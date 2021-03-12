Sports Results

The two teams were close in hits, nine for Idaho Falls and seven for Twin Falls but the Bruins committed seven errors. Koiya Martinez was the losing pitcher for the Bruins, going one and a third innings allowing seven runs on five hits with two strikeouts. Tai Walker had a pair of hits and one RBI. Ben Tarchione had one hit and two RBIs and Luke moon also had a double and two RBIs.

Declo 20, Rockland 3

DECLO – The Hornets outhit the Bulldogs 14-1 in the lopsided win by the Hornets. Derek Matthews finished with three hits including a pair of doubles and four RBIs for Declo.

Sam Nebeker also had a double and Tyler Anderson, Gabe Matthews and Dalton Powell all had triples. Koby Zaharias was the winning pitcher for the Hornets allowing no hits or runs. Nebeker threw one inning giving up one hit and two runs with two strikeouts and Tregan Zollinger had one inning of work with no hits and one run.

Ridgevue 10, Jerome 4 Game 1

Jerome 2, Ridgevue 1 (Called after two inning due to darkness)

NAMPA – In game one, Jerome and Ridgevue were tied thru five innings 4-4 until Ridgevue broke the tie with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Warhawks and Tigers each had five hits.