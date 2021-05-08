Sports Results

Saturday, May 8
Baseball
Great Basin District Tournament
Burley 11, Jerome 1
BURLEY – Jace Robinson was clutch at the plate with runners on base for the Bobcats in the Great Basin District Tournament loser out game win by No. 5 Burley over No. 4 Jerome. Robinson drove in four runs on three hits including a double and homerun. Slayder Watterson got the win for Burley giving up one run on four hits over five innings, striking out nine and walking zero.
Dalan Thompson took the loss for Jerome surrendering ten runs on 11 hits over four and a third innings, striking out five. The Bobcats out-hit the Tigers 12-4. Robinson, Dominick Lemos was 2-for-3 with one RBI, Bronson Brookings 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Watterson 2-for-4 with a triple led the Bobcats. Clayton Douglas had two stolen bases. Colton Elison, Kaleb Lightner with a double, JW James with an RBI and Nate McDonld each had a hit for Jerome.
Burley will play at No. 2 Canyon Ridge on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Softball
Great Basin District Tournament
Minico 18, Burley 16
RUPERT – The game was tied at 12 with Minico batting in the bottom of the fifth in the Great Basin District Tournament loser out game when Averie Page singled scoring one run and giving the Spartans the lead.
Minico scored three runs in the inning and added four more in the bottom of the sixth for the 18-12 lead. Burley fought back scoring four runs in the top of the seventh but came up short and were eliminated.
Amber Wickel got the start for Minico and allowed ten hits and 16 runs over seven innings, striking out four. Talea Choffin led things off for Burley and went one and one-third innings, allowing nine runs on four hits and striking out one. Kambry Beck threw four and two-thirds innings in relief.
For Minico, Blyth Anderson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Hana Pfeiffer 2-for-4 with one RBI, Riley Neilson 2-for-3, McKinlie Wickel 3-for-5 with three RBIs, Page 3-for-4 with one RBI, At the plate for Burley, Tylee Ramsey was 2-for-4 with one triple and one RBI, Beck 2-for-5 including two doubles with four RBIs, Lacy Power 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
Minico will play at No. 2 Mountain Home on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Gooding 5, Buhl 2
GOODING – The Senators held the 5-0 lead over the Indians after five innings. Buhl rallied in the top of the six scoring two runs but came up just short in the District IV 3A Title Softball Game loss to No. 1 Gooding.