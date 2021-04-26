Sports Results

Monday, April 26

GOODING – Kimberly finished with 13 runs on five hits with three errors and Gooding scored four runs on one hit with eight errors. The Bulldogs got on the board early combining a couple of errors, hit by pitch, ground out and triple by Quinn O’Donnell to score three runs in the first inning. Kimberly added single runs in the second and third and Gooding scored its first run in the third without a hit. Kimberly put up three more in the fourth inning to take the 8-1 lead. The Senators recorded their first hit in the fifth inning on a single by Zach Curtsinger who steals second and comes around to score on a Kimberly error. The Bulldogs drew closer adding two more runs courtesy of three Kimberly walks, an error and a groundout. The Bulldogs continued to score in each inning with more three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. Brennan Chappell started for Kimberly and earned the victory pitching five innings allowing four runs on one hit with 10 strikeouts and five walks. Jackson Cummins replaced Chappell in the sixth and had one strikeout and one walk. At the plate, Quinn O’Donnell was 1-for-1 with a triple and one RBI, Zac Abbott 1-for-3 with one RBI, Jackson Cummins 1-for-4 including a double and one RBI, Jared Hanchey 1-for-2, and Trevor Christensen 1-for-1 with one RBI. Gooding starting pitcher Gavin Martin threw five innings allowing nine runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and six walks. Brooks Norby came in and pitched one inning allowing three runs with nine strikeouts and two walks. Tristen Schroeder was in for one inning giving up one run on one hit with one strikeout. Zach Curtsinger had the one Senator’s hit.