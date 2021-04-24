Sports Results

Friday, April 23
Baseball
Wood River 14, Mountain Home 2 Game 1 Wood River 14, Mountain Home 1 Game 2
MOUNTAIN HOME – The Wolverines scored 14 runs on nine hits in the win over the Tigers in game one. Wood River pitcher Eric Parris was the winner in five innings surrendering two runs on two hits with four strikeouts. Mountain Home losing pitcher Chase Southern gave up four runs on four hits in two innings with one strikeout.
Boone Scherer led Wood River going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and Parris was 2-for-2 with an RBI. For Mountain Home, Jett Floyd and Jakeb Luther each had a hit. In game two, Wood River pitcher Ethan Shoemaker was the winning pitcher in five innings allowing one run on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Mountain Home started Jett Floyd who pitched two innings allowing eight runs on six hits with one strikeout and three walks. Hunter Dallas took the loss in relief. Wood River finished with 14 runs and 14 hits and Mountain Home scored one run with six hits. Shoemaker. Brock Burrell, Hunter Thompson, Scherer, Rabbit Buxton, Paris and Clayton Elsbree each had two hits for the Wolverines. Luther, Torrance DeVore, Marcus Lopez, Southern, James Shockey and Sean Jackson had a hit for the Tigers.
Burley 3, Canyon Ridge 2
BURLEY – There was a low number of runs in the battle between the Bobcats and Riverhawks. Burley held the 3-2 lead after six innings. With two outs in the top of the seventh, Jerome put two baserunners on but neither scored for the Bobcat win.
Winning Burley pitcher Slayer Watterson threw seven innings allowing two runs on 11 hits with six strikeouts. At the plate for the Bobcats, Payton Beck, Jace Robinson, Clayton Douglas, Josiah Robins, and Austin Cranney each had a hit. Canyon Ridge pitcher Steven Garrett-Lagrone pitched five and two-thirds inning allowing three runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and four walks.
Garrett-Lagrone was 2-for-4 including a double and one RBI and Kaydin Skaggs was 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Declo 7, Wendell 2 Game 1 Declo 20, Wendell 3 Game 2
WENDELL – Winning pitcher Gabe Matthews got the start for Declo and lasted seven innings, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out ten and walking one in game one. Zack Woodward started the game for Wendell and allowed four hits and five runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out five. Rex Watson threw two and a third innings in relief.
Matthews led the Hornets going 2-for-4 including a triple with one RBI. Aiden Bunn had two doubles and an RBI and Lucas McRoberts was 2-for -2 with two doubles for the Trojans. In game two, the Hornets scored 20 runs on 10 hits and Wendell had three runs on three hits. Declo used three pitchers, Tyler Palmer, Koby Zaharias and Brogan Matthews and Wendell also had three pitchers in the game, Alex Hirai, Rex Watson and Bunn.
Kaden Ramsey was one of the Hornets leaders at the plate going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Dalton Powell 1-for 2 with eight RBIs and Kyler Dalton 2-for-3 with two RBIs. For Wendell, Bunn was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Minico 16, Jerome 14 Game 1 Jerome 15, Minico 12 Game 2
RUPERT – After six innings, the Tigers held the 14-12 lead over the Spartans. Minico won game one in the bottom of the seventh inning when Karter Zampedri homered on a 0-1 count, scoring four runs. Treyson Fletcher started for Minico and went three and one third innings gave up eight runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Dawson Osterhout (two-thirds inning, one hit, two runs) and Cannon Schow (three innings, seven hits, four runs) followed in relief.
Johnny Ramsey started for Jerome and threw five innings giving up 12 runs on 12 hits with two strikeouts and six walks. Dalan Thompson (one and a third innings, one hit, our runs) followed. For Minico, Traver Miller was 2-for-3 with a double, Spencer Bingham 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Zampedri 2-for-3 with five RBIs. At bat for Jerome, Colton Elison was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Johnny Ramsey 4-for-5 with three RBIs and a double, Nate McDonald was 3-for-4 with an RBI and JW James 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
In game two, Jerome scored 15 runs on 18 hits with five errors and Minico finished with 12 runs on 12 hits and five errors. Jerome started pitcher Tanner Whitaker and he pitched five and two-thirds innings allowing eight runs on eight hits with three strikeouts. Minico starter Traver Miller lasted four and a third innings allowing 11 hits and nine runs with one strikeout. Dax Sayer and Stockton Chandler followed from the bullpen. James was 4-for-5 for Jerome and Miller was 3-for-4 for Minico.
Softball
Canyon Ridge 12, Burley 7 Game 1 Burley 8, Canyon Ridge 7 Game 2 Mountain Home 10, Wood River 3 Game 1 Mountain Home 13, Wood River 3 Game 2
MOUNTAIN HOME – Mountain Home pitcher Regan McDaniel earned the win in six innings allowing two runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts in game one. Reece Floyd threw one inning in relief and was 3-for-4 with a double at the plate. Losing Wood River pitcher Caroline Seaward lasted six innings allowing 11 runs on 11 hits with two strikeouts.
Sofia Morse led the Wolverines at the plate going 3-for-4 with one RBI. In game two, Mountain Home scored 13 runs on seven hits and Wood River scored three runs on six hits in the Tigers win. McDaniel was on the mound again for the Tigers and got the win in five innings allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts.
Taylor Nelson took the loss for the Wolverines in three and two-thirds innings allowing 13 runs on seven hits and one strikeout. Floyd was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Tigers and Kacie Flolo was 2-for-2 for the Wolverines.
Thursday, April 22 Tennis
Pocatello at Canyon Ridge Canyon Ridge 7, Pocatello 5
Singles:
No. 1—Phillip Romney, Canyon Ridge def. Chase Gibson, Pocatello, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 ;
No. 2—Morrgan Michaelson, Pocatello def. Jack Jensen, Canyon Ridge, 6-1, 6-3, -;
No. 3—Spencer Robertson, Pocatello def. Diosh Uraun, Canyon Ridge, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 ;
No. 1—Kyleigh Kowalski, Pocatello def. Afton Beard, Canyon Ridge, 6-1, 6-2,—;
No. 2—Maycee Knowlton, Canyon Ridge def. Zoe Doerr, Pocatello, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3;
No. 3—Tayla Stevens, Canyon Ridge def. Hannah Chandler, Pocatello, 6-3, 6-0, -;
Doubles:
No. 1—Jackson Greene—Braden Martin, Canyon Ridge def. Luke Smith—Thomas Smith, Pocatello, 6-3, 6-4, -;
No. 2—Lane Bott—Robert Contor, Pocatello def. Ayden Hutchinson—Tanner Stevens, Canyon Ridge, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4;
No. 1—Frances Roberts—Madeleine Roberts, Canyon Ridge def. Alivia Hobbs—Kjerstin Bunderson, Pocatello, 6-1, 6-2, -;
No. 2—Rafferty Holmes—Gracie Baird, Pocatello, def. Camryn Humble—Grace Williams, Canyon Ridge, 7-6, 6-1, -;
No. 1—Asher Alexander—Megan Peacock, Canyon Ridge def. Nicholas Porter—Olivia Johnson, Pocatello, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6;
No. 2—Hunter Barlow—Audrey Pryde, Canyon Ridge def. Calvin Roper—Naomi Shipley, Pocatello, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 ;
Twin Falls at Minico Twin Falls 11 Minico 1
Singles
Girls:
#1 Emma Cox Twin Falls beats Avalyne Maci-Praegitzer Minico 6-1 6-1
#2 Isabel Jacobs Twin Falls beats Nayeli Dominguez Minico 6-0 6-0
#3 Mazie Walter Twin Falls beats Edie Payton Minico 6-0 6-0
Boys:
#1 Noah Pitts Twin Falls beats Dylan Larson Minico 6-1 6-2
#2 Noah Cox Twin Falls beats Cash Cofer Minico 6-0 6-1
#3 Brett McQueen Twin Falls beats Tanner Lewis Minico 6-0 6-1
Doubles
Girls:
#1 Kenadee Egbert/Shelby Traveller Twin Falls beats Trinity Peralez//Shari Tanner Minico 6-3 6-0
#2 Abby Burch/Paris Lloyd Twin Falls beats Kabree Higens/Elaina Heath Minico 6-0 6-4
Boys:
#1 Kurtis Christensen/Kyler Western Twin Falls beats Mekhi Mitchell/Mason Wilkens Minico 6-1 6-2