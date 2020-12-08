Sports Results

Tuesday, Dec. 8
Boys Basketball
Jerome 61, Canyon Ridge 46
JEROME — The Tigers picked up a home Great Basin Conference win over the Riverhawks with Jerome sophomore Scott Cook tossing in 28 points, with 22 points in the first half, sophomore Schuyler Mower adding 15 and junior Gavin Capps with 10. Canyon Ridge senior Brody Osen led the Riverhawks with 12 points. Canyon Ridge hosts Burley on Thursday and Jerome (3-1) travels to Ridgevue on Saturday.
Camas County 62, Horseshoe Bend 39
FAIRFIELD — Junior Dawson Kramer scored 16 points, pulled down eight rebounds and had four assists in the Mushers win over the Mustangs. Junior Breken Clarke also had a good game scoring 15 points with six steals as did freshman Emmett Palan with 13 points and seven boards. Camas County hosts North Gem on Thursday
Century 44, Burley 39
POCATELLO — The Bobcats lost on the road to the Diamondbacks. Junior Stockton Page was the leading scorer for Burley with nine points followed by senior Jarrett Orthman with eight. Burley is at Canyon Ridge on Thursday.
Pocatello 62, Twin Falls 49
POCATELLO — Senior Mason Swafford had 15 points and seniors Iradukunda Emery and Nic Swensen each added nine points in the Bruins road loss to the Indians. Twin Falls (0-2) hosts Mountain Home on Thursday.
Dietrich JV 68, Twin Falls Christian Academy 59
Girls Basketball
Lighthouse Christian 60, Murtaugh 31
TWIN FALLS — After trailing 14-11 at the end of the first quarter, the Lions turned the heat up and took a 32-16 lead at the half and outscored the Red Devils 28-15 the second half cruising to the Snake River Conference win. Lighthouse Christian was led by seniors Lauren Gomez with 25 points followed by Kynlee Thornton with 22 and junior Addie Stoker led Murtaugh with 14 points. Lighthouse Christian (3-2, 1-1) hosts Dietrich at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Murtaugh is at Butte County (Arco) on Thursday.
Camas County 60, Horseshoe Bend 7
FAIRFIELD — The Mushers crushed the Mustangs behind a team-high 17 points by senior Sammy McFadyen. Junior Ashley Botz, senior Rayann Martin and junior Alyssa Whittle each added 12 points and junior Laura Thompson pulled down 10 rebounds. Botz was close to a triple-double with eight assists and nine boards. Camas County hosts North Gem on Thursday.
“We shot 48%,” said Camas County coach Jon Botz. “They were very good sports and nice girls.”
Raft River 76, Hansen 24
MALTA — Raft River senior Kaybree Christensen was the leading scorer with 19 points and senior Karlee Christensen added 11 in the Trojans home win over the Huskies. Hansen senior Audrey Peters had seven points. Hansen is at Richfield and Raft River (5-0, 1-0 SRC) is at Glenns Ferry on Wednesday.
Valley 50, Wendell 27
HAZELTON — Valley improved to 5-2 overall and is 1-0 in the Canyon Conference with the home win over Wendell. The Vikings held the Trojans to 10 points in the second half after holding a 27-17 halftime lead. Senior Bailey Stephens was the top scorer for the game with 22 points for the Vikings and sophomore Madi Myers led the Trojans with eight points. Wendell is at Richfield and Valley is at Buhl on Thursday.
Declo 45, Buhl 29
BUHL — Declo sophomore Katelynn Koyle led both teams with 18 points and Buhl junior Trinity Tvrdy had a team-high 12 points in the Hornets win over the Indians. Declo is at Gooding and Buhl hosts Valley on Thursday.
Castleford 35, Shoshone 32
CASTLEFORD — Seniors Aubrey Mahannah finished with 11 points and five rebounds and Zailee Poulson had 10 points and eight rebound in the Wolves win over the Indians. Sophomore Karlie Chapman led Shoshone with 14 points followed by senior Tysha Cooper with seven. Shoshone at Oakley on Thursday and Castleford is at Dietrich on Tuesday.
Dietrich JV 35, Twin Falls Christian Academy 26
Wrestling
Buhl (BUHL) 60, Filer (FILE) 18.0
98: Double Forfeit 106: Wyatt Pearson (BUHL) over (FILE) (For.) 113: Damian Craner (BUHL) over Kaydance Wiggins (FILE) (Fall 1:31) 120: Bowen Brunson (BUHL) over Collin Robinson (FILE) (Fall 4:00) 126: Riley Brunson (BUHL) over (FILE) (For.) 132: Chance Bennett (BUHL) over (FILE) (For.) 138: Joey Pehrson (BUHL) over (FILE) (For.) 145: Jayce Bower (BUHL) over (FILE) (For.) 152: Trace Nielsen (BUHL) over (FILE) (For.) 160: Jaimen Swainston (FILE) over Kaleb Lemmons (BUHL) (Fall 2:58) 170: Kaleb Homan (BUHL) over (FILE) (For.) 182: Owenn Meyer (FILE) over Jesse Dominguez (BUHL) (Fall 0:22) 195: Double Forfeit 220: Garret Theurer (BUHL) over Gabby Shaddy (FILE) (Fall 0:26) 285: Joey McKay (FILE) over Gatlin Hennings (BUHL) (Fall 0:54)
Buhl (BUHL) 54, Gooding (GOOD) 22
285: Elijah Williams (GOOD) over Gatlin Hennings (BUHL) (Fall 1:48) 98: 106: Wyatt Pearson (BUHL) over Cameron Knapp (GOOD) (Fall 0:53) 113: Damian Craner (BUHL) over (GOOD) (For.) 120: Adrian Arroyo (BUHL) over Wiley Jackson (GOOD) (Fall 0:58) 126: Riley Brunson (BUHL) over (GOOD) (For.) 132: Hudson Rogers (GOOD) over Chance Bennett (BUHL) (MD 10-0) 138: Wesley Pearson (BUHL) over (GOOD) (For.) 145: Jayce Bower (BUHL) over (GOOD) (For.) 152: Tayten Gillette (GOOD) over Trace Nielsen (BUHL) (Fall 0:19) 160: Tate Douglas (BUHL) over (GOOD) (For.) 170: Kaleb Homan (BUHL) over Cole Anderson (GOOD) (Fall 3:16) 182: Jesse Dominguez (BUHL) over Colton Miceli (GOOD) (Fall 4:31) 195: 220: Logan Anderson (GOOD) over Spencer Gorrell (BUHL) (Fall 0:33)
Gooding (GOOD) 30, Filer (FILE) 30
98: 106: Cameron Knapp (GOOD) over (FILE) (For.) 113: Kaydance Wiggins (FILE) over (GOOD) (For.) 120: Collin Robinson (FILE) over Wiley Jackson (GOOD) (Fall 1:04) 126: 132: Hudson Rogers (GOOD) over (FILE) (For.) 138: 145: 152: 160: Tayten Gillette (GOOD) over Jaimen Swainston (FILE) (Fall 3:11) 170: Cole Anderson (GOOD) over (FILE) (For.) 182: Owenn Meyer (FILE) over Colton Miceli (GOOD) (Fall 1:59) 195: Logan Anderson (GOOD) over (FILE) (For.) 220: Gabby Shaddy (FILE) over (GOOD) (For.) 285: Joey McKay (FILE) over Elijah Williams (GOOD) (Fall 0:43)
Monday, Dec. 7
Girls Basketball
Rimrock 57, Castleford 35
CASTLEFORD — Seniors Aubrey Mahannah led Castleford with 13 points and Zoey Mitton added 10 in the Wolves loss to the Raiders.
Bowling
Baker Kickoff at Snake River Bowl
Boys
1st Minico 6/1 total pins 1255
Trevor Hager, Kade Marston, Jackson Boldt, Brogan Uscola, Ethan Hager, Brian Nelson, Shane Rydalch
2nd Gooding 6/1 Total Pins 972
No individual names listed
3rd Twin Falls 5/2 Total Pins 1123
Brayden Burham, Saxton Mangum, Nathan Scott, Riley Magee, Griffen Magee
Girls
1st Twin Falls 6/1 Total pins 1042
Alexia Quaintance, Sommer Virnig, Abigail Coombs, Lyzette Ursenbach, Katelyn Payne, Stephi Leazer
2nd Burley 6/1 Total Pins 996
Halli Vaughn, Tylee Ramsey, Jovianne Heaton, Cheyenne Heaton, Mackenzie Sutliff
3rd Declo 4/3 Total Pins 916
No individual names listed
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!