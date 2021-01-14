Sports Results

Thursday, Jan. 14
Bowling
Gooding hosted Minico, Burley, Declo at Snake River Bowl
Boys
Minico 11, Gooding 3
Declo 11, Gooding 3
Burley 13, Gooding 1
High Individuals:
Minico—Ethan Hager—259
Gooding -Byrson Butterfied -186
Declo—Corbin Williams 182
Burley—Kayden Stone—195
Girls
Gooding 10, Minico 4
Declo 10, Gooding 4
Burley 13, Gooding 1
High Individuals:
Minico—Jacobi Molina—172
Gooding—Janika Veenstra -148
Burley—Halli Vaughn—157
Declo—Kelcie Burton—173
Boys
Twin Falls 10, Canyon Ridge 4
High Bowler:
Twin Falls – Nathan Scott -203
Girls
Twin Falls 8, Canyon Ridge 2
High Bowler:
Twin Falls—Stephi Leazer—200
Boys Basketball
Carey 65, Hagerman 25
CAREY — The Panthers picked up a home Sawtooth Conference win over the Pirates. Senior Hunter Smith had 12 points for Carey and senior Alex Gonzalez led Hagerman with 11. Hagerman hosts Murtaugh and Carey is at Butte County on Saturday.
Richfield 49, Rimrock 36
BRUNEAU — The Tigers defeated the host Raiders. Richfield sophomore Luke Dalton had 18 points and sophomore Carsn Perkes had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Richfield hosts North Gem on Saturday.
Filer 60, American Falls 27
FILER — Junior Joseph Bertao finished with nine points and senior Kelson Gillett had eight in the Wildcats win over the Beavers. Filer is at Sugar-Salem on Friday.
Camas County 56, Castleford 53
FAIRFIELD — Camas County junior Dawson Kramer finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, freshman Emmett Palan had 14 points and 10 boards, freshman Tristen Smith had 11 points and five steals, and junior Breken Clarke tossed in 10 points in the Mushers win over the Wolves. Eric Taylor had 21 points for Castleford. Camas County is at Glenns Ferry on Saturday and Castleford hosts Richfield on Wednesday.
Girls Basketball
Twin Falls 39, Canyon Ridge 34
TWIN FALLS — After trailing 18-16 at the half, the Bruins turned the game around scoring 17 points in the third quarter and holding Canyon Ridge to only two and took the lead into the fourth period. The Riverhawks made a game of it in the fourth quarter outscoring the Bruins 14-6 but came up short on the score-board in the Great Basin Conference win by the host Bruins. Junior Reagan Rex led Twin Falls with 12 points, senior Brinley Iverson had 11 and junior Chowder Bailey had 10. Canyon Ridge junior Logan Roberts led both teams with 19 points. Canyon Ridge is at Burley and Twin Falls is at Mountain Home on Wednesday.
Camas County 50, Castleford 27
FAIRFIELD — The Mushers held an 11-point lead (23-12) at the half over the Wolves and extended the margin to 22 points in the third quarter, 37-15 in the Sawtooth Conference battle won by Camas County. For the Mushers, junior Alyssa Whittle led with 16 points and eight rebounds and junior Ashley Botz added 15 points as the floor general. Senior Sammy McFadyen and junior Laura Thompson both pulled down nine boards. Castleford senior Aubrey Mahannah scored a team high 14 points. Castleford hosts Richfield on Tuesday and Camas County hosts Hansen on Thursday.
“Alyssa (Whittle) played a great game,” said Camas County coach Jon Botz. “Castleford played a scrappy defense and made us earn it. Mahannah played a good game on both sides of the ball and had good control as well.”
Lighthouse Christian 74, Raft River 55
TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse Christian senior Lauren Gomez broke loss for 26 points, senior Kynlee Thornton tossed in 21 and Aleia Blakeslee added 12 in the home Snake River Conference win over Raft River. The Trojans also had three players in double figures with senior Braylee Heaton the top scorer with 17 points followed by senior Karlee Christensen with 15 and Kaybree Christensen had 11. Raft River (11-4, 4-2) hosts Richfield on Saturday and Lighthouse Christian (9-3, 4-2) is at Murtaugh on Tuesday.
Richfield 42, Dietrich 29
DIETRICH — The host Blue Devils suffered a Sawtooth Conference loss at home against the Tigers. Richfield sophomore Maddy Jones was the scoring leader for the game with 10 points and senior Ashlyn Wells scored nine for Dietrich. Richfield is at Raft River on Saturday and Dietrich is at Carey on Tuesday.
Shoshone 48, Glenns Ferry 18
GLENNS FERRY — Shoshone sophomore Karlie Chapman led the game scor-ing with 16 points followed by junior Destiny Rodriguez added nine. Senior LeaBeth Hance and sophomore Jazmin Arevalo each had five for the Pilots in the Glenns Ferry Snake River Conference home loss. Glenns Ferry is at Rim-rock on Friday and Shoshone hosts Valley on Saturday.
Burley 47, Minico 28
RUPERT — Burley sophomore Amari Whiting led the Bobcats over the Spartans with 19 points and senior Kelsi Pope tossed in 16 in the Great Basin Confer-ence battle. Minico freshman Carlie Latta led the Spartans with nine points. Minico is at Highland on Saturday and Burley hosts Pocatello on Monday.
Jerome 67, Wood River 17
JEROME — The Tigers won at home in the Great Basin Conference game over the Wolverines behind senior Alexis White with 15 points, senior Hannah Schvaneveldt and senior Addy Wells both with 13 points. Wood River senior Lily Hogan scored a team-high six points. Jerome is at Minico on Tuesday and Wood River hosts Filer on Wednesday.
Kimberly 54, Buhl 19
KIMBERLY — Kimberly junior Reece Garey scored 11 points and senior Abby Miller followed with 10 in the Bulldogs home Sawtooth Central Idaho Confer-ence win over the Indians. Buhl’s top scorer was senior Reina Elkin with six points. Buhl is at Mountain Home on Friday Kimberly is at Filer on Tuesday.
Murtaugh 44, Oakley 31
MURTAUGH — Murtaugh senior Amanda Elorrieta had 11 points and Oakley sophomore Kylan Jones had 10 points in the Red Devils home win over the Hornets in the Snake River Conference game. Oakley is at Shoshone and Murtaugh hosts Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.
Monday, Jan. 11
Boys Basketball
Declo 41, Filer 30
DECLO — Declo senior Sam Nebeker led the Hornets with 15 points and junior Kaden Ramsey added 12 in the Declo win over Filer. Junior Joseph Bertao led the Wildcats with 13 points. Declo (6-4) hosts Oakley on Wednesday and Filer hosts American Falls on Thursday.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Oakley 57, Declo 33
DECLO — Oakley senior Jace Robinson scored 16 points and senior Corbin Bedke and junior Payton Beck each had 12 in the win over Declo who was led by junior Kaden Ramsey with 13 points. Oakley hosts Glenns Ferry on Friday and Declo hosts Wendell on Saturday.
Minico 36, Wood River 30
HAILEY — The Spartans won on the road defeating the Wolverines in the Great Basin Conference. Senior Jace LaRoque finished with 11 points and four rebounds and freshman Carson Wayment had eight points and three assists for Minico. Wood River hosts Canyon Ridge on Friday and Minico is at Mountain Home on Saturday.
Pocatello 59, Canyon Ridge 29
POCATELLO — The Riverhawks lost on the road to the Indians. Senior Brody Osen had 19 points for Canyon Ridge who are at Wood River on Friday.