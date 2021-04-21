Sports Results

Wednesday, April 21

Baseball

GLENNS FERRY — The Trojans jumped on the host Pilots early with seven runs on two hits and two Glenns Ferry errors in the first inning.Wendell added three runs in the second and Glenns Ferry followed combining a pair of Wendell errors and a walk to score a run. The Trojans put five more runs on the board in the third. Parker Martinez had the first Pilot hit in the third inning but was caught stealing to end the third inning. Wendell continued to score runs with three in the fourth inning and a single run in the fifth. Glenns Ferry kept nibbling at the Trojans lead with three runs in the fourth in the loss. Starting Wendell pitcher Dakota Slade threw three innings and gave up one hit and one run with one strikeout and five walks. Aden Bunn and Elliott Thompson followed in relief. Flex Low led the Trojans going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Wendell had 11 stolen bases with Joey Ward leading with four. Glenns Ferry pitcher Justice Schrader two and a third innings allowing 15 runs (eight ER) on four hits with two strikeouts and 11 walks. Teran Cook followed in relief. Martinez was 1-for-2 for the Pilots. Chase Stewart had three of the nine Pilot stolen bases.