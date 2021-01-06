Sports Results

Wood River 56, Carey 45

HAILEY — Wood River sophomore Korbin Heitzman had 26 points and senior Tyler Petersen followed with 10 in the Wolverines win over the Panthers. Carey was led by senior Dallin Parke with 20 points and senior Hunter Smith had 14. Carey is at Valley on Saturday.

Girls BasketballShoshone 42, Glenns Ferry 27

SHOSHONE — Shoshone won its first Snake River Conference game with the home win over Glenns Ferry. Sophomore Karlie Chapman finished with a double-double, 15 points and 10 boards and senior Tysha Cooper added 12. For the Pilots, junior Jenna Morrison had seven points and sophomore Emily Juarez, senior LeaBeth Hance and sophomore Paige Dickson each added six points. Shoshone (4-6, 1-2) is at Raft River on Thursday and Glenns Ferry is at Valley on Friday.

Carey 50, Wood River 38

HAILEY — Carey senior Kylie Wood scored a game-high 26 points and sophomore Berenice Vargas followed with 10 in the Panthers road win over the Wolverines. Wood River was led by senior Sayler Peavey with 14 points and senior Paige Madsen had 13. Carey is at Mackay on Friday.

Hansen 43, Castleford 42