home win. Mountain Home junior Brandon Bethel had 31 points and four steals in the loss. Jerome (10-1, 5-0) is at Twin Falls on Friday and Mountain Home hosts Minico on Saturday.
Valley 68, Glenns Ferry 33
HAZELTON — Valley sophomore Kyle Christensen had 17 points and junior Omar Campos added 16 in the home win over the Pilots who were led in scoring by senior Ty Crane with 16 points. Valley hosts Shoshone and Glenns Ferry is at Oakley on Friday
“I like our guy’s mindset right now. They are all about getting better every day,” said Valley coach Brian Hardy.
Lighthouse Christian 58,
Shoshone 43
SHOSHONE — The Lions won the Snake River Conference on the road coming out with a good defensive intensity beating the Indians. Junior Clay Silva had a good shooting night and was the leading scorer in the game with 22 points for Lighthouse Christian followed by senior Collin Holloway with nine and senior Chance Gaskill had eight. Senior Gabriel Myers led Shoshone with 19. Shoshone is at Valley on Friday and Lighthouse Christian hosts Butte County on Wednesday.
Oakley 57, Declo 33
DECLO — Oakley senior Jace Robinson scored 16 points and senior Corbin Bedke and junior Payton Beck each had 12 in the win over Declo who was led by junior Keegan Ramsey with 13 points. Oakley hosts Glenns Ferry on Friday and Declo hosts Wendell on Saturday.
Kimberly 39, Buhl 33
BUHL — The Bulldogs held a 23-13 lead at the half in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game in the win over the host Indians. Kimberly was led by junior Ethan Okelberry with 16 points followed by senior Trevor Hammond with eight points and seven rebounds. Buhl senior Dexter Jaynes had 12 points and nine boards. Kimberly is at Snake River and Buhl (2-9) hosts Gooding on Friday.
Burley 53, Twin Falls 42
BURLEY — After a tough first half, the Bobcats took the 10-point lead, 36-26 into the fourth quarter against the Bruins and added 17 points while Twin Falls scored 16 in the Great Basin Conference game win by Burley. Junior Adam Kloepfer led the Bobcats with 18 points, six rebounds, and four blocks and junior Stockton Page added 12. Twin Falls got 12 points from senior Nic Swensen and senior Mason Swafford. Twin Falls hosts Jerome and Burley hosts Pocatello on Friday.
Pocatello 59, Canyon Ridge 29
POCATELLO — The Riverhawks lost on the road to the Indians. No details were available. Canyon Ridge is at Wood River on Friday.
Rockland 63, Raft River 55
MALTA — Senior Ryan Spaeth scored 20 points and senior Bodee Spencer tossed in 18 in the Trojans loss to Rockland. Braden Permann led all players with 26 points, Levi Farr had 16 and Teague Matthewa had 10 for the Bulldogs. Raft River is at Murtaugh on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Gooding 47, Wendell 41
WENDELL — The Senators won the physical road game over the Trojans despite a game high 20 points by Wendell senior Julianna Pope. Gooding juniors Alx Roe and Kiera Patterson each had 12 points in the battle that was tied at 19-all at the half. Wendell is at Declo and Gooding is at Buhl on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Tri at Twin Falls
Buhl (BUHL) 48.0 Twin Falls (TWFA) 36.0
170: James Noorlander (TWFA) over Kaleb Homan (BUHL) (Fall 4:26) 182: Zahne Ruiz (TWFA) over Oakley Tennant (BUHL) (Fall 1:42) 195: Skeet Newton (TWFA) over (BUHL) (For.) 220: Khai Ruiz (TWFA) over Garret Theurer (BUHL) (Fall 2:21) 285: Baylee Carney (TWFA) over Spencer Gorrell (BUHL) (Fall 0:33) 98: Wyatt Pearson (BUHL) over Dylan Radmall (TWFA) (Fall 0:33) 106: Francisco Zagal (TWFA) over Marshall Mortensen (BUHL) (Dec 10-3) 113: Tyson Tatton (TWFA) over Damian Craner (BUHL) (Dec 7-4) 120: Kade Orr (BUHL) over Clancy Mummert (TWFA) (Fall 2:00) 126: Riley Brunson (BUHL) over Oscar Renteria (TWFA) (Fall 0:57) 132: Chance Bennett (BUHL) over Matthew McArthur (TWFA) (Fall 1:21) 138: Wesley Pearson (BUHL) over Caleb Wangeman (TWFA) (Fall 3:09) 145: Jayce Bower (BUHL) over Hunter Gause (TWFA) (Fall 1:36) 152: Trace Nielsen (BUHL) over Grayson Keys (TWFA) (Fall 2:00) 160: Ismael Salas (BUHL) over Quincy Turner (TWFA) (Fall 1:51)
Buhl (BUHL) 63.0 Twin Falls (TWFA) 18.0
120: Jesus Gonzalez (TWFA) over Adrian Arroyo (BUHL) (Fall 1:47) 120: Luis Rojas (BUHL) over Treagan Dowd (TWFA) (Fall 1:27) 120: Adrian Arroyo (BUHL) over Matthew Connor (TWFA) (Fall 2:44) 126: Taylor Hood (BUHL) over Marianna Duran (TWFA) (Fall 2:37) 132: Braxton Brown (BUHL) over Gavin Crapo (TWFA) (Fall 4:51) 138: Joey Pehrson (BUHL) over Zach Beem (TWFA) (Dec 4-2) 152: Jordan Ruiz (BUHL) over Jacob Fullenwider (TWFA) (Fall 4:46) 152: Jordan Ruiz (BUHL) over Austin Crum (TWFA) (Fall 0:44) 160: Kaiden Villaro (BUHL) over Canaan Tank (TWFA) (Fall 1:28) 160: Tate Douglas (BUHL) over Canaan Tank (TWFA) (Fall 0:25) 170: Jesse Dominguez (BUHL) over Will Thompson (TWFA) (Fall 4:29) 182: Gabriel Martinez-Rodas (TWFA) over Oakley Tennant (BUHL) (Fall 3:45) 195: Spencer Gorrell (BUHL) over Kenny Sanchez (TWFA) (Fall 0:51) 285: Christian Saldivar (TWFA) over Garret Theurer (BUHL) (Fall 2:25)
At Canyon Ridge
Canyon Ridge 51, Burley 36
98: James Bolton (CARI) over (BURL) (For.) 106: Benjamin Clapier (BURL) over Rabin Darjee (CARI) (Fall 0:54) 113: Arish Khadka (CARI) over (BURL) (For.) 120: Brendan Clapier (BURL) over Joshua Cresto (CARI) (Fall 3:23) 126: LUIS MARTINEZ (CARI) over Jay Holt (BURL) (Fall 0:42) 132: Deegan Hanks (BURL) over Behdad Ebadeh Ahwazi (CARI) (Fall 1:40) 138: TOBY CARNELL (CARI) over Tyler Wright (BURL) (Fall 2:52) 145: Jaxyn Smith (BURL) over YUSAF BENKAHLA (CARI) (Fall 3:59) 152: Alexys Rivas (BURL) over Connor Claborn (CARI) (Fall 3:48) 160: Caleb Somers (CARI) over (BURL) (For.) 170: JOEL GARCIA (CARI) over (BURL) (For.) 182: Angel Hernandez (BURL) over (CARI) (For.) 195: Jalen Perez (CARI) over (BURL) (For.) 220: Alex Wood (CARI) over Eli Withers (BURL) (TB-1 5-4) 285: Martin Kronberg (CARI) over Jesus Cruzes (BURL) (Fall 1:24)
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Boys Basketball
Camas County 67, Hagerman 35
HAGERMAN — Junior Breken Clarke led the Mushers with 25 points and seven steals, junior Dawson Kramer had 11 points and five assists, freshman Troy Smith and freshman Emmett Palan each had nine points and Palan had seven rebounds. Hagerman senior Alex Gonzalez finished with a double-double for the Pirates with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Camas County hosts Castleford and Hagerman is at Carey on Thursday.