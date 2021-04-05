Sports Results

Monday, April 5, 2021

WENDELL – There were 24 runs, 19 hits and 15 errors in the game between the Senators and Trojans. Gooding scored the first run of the game in the first inning on a passed ball and the Trojans jumped on the Senators with five runs in the home half of the first combining five hits and a Gooding error. The Senators scored two runs in the third on another passed ball and a double by Kurtis Adkinson. Bottom of the third, Trojans score one run on another passed ball and two runs on a two-out single by Zach Woodward. Gooding ties the score at 8-8 with five runs in the top of the fourth resulting from Senator hits, Wendell errors and walks. The Trojans break the tie and go up 9-8 in bottom of fourth. Didn’t last long as the Senators tied score at 9-9 and took the 10-9 lead in the top of the fifth. Home half, Wendell scores, another tie 10-10 and then takes the lead at 13-10 in the bottom of the sixth and Gooding tacks on another run for 13-11 final. Aden Bunn started for Wendell and pitched three and one-third innings allowing five runs on two hits with four strikeouts and eight walks followed by Flex Low who threw three and two-thirds innings giving up six runs on seven hits with one strikeout. At the plate for the Trojans, Alex Hirai was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Zach Woodward, 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Davin Martin was on the mound for Gooding and in four innings surrendered nine runs, eight hits, six strikeouts and five walks Treyton Mittelstadt followed and in two innings gave up four runs, two hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Leaders for Gooding were Kurtis Adkinson, 3-for-5 including a double and one RBI and Brooks Norby 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI.