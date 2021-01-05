Sports Results

Richfield 56 RICHFIELD — The Wolves picked up a road win with the victory over the Tigers. Castleford was led by junior Eric Taylor and sophomore Santi Alvarado each with 20 points. Richford sophomore Carsn Perkes was the leading scorer for the game with 22 points and sophomore Luke Dalton added 10. Castleford hosts Murtaugh and Richfield is at Dietrich on Thursday.

Jerome 51, Minico 47 JEROME — The leading scorer for the game was Jerome sophomore Scott Cook with 25 points followed by junior Michael Lloyd with 11 in the Great Basin Conference home win. For Minico, sophomore Brevin Trenkle tossed in16 points and senior Joaquin Chavez had 10. Jerome (7-1, 3-0) hosts Kimberly and Minico is at Twin Falls on Thursday.

Dietrich 64,

Glenns Ferry 39 DIETRICH — Dietrich senior Rhys Dill finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds, senior Brady Power had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and sophomore Cody Power had 16 points in the Blue Devils win over the Pilots. Senior Ty Crane had a team-high 24 points for Glenns Ferry. Dietrich hosts Richfield on Thursday and Glenns Ferry hosts Raft River on Friday.

Girls Basketball

Camas County 69, Twin Falls Christian Academy 14