Sports Results

Wednesday, Nov. 18
Girls Basketball
Butte County 54, Lighthouse Christian 28
TWIN FALLS — The Pirates held a 23-14 lead at the half and outscored the Lions 31-14 in the second half for the win. Seniors Kynlee Thornton led Lighthouse Christian with 10 points followed by Lauren Gomez with eight. The top scorers for the game were Kiya McAfee with 17 points, Emilee Hansen had 15 and Anna Knight added 12 for Butte County. Lighthouse Christian is at Richfield on Thursday.
"We started out strong but then fell flat to Butte's defense," said Lighthouse Christian coach Tia Standlee.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Girls Basketball
Snake River 60, Kimberly 55
Rockland 23, Oakley 22
Shoshone 39, Hansen 21
Twin Falls at Bishop Kelly, Rescheduled to Dec. 7
