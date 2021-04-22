Sports Results

Thursday, April 22
Baseball
Glenns Ferry 18 Wilder 8
GLENNS FERRY — Glenns Ferry pitcher Nick Hernandez threw six innings and gave up six hits and eight runs with 12 strikeouts in the win over Wilder. He also had a good day at the plate going 4-for-4 with five RBIs including a double and triple. Parker Martinez was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Landon Mills had a triple and three RBIs.
Kimberly 9, Buhl 4 Game 1
Kimberly 21, Buhl 1 Game 2
BUHL — The Bulldogs led 4-1 after five innings and added five runs in the sixth. The Indians added two in the sixth and a single run in the seventh in the loss of game one. Kimberly pitcher Zack Abbott allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts. Buhl pitcher George Rill gave up nine runs on 11 hits in six innings with three strikeouts. For the Bulldogs, Trevor Christensen was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI, Dylan Holmes 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Jackson Cummins 2-for-4 with a double. For Buhl, Kaden Homan was 3-for-4 including a double and two RBIs and Wyatt Anderson 2-for-3 with a double. In game two, Kimberly pitcher Jacob Lloyd lasted five innings allowing one hit and one run with four strikeouts. Kade Orr led off on the hill for Buhl and allowed seven hits and 11 runs over two and a third innings with two strikeouts. Bret Ruffing and Ethan Roland followed. Kimberly finished with 21 runs on 10 hits with one error and Buhl had one run on one hit with four errors.
Filer 16, Gooding 5 Game 1
Filer 9, Gooding 2 Game 2
FILER — The Senators posted two runs in the top of the first inning and the Wildcats put up three in the home half. After three innings, Filer held the 6-4 lead and added two runs in the fourth, five in the fifth and three in the six in the win of game one. Filer starter Dominic Pierce allowed five hits and four runs in four innings with five strikeouts. Gooding pitcher Tristin Schroeder lasted four and two-thirds innings allowing eight hits and 12 runs with four strikeouts. Treyton Mittelstadt followed in relief. The Wildcats outhit the Senators 14-7. Logan Lockwood led the Wildcats going 5-for-5 including a double and home run and five RBIs and Jonah DeLeon 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. For Gooding, Gavin Martin was 3-for-3 with a double and Reagan Sermon 2-for-2 including a double and one RBI. In game two, Lockwood started for Filer and worked five and a third innings and allowed two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts. Gooding pitcher Sermon threw one and one-third innings and gave up seven hits and seven runs with one walk and gave up a home run to DeLeon. Filer finished with nine runs on 10 hits with one error and Gooding scored two runs on five hits with three errors.
Softball
Kimberly 10, Buhl 2 Game 1
Buhl 5, Kimberly 4 Game 2
Glenns Ferry 18, Wilder 0
GLENNS FERRY — The Pilots started the scoring in the second inning with two runs and added 11 in the third inning followed by five in the fourth. Glenns Ferry pitcher Madi Fink threw a five inning no-hitter with four strikeouts and two walks. Glenns Ferry finished with 14 hits and were led by Aubrey Gibbions going 4-for-4 with four RBIs including two doubles, Kambelle King was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Leabeth Hance 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Jerome 10, Minico 8 Game 1
Jerome 16, Minico 8 Game 2
RUPERT — Minico jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning combining a single and three doubles. The Spartans added a pair of runs in the third. Kalae Thompson got the first Jerome hit in the fourth inning but didn’t score. Jerome finally got on the board with two in the fifth and three in the sixth. Minico held the 8-5 lead into the seventh inning and the Tigers scored five runs in the top of the seventh taking the 10-8 lead and the win in game one. Winning Jerome pitcher Jada Boss threw seven innings with 11 hits, eight runs with five strikeout and one walk. At the plate, Kalae Thompson was 2-for-4 with one RBI and Lilianne Babcock 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Minico pitcher Amber Wickel pitched seven innings surrendering 10 runs on seven hits with 16 strikeouts, two walks and gave up a home run to Autumn Allen. The Spartans finished with 14 hits and were led by Averie Page going 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Hana Pfeiffer, Lexi Hutchison and McKinlie Wickel each had two hits for Minico. In game two, Jerome pitcher Maddie Arelano allowed ten hits and eight runs in seven innings with two strikeouts. Losing Minico pitcher Amber Wickel pitched seven innings allowing 16 runs on 19 hits with eight strikeouts. The Tigers finished with 16 runs on 19 hits with no errors and the Spartans scored eight runs on 10 hits with four errors.
Declo 15, Wendell 0 Game 1
Declo 13, Wendell 10 Game 2
WENDELL — Declo pitcher Katelynn Koyle tossed a no-hitter in the Hornets win over the Trojans in game one. Koyle had two strikeouts and no walks. Losing pitcher Ana Scott went five innings for Wendell allowing 15 runs on 14 hits and three strikeouts. At the plate for Declo, Kloie Ottley was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a double, Bailee Bureton 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Lucy Schulthies 3-for-3 with one RBI, Macie Larsen 1-for 2 with two RBIs and a triple and Koyle was 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. In game two, the Hornets held a 13-5 lead after six innings. Wendell added five runs in the seventh inning. Katelynn Koyle started for Declo and went three and a third innings allowing nine hits and five runs with five strikeouts and Macie Larsen followed in relief. For the Trojans, Ana Scott went seven innings with 18 hits and 13 runs with four strikeouts and one walk and gave up a home run to Koyle. Declo finished with 13 runs on 18 hits with two errors and Wendell scored 10 runs on 15 hits with no errors. Katie Bott was 5-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs, Koyle 3-for-5 with a homerun/double and two RBIs and Kadence Spencer 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two doubles for Declo. For Wendell, Ainsley Clark, Ayla Geer, Rylie Scheer, Jenna Wensink, Kiersten Sears and Madison Tipton each had two hits.
Gooding 10, Filer 3 Game 1
Gooding 7, Filer 5 Game 2
FILER — Winning Gooding pitcher Maelyn Durham threw seven innings and surrendered three runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts in game one. Jamie Carter was 3-for- with one RBI and Kiera Patterson 2-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI. Losing Filer pitcher McCarty Stoddard also went seven innings giving up eight hits and 10 runs with seven strikeouts and five walks. Reegan Carter was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a double for the Wildcats. In game two the Senators started out with three runs in the first inning on a three-run home run off the bat of Alx Roe. Gooding finished with seven runs on eight hits and one error and Filer scored five runs on 10 hits with three errors. Roe pitched six innings for Gooding giving up five runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts and one walk and gave up a home run to Jasmine Earl. Durham followed. For the Senators, Fleming, Patterson, and Morgan Durham had two hits. Filer pitcher Sami Taylor went seven innings giving up seven runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Taylor was 2-for-3 with one RBI, Rio Van Biezen 2-for-3.