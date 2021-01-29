Sports Results

Twin Falls 45, Wood River 34

HAILEY – Senior Mason Swafford led the Bruins with 13 points and sophomore Korbin Heitzman had nine points and sophomore Mosi Slotten added eight for Wood River in the Great Basin Conference win by the Bruins. Twin Falls is at Minico and Wood River hosts Burley on Tuesday.

Oakley 42, Murtaugh 36

MURTAUGH – Oakley senior Austin Cranney and senior Corbin Bedke each had 10 points in the Snake River Conference road win over Murtaugh. Senior Hunter Andersen was the top scorer for the game with 17 points, freshman JR Benites followed with 10 and senior Wesley Stanger had seven boards and two points for the Red Devils. Oakley hosts Shoshone and Murtaugh hosts Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.

Kimberly 45, Buhl 39

KIMBERLY – Kimberly junior Dylan Hollist finished with 11 points and junior Ethan Okelberry had 10 in the home Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win over Buhl. Senior Edgar Hernandez had a team-high 10 points for the Indians. Buhl hosts Filer and Kimberly is at Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.

Filer 50, Gooding 44