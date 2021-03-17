Sports Results

Wednesday, March 17

Baseball

WENDELL — After Buhl scored two runs in the top of the first inning, the Trojans posted nine runs in the bottom of the first. The Indians added five runs in the third and Wendell one in the fourth. Both teams posted two runs in the fifth and Buhl added one run in the top of the seventh. Wendell pitcher Alex Hirai started for the Trojans and in three innings gave up six hits, seven runs with five strikeouts and six walks. Flex Low in relief allowed six runs on two hits with one strikeout. At the plate, Hirai was 1-for-2 with an RBI and Zack Woodward was 1-for-3 with three RBIs. For Buhl, Gabe Mahannah was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Brett Ruffing 3-for-4 with an RBI and Chance Bennett 1-for-3 with a triple and a RBI. Ruffing allowed eight runs on three hits.