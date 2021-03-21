Sports Results

Saturday, March 20 Caldwell 10, Wood River 9 Game 1 Caldwell 21, Wood River 20 Game 2CALDWELL—Gracie Peterson and Caroline Seaward were both 3-for-4 in the Wolverines loss to the Cougars in game one. Jette Ward was the losing pitcher. In game two, Seaward had six hits in six at bats, Gretcheb Atienza was 4-for-6 and Sofia Morse was 4-for-5. Kim Hidalgo took the loss for Wood River.