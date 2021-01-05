Sports Results

Tuesday, Jan. 5
Boys Basketball
Twin Falls 78,
Canyon Ridge 69 TWIN FALLS — Senior Nic Swensen had 25 points, senior Mason Swafford finished with 19, senior Tyler Robbins added 14, and senior Iradukunda Emery had 12 in the Bruins win over the Riverhawks. For Canyon Ridge, senior Brody Osen had 22 points, senior Ryker Holtzen and junior Samuel Lupumba each had16. Twin Falls hosts Minico and Canyon Ridge hosts Mountain Home on Thursday.
Camas County 68, Twin Falls Christian Academy 48 FAIRFIELD — Camas County junior Dawson Kramer finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the Mushers win over the Warriors. Junior Breken Clarke was also in double figures with 16 points and freshman Troy Smith had five steals. Camas County travels to Hagerman on Tuesday and Twin Falls Christian Academy is at Hagerman on Friday.
Declo 55, Soda Springs 52 SODA SPRINGS — Declo got 21 points from senior Sam Nebeker and nine from senior Tyler Olsen in the road win over Soda Springs. Declo hosts Buhl on Wednesday.
Wendell 49, Shoshone 37
SHOSHONE — Shoshone senior Gabriel Myers led all players with 22 points and Wendell senior Zane Kelsey had 14 points in the Trojans road win over the Indians. Wendell hosts Lighthouse Christian on Thursday and Shoshone hosts Oakley on Friday.
Lighthouse Christian 61, Murtaugh 30 TWIN FALLS — Lighthouse Christian senior Collin Holloway scored a game-high 16 points, junior Clay Silva followed with 15 and senior Chance Gaskill added nine in the Snake River Conference home win over the Red Devils. Murtaugh was led by senior Chris Grunig with 15 points. Murtaugh is at Castleford and Lighthouse Christian is at Wendell on Thursday.
“Lighthouse came out hot with their shooting and the press defense created fast break points,” said Lighthouse Christian coach Mike Brown.
Burley 51,
Mountain Home 39MOUNTAIN HOME — Burley junior Adam Kloepfer had 12 points and four rebounds and junior Stockton Page added seven points and five assists in the Bobcats Great Basin Conference win over the host Tigers. Mountain Home junior Taylor Parkhill led both teams with 14 points. Mountain Home is at Canyon Ridge on Thursday. Burley hosts Twin Falls on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Hansen 61, Rimrock 32
HANSEN — Hansen sophomore Salvador Camarillo finished with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds and junior Tom Gibson had 16 points and five rebounds in the home win over the Raiders. Hansen is at Lighthouse on Friday.
Castleford 64,
Richfield 56 RICHFIELD — The Wolves picked up a road win with the victory over the Tigers. Castleford was led by junior Eric Taylor and sophomore Santi Alvarado each with 20 points. Richford sophomore Carsn Perkes was the leading scorer for the game with 22 points and sophomore Luke Dalton added 10. Castleford hosts Murtaugh and Richfield is at Dietrich on Thursday.
Jerome 51, Minico 47 JEROME — The leading scorer for the game was Jerome sophomore Scott Cook with 25 points followed by junior Michael Lloyd with 11 in the Great Basin Conference home win. For Minico, sophomore Brevin Trenkle tossed in16 points and senior Joaquin Chavez had 10. Jerome (7-1, 3-0) hosts Kimberly and Minico is at Twin Falls on Thursday.
Dietrich 64,
Glenns Ferry 39 DIETRICH — Dietrich senior Rhys Dill finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds, senior Brady Power had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and sophomore Cody Power had 16 points in the Blue Devils win over the Pilots. Senior Ty Crane had a team-high 24 points for Glenns Ferry. Dietrich hosts Richfield on Thursday and Glenns Ferry hosts Raft River on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Camas County 69, Twin Falls Christian Academy 14
FAIRFIELD — The Mushers put big numbers on the board with 37 points in the first half and 32 in the second in the home win against the Warriors. Junior Ashley Botz led the Camas County scoring with 22 points followed by junior Alyssa Whittle with 21. Senior Sammy McFadyen finished with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Grace Bolyard scored seven points to lead TFCA. Camas County (5-2) hosts Richfield on Thursday. Twin Falls Christian Academy is at Bliss on Monday, Jan. 18.
Richfield 51, Castleford 21
RICHFIELD — Richfield senior Serena Kent had 14 points, junior Victoria Truman followed with 10 and sophomore Madalyn Long added nine in the Tigers home win over the Wolves. Castleford senior Zailee Poulson had six points. Castleford hosts Hansen on Wednesday and Richfield is at Camas County on Thursday.
Dietrich 50, Glenns Ferry 26
DIETRICH — The host Blue Devils defeated the Pilots behind 13 points by sophomore Hailey Astle and 12 by sophomore Abby Hendricks. The top scorer for Glenns Ferry was senior LeaBeth Hance with 12 points. Dietrich is at Gooding on Wednesday and Glenns Ferry is at Valley on Friday.
Oakley 28, Lighthouse Christian 17
OAKLEY — The Hornets improved to 3-1 in the Snake River Conference and 6-6 overall with the home win over the Lions. Oakley sophomore Kylan Jones finished with 10 points and sophomore Falon Bedke had eight. Lighthouse Christian was led by junior Aleia Blakeslee with nine points. Oakley hosts Valley on Thursday and Lighthouse Christian hosts Glenns Ferry on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
“We played really good defense and I was pleased with our defensive effort,” said Oakley coach Matt Payton.
Valley 51, Raft River 39
HAZELTON — The Vikings held a 26-14 halftime lead on the way to the home win over the Trojans. Valley senior Makenna Kohtz led all players with 16 points and junior Justyce Schilz tossed in 15. Raft River senior Karlee Christensen had a team-high 12 points. Valley (9-3) is at Oakley and Raft River hosts Shoshone on Thursday.
Gooding 41, Declo 37
DECLO — The Senators won the first half 20-10 but Declo outscored Gooding 27-21 in the second half in the Hornets loss to the Senators. Gooding junior Alx Roe scored 25 points and Declo junior Aryana Kahalioumi had 10 points. Gooding hosts Dietrich on Wednesday. Declo is at Filer on Thursday.
Wrestling
Tri—Buhl at Glenns Ferry/Wendell
Buhl 60, Wendell 24
98: Double Forfeit 106: Wyatt Pearson (BUHL) over Jadon Borges (WEND) (Fall 1:48) 113: Bowen Brunson (BUHL) over Wyatt Flick (WEND) (Fall 1:36) 120: Adrian Arroyo (BUHL) over (WEND) (For.) 126: Riley Brunson (BUHL) over Matthew Dahl (WEND) (Fall 2:37) 132: Chance Bennett (BUHL) over Elliot Thompson (WEND) (Fall 1:00) 138: Wesley Pearson (BUHL) over Tre Diamond (WEND) (Fall 0:54) 145: Trace Nielsen (BUHL) over Jason Valencia (WEND) (Fall 2:39) 152: Ismael Salas (BUHL) over (WEND) (For.) 160: Tate Douglas (BUHL) over Daniel Larios (WEND) (Fall 3:58) 170: Kaleb Homan (BUHL) over (WEND) (For.) 182: Abraham Orozco (WEND) over Jesse Dominguez (BUHL) (Fall 3:07) 195: Remington Winmill (WEND) over (BUHL) (For.) 220: Isaac Finley (WEND) over Spencer Gorrell (BUHL) (Fall 0:24) 285: John Smith (WEND) over (BUHL) (For.)
Buhl 64, Glenns Ferry 9
98: Double Forfeit 106: Jake Castagneto (GLFE) over Wyatt Pearson (BUHL) (Fall 1:33) 113: Damian Craner (BUHL) over (GLFE) (For.) 120: Bowen Brunson (BUHL) over Blake Chafin (GLFE) (MD 10-2) 126: Rowen Crone (GLFE) over Luis Rojas (BUHL) (Dec 11-8) 132: Chance Bennett (BUHL) over (GLFE) (For.) 138: Wesley Pearson (BUHL) over (GLFE) (For.) 145: Trace Nielsen (BUHL) over (GLFE) (For.) 152: Ismael Salas (BUHL) over (GLFE) (For.) 160: Kaiden Villaro (BUHL) over (GLFE) (For.) 170: Kaleb Homan (BUHL) over Wyatt Castagneto (GLFE) (Fall 4:22) 182: Oakley Tennant (BUHL) over (GLFE) (For.) 195: Double Forfeit 220: Spencer Gorrell (BUHL) over (GLFE) (For.) 285: Garret Theurer (BUHL) over Adam Morrison (GLFE) (Fall 2:47)
High School Bowling meet January 4, 2021 at Ranch Bowl, Gooding
Boys Varsity Points Possible: 14
Burley: 11
Wendell: 3
Minico: 14
Wendell: 0
Declo: 11
Wendell: 3
High Bowlers:
Ethan Hager from Minico with a 184