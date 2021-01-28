Sports Results

Thursday, Jan. 28
Boys Basketball
Dietrich 68, Hansen 52
DIETRICH — Dietrich senior Brady Power finished with a double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds, junior Jett Shaw added 17 and sophomore Cody Power with 13 in the Blue Devils Sawtooth Conference win over the Huskies. Hansen was led by sophomore Salvador Camarillo with 19 points and senior Jonathan Camarillo had 15. Hansen is at Notus and Dietrich is at Wendell on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Lighthouse Christian 59, Glenns Ferry 28
GLENNS FERRY — The Lion got 22 points from senior Kynlee Thornton, 14 from senior Lauren Gomez and 12 from junior Aleia Blakeslee in the Snake River Conference win over the Pilots. Senior LeaBeth Hance led Glenns Ferry with 11 points and 10 rebounds followed by sophomore Emily Juarez with 10.
Dietrich 51, Hansen 39
DIETRICH — The Blue Devils won the Sawtooth Conference home game over the Huskies behind a double-double by junior Layla Von Berndt, finishing with 19 points and 21 rebounds and 19 points by sophomore Hailey Astle. Senior Audrey Peters led Hansen with 14 points. Hansen hosts Richfield on Tuesday.
Valley 39, Buhl 24
HAZELTON — Valley junior Justyce Schilz tossed in 12 points and senior Bailey Stephens added 11 in the Vikings win over the Indians. Senior Reina Elkin had nine points for Buhl. Valley opens 2A district play on Tuesday at Wendell at 7 p.m. No. 4 seed Buhl is at No. 1 seed Filer in 3A district play on Monday at 7 p.m.
Oakley 36, Raft River 25
OAKLEY — The Hornets defeated the Trojans in the Snake River Conference matchup. Oakley senior Lyzan Gillette led both teams with 11 points, sophomore Kylan Jones had 10 and freshman Jentry Hawker had eight. For Raft River, senior Braylee Heaton had nine and senior Karlee Christensen seven. Oakley and Raft River tied for third place in the Snake River Conference and had to have a coin flip to decide third and fourth place. Raft River won the toss and will be the third seed and Oakley the fourth seed. No. 3 seed Raft River will host No. 6 seed Glenns Ferry at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5 and No. 4 seed Oakley will host No. 5 Shoshone on Friday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.
Murtaugh 63, Shoshone 30
MURTAUGH — Murtaugh junior Addie Stoker with 21 points was the leading scorer in the Red Devils win over the Indians in the Snake River Conference game. Shoshone was led by sophomore Karlie Chapman with 17 points. Murtaugh will be the No. 1 seed in the 1A DII district tournament and will have a first round bye. No. 5 seed Shoshone will travel to No. 4 seed Oakley on Friday, Feb. 5 for game at 6 p.m.
Minico 59, Mountain Home 53
MOUNTAIN HOME — The Tigers held a 10-point lead over the Spartans, 30-20 at the half in the Great Basin Conference and Minico came back in the second half to tie the score and win in overtime. Freshman Carlie Latta led both teams with 22 points and senior Triniti Peralez added 11. For Mountain Home, sophomore Madi Keener had 14 and junior Emily Harper had nine.
Burley 49, Twin Falls 20
TWIN FALLS — The Bruins trailed 26-4 at the half after the Bobcats held them scoreless in the first quarter in the Great Basin Conference win. Burley sophomore Amari Whiting had 18 points in the first half and finished with 27 for the game and senior Kelsi Pope added 10. Freshman Halle Egbert led Twin Falls with seven points. Burley is the No. 1 seed in the 4A district tournament and will play at home Friday, Feb 5 at 7 p.m.
Kimberly 48, Declo 40
KIMBERLY — Kimberly was led by sophomore Mekell Wright with 15 points and junior Reece Garey had 12 in the Bulldogs win over the Hornets. Declo junior Macie Larsen led all players with 18 points. Declo opens 2A district play at 7 p.m. on Thursday at home. No. 2 seed Kimberly hosts No. 3 seed Gooding in 3A district play on Monday at 7 p.m.
Filer 52, Jerome 31
JEROME – The Wildcats defeated the host Tigers. Filer junior Alexis Monson led with 17 points and senior Ella Fischer had 10. Jerome senior Hannah Schvaneveldt had a team-high six points. No. 1 seed Filer will host No. 4 seed Buhl on Monday at 7 p.m. in 3A district play.
Wrestling
Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Fruitland
Fruitland (FRUI) 54.0, Minico (MINI) 23.0
220: Mark Chruch (FRUI) over (MINI) (For.) 285: Brody Holaday (FRUI) over (MINI) (For.) 98: Zack Frasier (FRUI) over (MINI) (For.) 106: Max Wescott (FRUI) over (MINI) (For.) 113: Ian Molina (MINI) over Ty Webster (FRUI) (Fall 1:20) 120: Ezra Clemens (FRUI) over Izzy Ixta (MINI) (Fall 1:09) 126: Kolton Farrow (FRUI) over Xzavier Martinez (MINI) (Dec 10-3) 132: Andrew Ball (MINI) over Haden Tamura (FRUI) (Dec 10-7) 138: Kale Osterhout (MINI) over Arik Haro (FRUI) (MD 16-2) 145: Xavier Arredondo (MINI) over Ray Florez (FRUI) (MD 9-1) 152: KJ Dullanty (FRUI) over Kyson Anderson (MINI) (Fall 3:23) 160: Ethan Skelly (FRUI) over Freddy Martinez (MINI) (Fall 5:49) 170: Xander Johnson (MINI) over Carter Stowe (FRUI) (Fall 1:43) 182: Hunter Forbes (FRUI) over Oscar Arteage (MINI) (Dec 5-0) 195: Haiden Carroll (FRUI) over (MINI) (For.)
At Century
Century 49, Twin Falls 24
98: Dylan Radmall (TWFA) over Josh Stout (CENT) (Fall 2:53) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Devyn Greenland (CENT) over Tyson Tatton (TWFA) (MD 11-0) 120: Clancy Mummert (TWFA) over Austin Leavitt (CENT) (Fall 2:00) 126: Dillon Turner (CENT) over Brayden McNair (TWFA) (Dec 14-11) 132: Caleb Wangeman (TWFA) over Kyle Olsen (CENT) (Fall 3:20) 138: Shad Smith (CENT) over Hunter Gause (TWFA) (Dec 10-5) 145: Xander Thompson (CENT) over Jacob Fullenwider (TWFA) (Fall 3:01) 152: Grayson Keys (TWFA) over James Laudenklos (CENT) (Fall 2:47) 160: Canyon Mansfield (CENT) over Quincy Turner (TWFA) (Fall 1:19) 170: Easton Millward (CENT) over James Noorlander (TWFA) (Fall 0:46) 182: Marcus Lee (CENT) over Zahne Ruiz (TWFA) (Dec 10-5) 195: Michael Houghton (CENT) over (TWFA) (For.) 220: Riley Robinson (CENT) over (TWFA) (For.) 285: Gerardo Duran (CENT) over Christian Saldivar (TWFA) (Fall 1:25)
Minico (MINI) 59.0 Mountain Home (MOHO) 12.0
182: Marcus Robinson (MOHO) over Garrett Vail (MINI) (Inj. [time]) 195: Kaimbridge Gee (MINI) over Wesley Hodges (MOHO) (Fall 4:00) 220: Demetri Smith (MOHO) over (MINI) (For.) 285: Double Forfeit 98: Double Forfeit 106: Cooper Stimpson (MINI) over Daniel Martinez (MOHO) (Dec 16-13) 113: Hernan Dominguez (MINI) over Caison Emkey (MOHO) (Fall 1:36) 120: Brody Ottley (MINI) over Gabriel Blankenship (MOHO) (Fall 1:24) 126: Joseph Terry (MINI) over (MOHO) (For.) 132: James Burr (MINI) over Quinton Fredericksen (MOHO) (Fall 3:29) 138: Dawson Osterhout (MINI) over Landon Georgianna (MOHO) (Fall 5:32) 145: Kelt Studer (MINI) over RJ Kirkland (MOHO) (TF 18-2 2:00) 152: Milton Hernandez (MINI) over Carlos Garcia (MOHO) (Dec 6-1) 160: Spencer Pease (MINI) over Ryker Owens (MOHO) (Fall 0:48) 170: Tazyn Twiss (MINI) over (MOHO) (For.)