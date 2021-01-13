Sports Results

“I like our guy’s mindset right now. They are all about getting better every day,” said Valley coach Brian Hardy.

Lighthouse Christian 58,

Shoshone 43

SHOSHONE — The Lions won the Snake River Conference on the road coming out with a good defensive intensity beating the Indians. Junior Clay Silva had a good shooting night and was the leading scorer in the game with 22 points for Lighthouse Christian followed by senior Collin Holloway with nine and senior Chance Gaskill had eight. Senior Gabriel Myers led Shoshone with 19. Shoshone is at Valley on Friday and Lighthouse Christian hosts Butte County on Wednesday.

Oakley 57, Declo 33

DECLO — Oakley senior Jace Robinson scored 16 points and senior Corbin Bedke and junior Payton Beck each had 12 in the win over Declo who was led by junior Keegan Ramsey with 13 points. Oakley hosts Glenns Ferry on Friday and Declo hosts Wendell on Saturday.

Kimberly 39, Buhl 33