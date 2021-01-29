Sports Results

Friday, Jan. 29
Boys Basketball
Jerome 74, Canyon Ridge 57
TWIN FALLS – The Tigers held a 35-23 lead at the half and outscored the Riverhawks 39-34 in the second half in this Great Basin Conference road win. Jerome junior Michael Lloyd led all players with 26 points, sophomore Schuyler Mower had 13 points and junior Gavin Capps added 12. For Canyon Ridge, senior Ryker Holtzen finished with 17 points and senior Brody Osen had 13. Jerome (14-2, 8-1) is at Mountain Home and Canyon Ridge hosts Kimberly on Tuesday.
Lighthouse Christian 69, Raft River 56
TWIN FALLS – Freshman Jack DeJong led the Lions with 20 points, senior Collin Holloway followed with 18 and senior Kevin Holliday and freshman Sam Rogers each had 10 points in the Snake River home win over the Trojans. Raft River senior Ryan Spaeth was the top scorer for the game with 25 points, senior Kagan Knudsen added 10 and senior Jed Boden had seven. Raft River hosts Glenns Ferry and Lighthouse Christian is at Murtaugh on Tuesday.
“Lighthouse came out in the press immediately and the pressure defense turned into a fast break offense,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Mike Brown.
Burley 53, Mountain Home 33
BURLEY – The Bobcats and Tigers were tied at the end of the third quarter and Burley outscored Mountain Home 22-2 in the fourth period for the Great Basin Conference home win. Burley junior Stockton Page and junior Adam Kloepfer each finished with 12 points and Kloepfer pulled down eight rebounds. Junior Brandon Bethel finished with a game-high 14 points for the Tigers. Mountain Home hosts Jerome and Burley is at Wood River on Tuesday.
Hansen 50, Notus 42
NOTUS – Hansen junior Tom Gibson had 17 points and sophomore Salvador Camarillo added 16 in the Huskies win over the Pirates. Hansen is at Castleford on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Castleford 62, Carey 47
CASTLEFORD – Castleford sophomore Ethan Roland scored 31 points and junior Eric Taylor had 10 to lead the Wolves over the Panthers in the Sawtooth Conference win. Carey was led by senior Hunter Smith with 22. Carey is at Camas County on Tuesday.
Wendell 78, Dietrich 59
WENDELL – The Trojans won at home defeating the Blue Devils in the nonconference game. Senior Zane Kelsey and senior Joe DeMasters both had 21 points for Wendell and senior Brady Power led Dietrich with 24. Dietrich is at Hagerman on Tuesday and Wendell is at Gooding on Wednesday.
Twin Falls 45, Wood River 34
HAILEY – Senior Mason Swafford led the Bruins with 13 points and sophomore Korbin Heitzman had nine points and sophomore Mosi Slotten added eight for Wood River in the Great Basin Conference win by the Bruins. Twin Falls is at Minico and Wood River hosts Burley on Tuesday.
Oakley 42, Murtaugh 36
MURTAUGH – Oakley senior Austin Cranney and senior Corbin Bedke each had 10 points in the Snake River Conference road win over Murtaugh. Senior Hunter Andersen was the top scorer for the game with 17 points, freshman JR Benites followed with 10 and senior Wesley Stanger had seven boards and two points for the Red Devils. Oakley hosts Shoshone and Murtaugh hosts Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.
Kimberly 45, Buhl 39
KIMBERLY – Kimberly junior Dylan Hollist finished with 11 points and junior Ethan Okelberry had 10 in the home Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win over Buhl. Senior Edgar Hernandez had a team-high 10 points for the Indians. Buhl hosts Filer and Kimberly is at Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.
Filer 50, Gooding 44
GOODING – Junior Tegun Tews led the Wildcats with 13 points, junior Joel Perez followed with 11 and senior Kelson Gillett had 10 in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference Filer road win over Gooding. Senior Gavin Martin had 20 points and junior Colston Loveland tossed in 15 points for the Senators. Filer is at Buhl and Gooding hosts Wendell on Wednesday,
Shoshone 41, Glenns Ferry 37
GLENNS FERRY – Shoshone senior Tristin Schroeder scored a team-high 15 points and Glenns Ferry senior Ty Crane had 14 points in the Indians win over the Pilots in the Snake River game. Shoshone is at Oakley and Glenns Ferry is at Raft River on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Carey 45, Castleford 29
CASTLEFORD – Carey senior Kylie Wood led all players with 23 points, sophomore Berenice Vargas had nine points and seven rebounds and sophomore Jane Parke scored 10 points and had six rebounds in the Sawtooth Conference win over Castleford. Senior Aubrey Mahannah tossed in 14 points and had six rebounds, sophomore Kenzie Dobey had seven points and two rebounds and senior Zailee Poulson had five points and six boards for the Wolves. Carey is at Camas County on Tuesday.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Girls Basketball
1ADI District Tournament Update
Murtaugh 63, Shoshone 30
MURTAUGH – Murtaugh will be the No. 1 seed in the 1ADI district tournament and will have a first round bye. No. 5 Shoshone will play No. 4 Oakley on Monday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian 59, Glenns Ferry 28
GLENNS FERRY – No. 3 Raft River hosts No. 6 Glenns Ferry on Monday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. No. 2 Lighthouse Christian will have a first round bye and will host winner of No. 3 Raft River or No. 6 Glenns Ferry on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.
Oakley 36, Raft River 25
Oakley and Raft River tied for third place in the Snake River Conference and had to have a coin flip to decide third and fourth place. Raft River won the toss and will be the third seed and Oakley the fourth seed. No. 3 Raft River will host No. 6 Glenns Ferry at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1 and No. 4 Oakley will host No. 5 Shoshone at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1.