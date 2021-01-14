Sports Results

Camas County 56, Castleford 53

FAIRFIELD — Camas County junior Dawson Kramer finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, freshman Emmett Palan had 14 points and 10 boards, freshman Tristen Smith had 11 points and five steals, and junior Breken Clarke tossed in 10 points in the Mushers win over the Wolves. Eric Taylor had 21 points for Castleford. Camas County is at Glenns Ferry on Saturday and Castleford hosts Richfield on Wednesday.

Girls Basketball

Twin Falls 39, Canyon Ridge 34

TWIN FALLS — After trailing 18-16 at the half, the Bruins turned the game around scoring 17 points in the third quarter and holding Canyon Ridge to only two and took the lead into the fourth period. The Riverhawks made a game of it in the fourth quarter outscoring the Bruins 14-6 but came up short on the score-board in the Great Basin Conference win by the host Bruins. Junior Reagan Rex led Twin Falls with 12 points, senior Brinley Iverson had 11 and junior Chowder Bailey had 10. Canyon Ridge junior Logan Roberts led both teams with 19 points. Canyon Ridge is at Burley and Twin Falls is at Mountain Home on Wednesday.

Camas County 50, Castleford 27