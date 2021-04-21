Sports Results

Wednesday, April 21
Baseball
Wendell 19, Glenns Ferry 4
GLENNS FERRY — The Trojans jumped on the host Pilots early with seven runs on two hits and two Glenns Ferry errors in the first inning.Wendell added three runs in the second and Glenns Ferry followed combining a pair of Wendell errors and a walk to score a run. The Trojans put five more runs on the board in the third. Parker Martinez had the first Pilot hit in the third inning but was caught stealing to end the third inning. Wendell continued to score runs with three in the fourth inning and a single run in the fifth. Glenns Ferry kept nibbling at the Trojans lead with three runs in the fourth in the loss. Starting Wendell pitcher Dakota Slade threw three innings and gave up one hit and one run with one strikeout and five walks. Aden Bunn and Elliott Thompson followed in relief. Flex Low led the Trojans going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Wendell had 11 stolen bases with Joey Ward leading with four. Glenns Ferry pitcher Justice Schrader two and a third innings allowing 15 runs (eight ER) on four hits with two strikeouts and 11 walks. Teran Cook followed in relief. Martinez was 1-for-2 for the Pilots. Chase Stewart had three of the nine Pilot stolen bases.
Tennis
Gooding at Burley
Gooding 9, Burley 3
Boys singles
1. Moritz Von Nitzsch, Burley vs Logan Anderson, Gooding 6-3, 6-2 winner Burley
2. Callen Larsen, Burley vs Bryson Butterfield, Gooding 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 winner Gooding
3. Ryan Gerratt, Burley vs Derek Peterson, Gooding 6-7(5), 4-6 winner Gooding
Girls Singles
1. Katri Beck, Burley vs Amy Espinoza, Gooding 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 winner Burley
2. Grace Miller, Burley vs Karly Peterson, Gooding 5-7,4-6, winner Gooding
3. Natalie Baker, Burley vs Ashley Murillo, Gooding 7-5, 0-6, 3-6 winner Gooding
Boys Doubles
1. Alec Alcocer, Paxton Richman, Burley vs Dakota Sage, Aj Darcy, Gooding 2-6, 0-6 winner Gooding
2. Isaac Farfan, James Squire, Burley vs Luke McLaughlin, Tyson Bingham, Gooding 1-6,1-6 winner Gooding
Girls Doubles
1. Clara Gerratt, Sylvia Heiner, Burley vs Lacey Yore, Evelyn Perez, Gooding 2-6,3-6 Winner Gooding
2. Terrain Gerard, Andi Bulkeley, Burley vs Taylor Stepp, Angela Thill, Gooding 6-4, 6-2 Winner Burley
Mixed Doubles