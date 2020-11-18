Sports Results

Wednesday, Nov. 18

TWIN FALLS — The Pirates held a 23-14 lead at the half and outscored the Lions 31-14 in the second half for the win. Seniors Kynlee Thornton led Lighthouse Christian with 10 points followed by Lauren Gomez with eight. The top scorers for the game were Kiya McAfee with 17 points, Emilee Hansen had 15 and Anna Knight added 12 for Butte County. Lighthouse Christian is at Richfield on Thursday.