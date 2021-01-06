Sports Results

Wednesday, Jan 6
Bowling at Bowladrome, Twin Falls
Boys Bowling
Canyon Ridge Boys 9, Burley Boys 5
High bowlers:
Canyon Ridge: Ethan Sites 184
Burley: Kaden Stone 184
Minico 14, Jerome 0
High bowlers:
Minico: Stetson Nelson 237
Jerome: Chase Pendergrass 182
Twin Falls Boys 13, Declo Boys 1
High Bowler:
Twin Falls: Griffin Magee 175
Girls Bowling
Burley 12, Canyon Ridge 0
High bowlers:
Canyon Ridge: Iona Ursenbach 107
Burley: Halli Vaughn 215
Jerome 9, Minico 5
High bowlers:
Jerome: Abbie Bennett 129
Minico: Brianna Robirds 140
Twin Falls Girls 13, Declo Girls 1
Boys BasketballOakley 76, Wilder 42
OAKLEY — The Hornets had three scorers in double figures in the home win over the Wildcats. Oakley was led by junior Payton Beck with 24 points, senior Austin Cranney followed with 18 and senior Corbin Bedke had 16. Oakley (6-1, 1-0) is at Shoshone on Friday.
Declo 63, Buhl 49
DECLO — The Hornets had three players in double figures in the home win over the Indians. Senior Sam Nebeker led Declo with 13 points, junior Kaden Ramsey had 12 and junior Keegan Ramsey with 11. Senior Peyton Silcock pulled down seven rebounds, five on offense, for the Hornets. Senior Dexter Jaynes led Buhl with 14 points and senior Eli Azevedo had 11. Buhl at Wendell on Friday and Declo (5-4) hosts Filer on Monday.
Valley 71, Raft River 48
MALTA — The Trojans lost to the Vikings at home despite a game-high 19 points for senior Bodee Spencer. Valley sophomore Kyle Christensen had 16 points, junior Omar Campos added 11 and junior Zander Roseborough had 10. Raft River is at Glenns Ferry on Friday and Valley hosts Carey on Saturday.
Wood River 56, Carey 45
HAILEY — Wood River sophomore Korbin Heitzman had 26 points and senior Tyler Petersen followed with 10 in the Wolverines win over the Panthers. Carey was led by senior Dallin Parke with 20 points and senior Hunter Smith had 14. Carey is at Valley on Saturday.
Girls BasketballShoshone 42, Glenns Ferry 27
SHOSHONE — Shoshone won its first Snake River Conference game with the home win over Glenns Ferry. Sophomore Karlie Chapman finished with a double-double, 15 points and 10 boards and senior Tysha Cooper added 12. For the Pilots, junior Jenna Morrison had seven points and sophomore Emily Juarez, senior LeaBeth Hance and sophomore Paige Dickson each added six points. Shoshone (4-6, 1-2) is at Raft River on Thursday and Glenns Ferry is at Valley on Friday.
Carey 50, Wood River 38
HAILEY — Carey senior Kylie Wood scored a game-high 26 points and sophomore Berenice Vargas followed with 10 in the Panthers road win over the Wolverines. Wood River was led by senior Sayler Peavey with 14 points and senior Paige Madsen had 13. Carey is at Mackay on Friday.
Hansen 43, Castleford 42
CASTLEFORD — Senior Audrey Peters led the Huskies with 15 points and sophomore Gracie Torrero had 11 in the road win over the Wolves. Castleford senior Aubrey Mahannah finished with a game-high 20 points and seven rebounds and senior Zailee Poulson tossed in 13. Castleford hosts Dietrich on Monday and Hansen is scheduled to play Carey on Tuesday.
Century 62, Filer 44
FILER — Filer senior Kathleen Hale had 13 points and senior Ella Fischer had 11 in the home loss to the Diamondbacks. Filer (6-7) hosts Declo on Friday.
Murtaugh 47, Wendell 21
MURTAUGH — Junior Addie Stoker tossed in 18 points and freshman Addison Stanger added 10 in the home win over the Trojans. Murtaugh hosts Gooding on Friday and Wendell hosts Camas County on Monday.
Mountain Home 47, Minico 42
RUPERT — Minico freshman Carlie Latta scored 17 points in the Great Basin home loss to Mountain Home. Junior Sadie Drake led the Tigers with 16 points, junior Emily Harper had 11 and sophomore Madilynn Keener had 10 points. Mountain Home hosts Jerome and Minico hosts Twin Falls on Friday.
Gooding 45, Dietrich 43
GOODING — Gooding junior Alx Roe scored 22 points and Dietrich sophomore Hailey Astle 23 finished with 23 in the Senators win over the Blue Devils. Gooding is at Murtaugh on Friday and Dietrich is at Raft River on Saturday.
Jerome 48, Twin Falls 38
TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls junior Chowder Bailey and junior Reagan Rex each scored 10 points in the Bruins Great Basin home loss to the Tigers. Jerome is at Mountain Home and Twin Falls is at Minico on Friday.
Wrestling
Jerome 83, Canyon Ridge 0
98: Troy Larsen (JERO) over James Bolton (CARI) (Fall 2:41) 106: Kaiden Rubash (JERO) over Rabin Darjee (CARI) (Fall 1:22) 113: Dallin Wellard (JERO) over Caleb Tubbs (CARI) (Fall 1:47) 120: Cooper Scarrow (JERO) over Joshua Cresto (CARI) (Fall 0:27) 126: Eli Espino (JERO) over LUIS MARTINEZ (CARI) (Dec 4-0) 132: Gabriel Taboa (JERO) over Behdad Ebadeh Ahwazi (CARI) (TF 16-1 3:48) 138: Ryland Turner (JERO) over TOBY CARNELL (CARI) (Fall 1:52) 145: Camren Firth (JERO) over YUSAF BENKAHLA (CARI) (UTB 3-2) 152: Levi Lockett (JERO) over Connor Claborn (CARI) (Fall 3:19) 160: Jacob Wallace (JERO) over Caleb Somers (CARI) (Fall 5:33) 170: Jayden McIntyre (JERO) over JOEL GARCIA (CARI) (Fall 1:13) 182: Robby Ortega (JERO) over (CARI) (For.) 195: Joseph Stevenson (JERO) over Layne Schulz (CARI) (Fall 3:06) 220: Colby Coates (JERO) over (CARI) (For.) 285: Mark Larsen (JERO) over Martin Kronberg (CARI) (Fall 5:56)