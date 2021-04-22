Sports Results

GLENNS FERRY — The Pilots started the scoring in the second inning with two runs and added 11 in the third inning followed by five in the fourth. Glenns Ferry pitcher Madi Fink threw a five inning no-hitter with four strikeouts and two walks. Glenns Ferry finished with 14 hits and were led by Aubrey Gibbions going 4-for-4 with four RBIs including two doubles, Kambelle King was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Leabeth Hance 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

RUPERT — Minico jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning combining a single and three doubles. The Spartans added a pair of runs in the third. Kalae Thompson got the first Jerome hit in the fourth inning but didn’t score. Jerome finally got on the board with two in the fifth and three in the sixth. Minico held the 8-5 lead into the seventh inning and the Tigers scored five runs in the top of the seventh taking the 10-8 lead and the win in game one. Winning Jerome pitcher Jada Boss threw seven innings with 11 hits, eight runs with five strikeout and one walk. At the plate, Kalae Thompson was 2-for-4 with one RBI and Lilianne Babcock 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Minico pitcher Amber Wickel pitched seven innings surrendering 10 runs on seven hits with 16 strikeouts, two walks and gave up a home run to Autumn Allen. The Spartans finished with 14 hits and were led by Averie Page going 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Hana Pfeiffer, Lexi Hutchison and McKinlie Wickel each had two hits for Minico. In game two, Jerome pitcher Maddie Arelano allowed ten hits and eight runs in seven innings with two strikeouts. Losing Minico pitcher Amber Wickel pitched seven innings allowing 16 runs on 19 hits with eight strikeouts. The Tigers finished with 16 runs on 19 hits with no errors and the Spartans scored eight runs on 10 hits with four errors.