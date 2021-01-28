Sports Results

Valley 39, Buhl 24

HAZELTON — Valley junior Justyce Schilz tossed in 12 points and senior Bailey Stephens added 11 in the Vikings win over the Indians. Senior Reina Elkin had nine points for Buhl. Valley opens 2A district play on Tuesday at Wendell at 7 p.m. No. 4 seed Buhl is at No. 1 seed Filer in 3A district play on Monday at 7 p.m.

Oakley 36, Raft River 25

OAKLEY — The Hornets defeated the Trojans in the Snake River Conference matchup. Oakley senior Lyzan Gillette led both teams with 11 points, sophomore Kylan Jones had 10 and freshman Jentry Hawker had eight. For Raft River, senior Braylee Heaton had nine and senior Karlee Christensen seven. Oakley and Raft River tied for third place in the Snake River Conference and had to have a coin flip to decide third and fourth place. Raft River won the toss and will be the third seed and Oakley the fourth seed. No. 3 seed Raft River will host No. 6 seed Glenns Ferry at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5 and No. 4 seed Oakley will host No. 5 Shoshone on Friday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.

Murtaugh 63, Shoshone 30