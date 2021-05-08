Sports Results

RUPERT – The game was tied at 12 with Minico batting in the bottom of the fifth in the Great Basin District Tournament loser out game when Averie Page singled scoring one run and giving the Spartans the lead.

Minico scored three runs in the inning and added four more in the bottom of the sixth for the 18-12 lead. Burley fought back scoring four runs in the top of the seventh but came up short and were eliminated.

Amber Wickel got the start for Minico and allowed ten hits and 16 runs over seven innings, striking out four. Talea Choffin led things off for Burley and went one and one-third innings, allowing nine runs on four hits and striking out one. Kambry Beck threw four and two-thirds innings in relief.

For Minico, Blyth Anderson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Hana Pfeiffer 2-for-4 with one RBI, Riley Neilson 2-for-3, McKinlie Wickel 3-for-5 with three RBIs, Page 3-for-4 with one RBI, At the plate for Burley, Tylee Ramsey was 2-for-4 with one triple and one RBI, Beck 2-for-5 including two doubles with four RBIs, Lacy Power 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

Minico will play at No. 2 Mountain Home on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Gooding 5, Buhl 2