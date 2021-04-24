Sports Results

Kaden Ramsey was one of the Hornets leaders at the plate going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Dalton Powell 1-for 2 with eight RBIs and Kyler Dalton 2-for-3 with two RBIs. For Wendell, Bunn was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Minico 16, Jerome 14 Game 1 Jerome 15, Minico 12 Game 2

RUPERT – After six innings, the Tigers held the 14-12 lead over the Spartans. Minico won game one in the bottom of the seventh inning when Karter Zampedri homered on a 0-1 count, scoring four runs. Treyson Fletcher started for Minico and went three and one third innings gave up eight runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Dawson Osterhout (two-thirds inning, one hit, two runs) and Cannon Schow (three innings, seven hits, four runs) followed in relief.

Johnny Ramsey started for Jerome and threw five innings giving up 12 runs on 12 hits with two strikeouts and six walks. Dalan Thompson (one and a third innings, one hit, our runs) followed. For Minico, Traver Miller was 2-for-3 with a double, Spencer Bingham 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Zampedri 2-for-3 with five RBIs. At bat for Jerome, Colton Elison was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Johnny Ramsey 4-for-5 with three RBIs and a double, Nate McDonald was 3-for-4 with an RBI and JW James 2-for-5 with two RBIs.