Sports Results

Thursday, March 11
Tennis
Pocatello 8, Jerome 4
Singles:
No. 1 - Michael Lloyd, Jerome def. Chase Gibson, Pocatello, 6-3 , 6-1 , -;
No. 2 - Morrgan Michaelson, Pocatello def. Collin Magalogo, Jerome, 4-6 , 6-2 , 3-6;
No. 3 - Spencer Robertson, Pocatello def. Luis Quiterio, Jerome 1-6 , 0-6 , -;
No. 1 - Kyleigh Kowalski, Pocatello def. Natalia Licano, Jerome 6-4 , 4-6 , 3-6;
No. 2 - Norah Scott, Pocatello def. Gabby Lopez, Jerome, 1-6 , 0-6 , -;
No. 3 - Hallie Ellis, Jerome def. Hannah Chandler, Pocatello, 6-2 , 7-5 , -;
Doubles:
No. 1- Thomas Smith, Pocatello – Carter Jenkins, Pocatello, def JT Rands, Jerome – Gabe Smith, Jerome, 5-7, 4-6;
No. 2 - Colton Anderson, Jerome - Porter Prescott, Jerome, def. Cahlin Jones, Pocatello - Lane Bott, Pocatello, 7-5 , 6-7 , 7-5;
No. 1 - Alivia Hobbs, Pocatello - Rafferty Holmes, Pocatello def. Ariela Morfin, Jerome - Miriam Villa, Jerome, 6-2 , 2-6 , 6-7;
No. 2 - Kjerstin Bunderson, Pocatello - Audrionna Perkes, Pocatello, def. Alli Bakes, Jerome - Emme Stuckman, Jerome, 1-6 , 1-6 , -;
No. 1 - Nicholas Porter, Pocatello - Olivia Johnson, Pocatello, def. Blake Poulsen, Jerome - Kaydence Poulsen, Jerome, 0-6, 0-6 , -;
No. 2 - Leah Houston, Jerome - Tyler Lamm, Jerome def. Calvin Roper, Pocatello - Naomi Shipley, Pocatello, 7-6, 6-4 , -;
Friday, March 12
Baseball
Mountain View 9, Twin Falls 5
TWIN FALLS – The Bruins held the lead 3-0 until the Mavericks put two runs on the board in the fifth and tied the score with a single run in the sixth. Mountain view took the lead and the win in the seventh with three runs.
Otho Savage started for Twin Falls and surrendered three runs on seven hits in six innings with three strikeouts and one walk. Luke Moon threw one inning in relief allowing three hits and three runs. Tai Walker was 2-for-4 including a triple for the Bruins. Wyatt Solosabal had a double and Jace Mahike had a triple.
Idaho Falls 10, Twin Falls 5
TWIN FALLS - The Tigers had three big innings in the win against the Bruins. Idaho put four runs in the first and second innings, added two runs in the third and added six runs in the fifth. Twin Falls scored three runs in the second and two in the fifth.
The two teams were close in hits, nine for Idaho Falls and seven for Twin Falls but the Bruins committed seven errors. Koiya Martinez was the losing pitcher for the Bruins, going one and a third innings allowing seven runs on five hits with two strikeouts. Tai Walker had a pair of hits and one RBI. Ben Tarchione had one hit and two RBIs and Luke moon also had a double and two RBIs.
Declo 20, Rockland 3
DECLO – The Hornets outhit the Bulldogs 14-1 in the lopsided win by the Hornets. Derek Matthews finished with three hits including a pair of doubles and four RBIs for Declo.
Sam Nebeker also had a double and Tyler Anderson, Gabe Matthews and Dalton Powell all had triples. Koby Zaharias was the winning pitcher for the Hornets allowing no hits or runs. Nebeker threw one inning giving up one hit and two runs with two strikeouts and Tregan Zollinger had one inning of work with no hits and one run.
Ridgevue 10, Jerome 4 Game 1
Jerome 2, Ridgevue 1 (Called after two inning due to darkness)
NAMPA – In game one, Jerome and Ridgevue were tied thru five innings 4-4 until Ridgevue broke the tie with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Warhawks and Tigers each had five hits.
Jerome committed six errors and Ridgevue only one. Logan Worthington, Colton Elison, Jacob Day, JW James and Wesley Prestwich all had a hit for Jerome. Kyle Craig had three stolen bases and Elison had two. Johnny Ramsey threw three innings and gave up two runs on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks. Day followed and was in for one and a third innings allowing two runs with three strikeouts and Aiden Wallace finished the game. Jerome was leading in game two after two innings called due to darkness.
Cole Valley Christian 10, Wendell 9
MERIDIAN – The Trojans lost on the road to the Chargers. Alex Hirai and Zach Woodward each pitched three innings and Dakota Slade threw one with Woodward taking the loss. Hirai had two hits with two RBIs and Lucas McRoberts and Aden Bunn each had two RBIs. Wendell is at Glenns Ferry on Monday.
Softball
Skyline 4, Minico 3
RUPERT – The Spartans held the lead at 3-2 until the fifth inning when the Grizzlies scored a pair of runs to take the lead and the win. The Spartans outhit the Grizzlies, 7-5.
Amber Wickel was the losing pitcher in seven inning game allowing five hits and four runs with 14 strikeouts and four walks. Wickel led Minico at the plate with two hits and one RBI with two stolen bases and Averie Page had three stolen bases.
Wendell 25, Cole Valley Christian 12 Game 1
Wendell 23, Cole Valley Christian 3 Game 2 (Four Innings)
MERIDIAN – Ainsley Clark went 3-for-5 including a triple with five RBIs for the Trojans in the win against the Chargers in game one. Madi Myers had three hits in six at bats with five RBIs including a homerun and a double. Wendell had 15 hits. Jordyn Young recorded eight strikeouts to pick up the win.