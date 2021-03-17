Sports Results

Wednesday, March 17
Baseball
Wendell 12, Buhl 10
WENDELL — After Buhl scored two runs in the top of the first inning, the Trojans posted nine runs in the bottom of the first. The Indians added five runs in the third and Wendell one in the fourth. Both teams posted two runs in the fifth and Buhl added one run in the top of the seventh. Wendell pitcher Alex Hirai started for the Trojans and in three innings gave up six hits, seven runs with five strikeouts and six walks. Flex Low in relief allowed six runs on two hits with one strikeout. At the plate, Hirai was 1-for-2 with an RBI and Zack Woodward was 1-for-3 with three RBIs. For Buhl, Gabe Mahannah was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Brett Ruffing 3-for-4 with an RBI and Chance Bennett 1-for-3 with a triple and a RBI. Ruffing allowed eight runs on three hits.
Softball
Twin Falls 12, Jerome 4 Game 1 Twin Falls 14, Jerome 3 Game 2
TWIN FALLS — In game one, Jerome held an early 2-1 lead but by the third inning, the two teams were tied at 3-3. Jerome broke the tie in the bottom of the fifth with a run. The Bruins added four runs in the sixth and five in the seventh to take the win. Twin Falls outhit Jerome, 11-8. Pitcher Kindal Holcomb got the win for Twin Falls and allowed eight runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and four walks. Losing Jerome pitcher Jada Bos surrendered 12 runs on 11 hits with five strikeouts and four walks. For the Bruins, Sydney McMurdie was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Sydney Jund was 2-for-2 with one RBI, Sydney McMurdie was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Brinley Solosabal was 2-for-4 with a triple and one RBI. Autumn Allen led Jerome with two hits including a double and one RBI. Peyton Harrison and Kalae Thompson each had a double.
In game two, the Bruins had no problem scoring runs with two in the first and followed with seven in the second for the 9-2 lead. Twin added four in the fourth and one in the fifth. Jerome added single runs in the first three innings. Twin Falls finished game two with 14 hits,14 runs and zero errors. For Jerome, three runs on seven hits with one error. For the Bruins, Iverson was 2-for-4 two home runs and four RBIs, Jund 2-for-3 two doubles with three RBIs, Casie McKechnie 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. For Jerome, Macy Miller was 1-for with one RBI, Harrison, Allen, Courtney Dixon, Danielle Leal and Bos also had a hit.
Melba 21, Glenns Ferry 0
MELBA — The Mustangs scored 21 runs on 18 hits in the home win over the Pilots. Melba pitcher Ashlie Shaeffer threw the shutout and finished with 13 strikeouts with one hit and one walk. Pitcher Madi Fink took the loss for Glenns Ferry going four innings, allowing 21 runs on 18 hits and striking out one. Fink gave up homeruns to Kylee Aldrich and Emily Zavala. Aubrey Gibbons had the lone Pilots hit.
Tennis
Overall Score
Boys Twin Falls 6, Burley 0
Girls Twin Falls 4, Burley 2
Boys Singles
1. Noah Pitts, Twin Falls, def. Moritz VonNitzsch, Burley, 6-1, 6-2
2. Noah Cox, Twin Falls, def. Dallen Larsen, Burley, 6-0, 6-0
3. Brett McQueen, Twin Falls, def. Ryan Gerratt, Burley, 6-0, 6-0
Boys Doubles
1. Kyler Western/Kurtis Christensen, Twin Falls, def. Alec Alcocer/Paxton Lynch, Burley, 6-0, 6-2
2. Alex Coates/Carson Broadbent, Twin Falls def. Isaac Farfan/James Squire, Burley, 6-0, 6-0
Girls Singles
1. Isabel Jacobs, Twin Falls, def. Sadie Cook, Burley, 6-0, 6-0
2. Emma Cox, Twin Falls, def. Anna Linzy, Burley, 6-1, 7-5
3. Mazie Walter, Twin Falls, lost to Katri Beck, Burley, 5-7, 6-7 (7)
Girls Doubles
1. Kenadee Egbert/Shelby Traveller, Twin Falls, def. Clara Gerrad/Sylvia Heiner, Burley, 6-1, 6-2
2. Kaitlyn Lambert/Hannah Hurd, Twin Falls, lost to Terin Gerrad/Andi Bulkeley, Burley
Mixed Doubles
1. Isabel Manning/Josh Mix, def. Adam Kloepfer/Christina Cook, Burley, 6-2, 6-3
2. Libby Traveller/Mason Ward, Twin Falls, def. Wesley Lind/Brinley Yeck, Burley, 6-2