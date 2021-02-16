Sports Results

RICHFIELD — No. 2 Richfield held the halftime lead at 35-22 over No. 3 Camas County. The Tigers got 23 points and 14 rebounds from sophomore Carsn Perkes and 12 points and 10 rebounds by sophomore Clay Kent for the 1ADII district tournament win and a trip to the championship game on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at No. 1 Dietrich. For the Mushers, junior Breken Clarke and freshman Tristen Smith each finished with 10 points. Camas County will host No. 8 Sun Valley Community School Monday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in a loser out game.

DIETRICH — No. 1 Dietrich got off to a fast start and held the 15-9 lead over No. 5 Carey after the first quarter and continued the hot scoring, with 22 points in the second quarter leading 37-32 at the half. After three, Dietrich still held the nine-point lead, 57-48. The Blue Devils out-scored the Panthers 14-9 in the final period for the 1ADII district tournament win and a spot in the championship game hosting No. 2 Richfield on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. Carey will host No. 6 Hansen on Monday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in a loser out game. Dietrich senior Brady Power scored 20 points and had 12 rebounds, senior Rhys Dill had 20 points and 19 boards, sophomore Cody Power added 16 and junior Jett Shaw had 15. With his 20 points, Brady Power went over 1500 points in his career. Carey senior Dallin Parke was the high scorer for the game with 26 points and senior Hunter Smith had 18.