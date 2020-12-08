Sports Results

POCATELLO — Senior Mason Swafford had 15 points and seniors Iradukunda Emery and Nic Swensen each added nine points in the Bruins road loss to the Indians. Twin Falls (0-2) hosts Mountain Home on Thursday.

TWIN FALLS — After trailing 14-11 at the end of the first quarter, the Lions turned the heat up and took a 32-16 lead at the half and outscored the Red Devils 28-15 the second half cruising to the Snake River Conference win. Lighthouse Christian was led by seniors Lauren Gomez with 25 points followed by Kynlee Thornton with 22 and junior Addie Stoker led Murtaugh with 14 points. Lighthouse Christian (3-2, 1-1) hosts Dietrich at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Murtaugh is at Butte County (Arco) on Thursday.