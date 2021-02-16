Sports Results

Tuesday, Feb. 16
Bowling
State Team, at Westy’s Boise, 4 p.m.
High School Bowling Team Results Top 4
3A and Down Girls
Declo 1508 1st
Gooding 1150 2nd
3A and Down Boys
American Falls 1489 1st
Declo 1421 3rd
Gooding 1380 2nd
Wendell 1015 4th
4A Girls
Nampa 1595 1st
Twin Falls 1571 3rd
Burley 1558 2nd
Pocatello 1411 4th
4A Boys
Nampa 1997 1st
Minico 1991 2nd
Twin Falls 1792 4th
Columbia 1745 3rd
5A Girls
Lewiston 1754 1st
Centennial 1349 3rd
Post Falls 1334 2nd
Meridian 1083 4th
5A Boys
Lake City 1934 3rd
Post Falls 1873 1st
Coeur d' Alene 1795 4th
Centennial 1793 2nd
Boys Basketball
4A District Tournament
Burley 58, Canyon Ridge 31
BURLEY — No. 3 Burley defeated No. 6 Canyon Ridge in the 4A district tournament and now plays at No. 2 Minico at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Bobcats were led by junior Adam Kloepfer with 19 points and seven rebounds followed by junior Stockton Page and senior Conner Judd each with 10 points. Burley plays at No. 2 Minico at 7 p.m. and Canyon Ridge plays at No. 5 Mountain Home on Thursday at 6 p.m. in a loser out game.
Twin Falls 46, Mountain Home 40
TWIN FALLS — No. 4 Twin Falls will play at No. 1 Jerome on Thursday at 7 p.m. after picking up the 4A district tournament win over No. 5 Mountain Home. Senior Nic Swensen was the top scorer for the game with 17 points for the Bruins followed by senior Mason Swafford with 13 and senior Tyler Robbins had 12. Sophomore Jon Tetrault led the Tigers with 13 points and junior Brandon Bethel had 10. Mountain Home will host No. 6 Canyon Ridge on Thursday at 6 p.m. in a loser out game.
1ADII District Tournament
Richfield 57, Camas County 43
RICHFIELD — No. 2 Richfield held the halftime lead at 35-22 over No. 3 Camas County. The Tigers got 23 points and 14 rebounds from sophomore Carsn Perkes and 12 points and 10 rebounds by sophomore Clay Kent for the 1ADII district tournament win and a trip to the championship game on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at No. 1 Dietrich. For the Mushers, junior Breken Clarke and freshman Tristen Smith each finished with 10 points. Camas County will host No. 8 Sun Valley Community School Monday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in a loser out game.
Hansen 55, Hagerman 24
HANSEN — No. 6 Hansen senior Jonathan Camarillo scored 18 points in the loser out game over No. 7 Hagerman who were led by senior Alex Gonzalez 17 points. Hansen plays at No. 5 Carey on Monday, Feb.22 at 6:30 p.m. in a loser out game.
Dietrich 71, Carey 57
DIETRICH — No. 1 Dietrich got off to a fast start and held the 15-9 lead over No. 5 Carey after the first quarter and continued the hot scoring, with 22 points in the second quarter leading 37-32 at the half. After three, Dietrich still held the nine-point lead, 57-48. The Blue Devils out-scored the Panthers 14-9 in the final period for the 1ADII district tournament win and a spot in the championship game hosting No. 2 Richfield on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. Carey will host No. 6 Hansen on Monday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in a loser out game. Dietrich senior Brady Power scored 20 points and had 12 rebounds, senior Rhys Dill had 20 points and 19 boards, sophomore Cody Power added 16 and junior Jett Shaw had 15. With his 20 points, Brady Power went over 1500 points in his career. Carey senior Dallin Parke was the high scorer for the game with 26 points and senior Hunter Smith had 18.
Sun Valley Community School 45, Castleford 42
CASTLEFORD — No. 8 Sun Valley Community School led No. 4 Castleford at the half in the loser out game in the 1ADII district tournament. The Wolves and Cutthroats were tied 25-all after three quarters and 41-41 after regulation. The Cutthroats came out with the win in overtime eliminating the Wolves. No details were available. Sun Valley Community School plays at No. 3 Camas County on Monday, Feb.22 at 6:30 p.m. in a loser out game.
1ADI District Tournament
Raft River 53, Glenns Ferry 32
MALTA — The Trojans won the home 1ADI district tournament game over the Pilots and will play at No. 1 Oakley on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. in the championship game. Senior Ryan Spaeth scored a team-high 14 points and senior Kagan Knudsen tossed in 13 for the Trojans. For the Pilots, senior Ty Crane scored a game-high 17 points. No. 6 Glenns Ferry plays at No. 4 Shoshone on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. in a loser out game.
Oakley 58, Murtaugh 29
OAKLEY — It will be No. 1 Oakley and No. 2 Raft River in the championship game for the 1ADI district title on Tuesday Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. at Oakley. The Hornets defeated No. 5 Murtaugh with senior Corbin Bedke leading the Oakley scoring with 17 points and junior Payton Beck tossing in 14. For the Red Devils, senior Ty Stanger had a team-high six points. Murtaugh will play at No. 3 Lighthouse Christian on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a loser out game.